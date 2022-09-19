ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

ClutchPoints

Michael Pittman gets important Week 3 injury update from Colts' Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts were without star wide receiver Michael Pittman during Sunday’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team is hopeful of having him back in Week 3. Pittman was sidelined while dealing with a quad injury, and his absence was felt by the entire Colts’ offense. Still looking to get into the win column for the first time this season, head coach Frank Reich dropped an encouraging update on Pittman ahead of Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs, via Zak Keefer.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Wednesday Injury News

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to be the envy of the NFL after releasing this week's injury report. For another week, the list of Jags injuries is completely empty:. The NFL world reacted to Wednesday's injury news (or lack thereof) out of Jacksonville. "Cardinals can we get to this please?" one...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Colts contemplate fixes after another dismal loss to Jags

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich briefly shed his usually measured words following Sunday's latest loss. He called the team's performance pathetic. He even said it twice. The most loyal Colts fans couldn't quibble with Reich's assessment following yet another inexplicably abysmal showing in Jacksonville, where the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) released their unofficial Week 3 depth chart Tuesday following the disastrous 24-0 blowout loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1). The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

