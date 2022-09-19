ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup

PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to continue international career, eyes Euro 2024: 'The road is not over yet'

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has said he will not retire from international duty after the World Cup and wants to compete at Euro 2024. The Manchester United forward said the "road is not over yet" for him when speaking at a gala hosted by the Portuguese Football Federation on Tuesday after becoming the highest men's international goal scorer in September with 109 goals.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Let’s all marvel at this nine-second red card in Ligue 1

Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo will certainly have better career accomplishments, but he may never have a more unlikely one than Sunday’s incredible nine-second red card. It is nearly impossible to even fathom how a player could be sent off after nine seconds. Punch a player in the face straight after kickoff? Go two-footed into the first challenge you see? Todibo did neither of those things in Sunday’s game against Angers. Instead, Angers striker Abdallah Sima found himself in a near-breakaway situation straight off the kickoff. Todibo clumsily brought him down, which prompted the referee to produce a straight red for denying an...
Yardbarker

On This Day: Celtic robbed by penalty decision vs Juventus

On This Day in 2001, Celtic travelled to Turin for their first game in the Champions League Group Stages. The Scottish Champions faced the Italians away from home and almost sealed a famous victory had it not been for a controversial penalty decision in the 90th minute. David Trezeguet had...
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte 'open to a return to Juventus' if the Italian giants sack Max Allegri, with the Tottenham boss yet to extend his contract in north London beyond the end of this season

Antonio Conte is being linked with a sensational return to Juventus, if Max Allegri is sacked by the Italian club. Allegri is under huge pressure at Juve after just two wins in their first seven games, a run that culminated with their shock 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Monza at the weekend.
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'have made their move for Monaco defender Vanderson with the £52m-rated Brazilian set to leave the French side'... but Barcelona 'are also keen on the right-back and have already had an approach rejected'

Manchester United will rival Barcelona for the signing of Monaco defender Vanderson, according to reports in Spain. The Brazilian right back has impressed at Stade Louis II since joining the French side on New Year's Day from Gremio for around £9.5million. And Sport claim that despite United and Barca's...
Yardbarker

Giorgi Mamardashvili signs Valencia extension with €100m release clause

Valencia have agreed a contract extension with goal keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili until 2027. Los Che have been working on a new deal for the Georgian international since the start of August following a spike in transfer interest. Mamardashvili completed a permanent move to the Estadio Mestalla in January 2021, after...
Yardbarker

Lewandowski reveals his advice to Milik about Juventus

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has revealed what he told Arkadiusz Milik about Juventus. Milik moved to Juve on loan from Olympique Marseille in the last transfer window, and he has become a key member of the Bianconeri squad so far. The striker has been scoring important goals for the club...
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Lionel Messi's eye-watering demands to renew his Barcelona deal in 2020 included an executive box at the Nou Camp for his AND Luis Suarez's family, a private plane to fly him back to Argentina and a signing-on bonus of £8.7MILLION

Lionel Messi's eye-watering demands to stay at Barcelona in 2020 have been revealed in a significant leak. The veteran superstar left the Spanish giants in summer 2021 after 21 years at the club, joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer when his contract expired. And according to revelations from El...
Daily Mail

Manchester United are 'preparing a £25m bid for Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos' as Erik ten Hag looks for a new forward... and the club have 'already made contact with the Portugal U21 international's representatives'

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a bid for Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos. The 21-year-old has scored eight goals in 12 games for the Portuguese side so far this season, alerting United officials who are hunting for a forward. According to The Sun, United will not pay more than the £25million...
The Associated Press

Hugo Lloris out of France squad with thigh injury

PARIS (AP) — France captain Hugo Lloris has been ruled out of upcoming Nations League matches as a series of injuries led to further replacements in coach Didier Deschamps’ squad on Monday. The French football federation said the Tottenham goalkeeper will miss the games against Austria and Denmark...
Daily Mail

'I decided to fight for my chance here': Memphis Depay insists he 'enjoys' being at Barcelona after rejecting interest from Chelsea in the summer... but admits he is 'longing' to play more at the Nou Camp

Memphis Depay insists that he enjoys being at Barcelona but admits that he is keen for more playing opportunities at the Nou Camp. The Dutch forward was Barca's joint-top scorer last season with 13 goals, but it appeared that the path had been cleared for him to leave in the summer after Robert Lewandowski signed and took his no 9 shirt.
The Independent

Football rumours: Leicester too ‘cash-strapped’ to sack boss Brendan Rodgers

What the papers say“Cash-strapped” Leicester City are calculating the cost of sacking Brendan Rodgers after the club suffered its sixth consecutive defeat, plummeting them to the bottom of the Premier League, according to The Sun. The 49-year-old is one of the highest paid managers in the UK and it would cost Leicester over £10million in severance pay to get rid of him.Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard was tempted to leave the German club during the summer transfer window, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris St-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Juventus all reportedly keen on the 26-year-old right back. While the France player...
Yardbarker

Atletico Madrid showing an interest in Manchester United forward

Atletico Madrid are showing an interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. Rashford has seen a resurgence in form under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, regularly starting as the main striker ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. Most recently, Rashford scored twice in a win against Arsenal, showcasing his deadly ability...
