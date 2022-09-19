Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo will certainly have better career accomplishments, but he may never have a more unlikely one than Sunday’s incredible nine-second red card. It is nearly impossible to even fathom how a player could be sent off after nine seconds. Punch a player in the face straight after kickoff? Go two-footed into the first challenge you see? Todibo did neither of those things in Sunday’s game against Angers. Instead, Angers striker Abdallah Sima found himself in a near-breakaway situation straight off the kickoff. Todibo clumsily brought him down, which prompted the referee to produce a straight red for denying an...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO