Ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel linked with quick return to management at Bayern Munich as pressure builds on Nagelsmann
THOMAS TUCHEL has been linked with a quick return to management to replace Bayern Munich's Julien Nagelsmann. The German champions have suffered a bizarre run of form that sees them go into the international break fifth in the Bundesliga table, five points off the top. A wobble has descended into...
PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup
PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo wants to continue international career, eyes Euro 2024: 'The road is not over yet'
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has said he will not retire from international duty after the World Cup and wants to compete at Euro 2024. The Manchester United forward said the "road is not over yet" for him when speaking at a gala hosted by the Portuguese Football Federation on Tuesday after becoming the highest men's international goal scorer in September with 109 goals.
MLS・
Let’s all marvel at this nine-second red card in Ligue 1
Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo will certainly have better career accomplishments, but he may never have a more unlikely one than Sunday’s incredible nine-second red card. It is nearly impossible to even fathom how a player could be sent off after nine seconds. Punch a player in the face straight after kickoff? Go two-footed into the first challenge you see? Todibo did neither of those things in Sunday’s game against Angers. Instead, Angers striker Abdallah Sima found himself in a near-breakaway situation straight off the kickoff. Todibo clumsily brought him down, which prompted the referee to produce a straight red for denying an...
Yardbarker
On This Day: Celtic robbed by penalty decision vs Juventus
On This Day in 2001, Celtic travelled to Turin for their first game in the Champions League Group Stages. The Scottish Champions faced the Italians away from home and almost sealed a famous victory had it not been for a controversial penalty decision in the 90th minute. David Trezeguet had...
UEFA・
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
UEFA・
Antonio Conte 'open to a return to Juventus' if the Italian giants sack Max Allegri, with the Tottenham boss yet to extend his contract in north London beyond the end of this season
Antonio Conte is being linked with a sensational return to Juventus, if Max Allegri is sacked by the Italian club. Allegri is under huge pressure at Juve after just two wins in their first seven games, a run that culminated with their shock 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Monza at the weekend.
Manchester United 'have made their move for Monaco defender Vanderson with the £52m-rated Brazilian set to leave the French side'... but Barcelona 'are also keen on the right-back and have already had an approach rejected'
Manchester United will rival Barcelona for the signing of Monaco defender Vanderson, according to reports in Spain. The Brazilian right back has impressed at Stade Louis II since joining the French side on New Year's Day from Gremio for around £9.5million. And Sport claim that despite United and Barca's...
Yardbarker
Giorgi Mamardashvili signs Valencia extension with €100m release clause
Valencia have agreed a contract extension with goal keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili until 2027. Los Che have been working on a new deal for the Georgian international since the start of August following a spike in transfer interest. Mamardashvili completed a permanent move to the Estadio Mestalla in January 2021, after...
Man Utd planning £25m transfer swoop for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos with Newcastle and Bayern Munich sniffing around
ERIK TEN HAG is eyeing Benfica ace Goncalo Ramos to boost Manchester United’s firepower. Ramos, 21, has hit eight goals in 12 games this season, prompting United to make contact with his representatives. He is valued around £25million by Benfica, which United would not go above — despite the...
Yardbarker
Lewandowski reveals his advice to Milik about Juventus
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has revealed what he told Arkadiusz Milik about Juventus. Milik moved to Juve on loan from Olympique Marseille in the last transfer window, and he has become a key member of the Bianconeri squad so far. The striker has been scoring important goals for the club...
REVEALED: Lionel Messi's eye-watering demands to renew his Barcelona deal in 2020 included an executive box at the Nou Camp for his AND Luis Suarez's family, a private plane to fly him back to Argentina and a signing-on bonus of £8.7MILLION
Lionel Messi's eye-watering demands to stay at Barcelona in 2020 have been revealed in a significant leak. The veteran superstar left the Spanish giants in summer 2021 after 21 years at the club, joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer when his contract expired. And according to revelations from El...
Manchester United are 'preparing a £25m bid for Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos' as Erik ten Hag looks for a new forward... and the club have 'already made contact with the Portugal U21 international's representatives'
Manchester United are reportedly preparing a bid for Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos. The 21-year-old has scored eight goals in 12 games for the Portuguese side so far this season, alerting United officials who are hunting for a forward. According to The Sun, United will not pay more than the £25million...
ESPN
World Cup stock watch: Ronaldo, Mane fall; Pepi and Toney rise ahead of Qatar 2022
The days are counting down to the start of the World Cup in Qatar, with the host nation kicking it all off on Nov. 20, when they take on Ecuador. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) All 32 finalists are making their closing plans for the tournament,...
Hugo Lloris out of France squad with thigh injury
PARIS (AP) — France captain Hugo Lloris has been ruled out of upcoming Nations League matches as a series of injuries led to further replacements in coach Didier Deschamps’ squad on Monday. The French football federation said the Tottenham goalkeeper will miss the games against Austria and Denmark...
'I decided to fight for my chance here': Memphis Depay insists he 'enjoys' being at Barcelona after rejecting interest from Chelsea in the summer... but admits he is 'longing' to play more at the Nou Camp
Memphis Depay insists that he enjoys being at Barcelona but admits that he is keen for more playing opportunities at the Nou Camp. The Dutch forward was Barca's joint-top scorer last season with 13 goals, but it appeared that the path had been cleared for him to leave in the summer after Robert Lewandowski signed and took his no 9 shirt.
Football rumours: Leicester too ‘cash-strapped’ to sack boss Brendan Rodgers
What the papers say“Cash-strapped” Leicester City are calculating the cost of sacking Brendan Rodgers after the club suffered its sixth consecutive defeat, plummeting them to the bottom of the Premier League, according to The Sun. The 49-year-old is one of the highest paid managers in the UK and it would cost Leicester over £10million in severance pay to get rid of him.Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard was tempted to leave the German club during the summer transfer window, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris St-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Juventus all reportedly keen on the 26-year-old right back. While the France player...
Yardbarker
Atletico Madrid showing an interest in Manchester United forward
Atletico Madrid are showing an interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. Rashford has seen a resurgence in form under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, regularly starting as the main striker ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. Most recently, Rashford scored twice in a win against Arsenal, showcasing his deadly ability...
