COVID-19 increases risk of developing Alzheimer's by 50-80% in older adults

MedicalXpress
Obstructive sleep apnea linked to increased risk of cancer, decline in mental processing, increased blood clot risk
People who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are at an increased risk of cancer, according to a large study presented on Monday at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress in Barcelona, Spain. A second study showed that OSA was also linked to a decline in processing powers in...
Study: New Alzheimer's diagnoses more common among seniors who have had COVID
MIAMI - A recent study of more than 6 million people 65 and older found that seniors who had Covid-19 had a substantially higher risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease within a year. The study does not show that Covid-19 causes Alzheimer's, but it adds to the growing body...
scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: A New Genetic Link Confirmed
The groundbreaking research that established the connection between Alzheimer’s Disease and gut health may enable earlier diagnosis and new treatment options. People who have digestive problems may be at a higher risk of acquiring Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The connection between the two has been verified by a groundbreaking Edith Cowan University (ECU) study, which might also enable early identification and new treatment options.
moneytalksnews.com
2 Common Health Problems Linked to Higher Alzheimer’s Risk
Late (61-70) Their findings were published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia, the medical journal of the Alzheimer’s Association. Study participants who had abnormal measurements during early to middle adulthood were more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease later in life. The data for the Boston University study came from...
Should I get the Omicron booster now or wait a few weeks?
Omicron-targeting COVID-19 boosters are now available, but many are wondering: Should they get the shots immediately or wait to time them closer to the holidays?. The short answer is it depends — both on whom you’re asking and what factors might heighten your chance of serious health impacts. For those at lower risk of exposure or developing severe disease, holding off could make sense, according to some experts. But others say it’s best not to delay, especially with the potential for another coronavirus rebound this fall and winter.
You Should Avoid Broccoli If You're Taking This Medication
Broccoli generally is delicious and incredibly healthy. While it has long been enjoyed by many worldwide, it can actually be dangerous to some people.
Do You Really Need This New Omicron Booster? Here’s What Experts Say.
Get ready to roll up your sleeves again: A new COVID booster that targets the latest variants is ready for your arm.
The One Snack Cardiologists Want You to Eat for a Healthier Heart
There are many benefits of pistachios for heart health thanks to their nutrition profile. Here's why cardiologists want you to snack on a handful of pistachios.
Nature.com
Low dose aspirin associated with greater bone mineral density in older adults
The use of low-dose aspirin in older adults is increasing as is the prevalence of osteoporosis. Aspirin has been shown in numerous studies to affect bone metabolism. However, there is no clear link between low-dose aspirin use and bone mineral density (BMD). This study examined differences in bone mineral density between low-dose aspirin users and non-aspirin users in adults aged 50"“80Â years. We conducted a cross-sectional study of 15,560 participants who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2017-March 2020. We used a multivariate logistic regression model to evaluate the relationship between low-dose aspirin and femoral neck BMD, femoral total BMD, intertrochanteric BMD, and the first lumbar vertebra BMD (L1 BMD) in patients aged 50 to 80Â years. A total of 1208 (Group 1: femoral neck BMD, total femur BMD, and intertrochanter BMD) and 1228 (Group 2: L1 BMD) adults were included in this study. In both group 1 and group 2, BMD was higher in the low-dose aspirin group than in the non-aspirin group (Total femur BMD Î²"‰="‰0.019, 95% CI 0.004"“0.034; Femoral neck BMD Î²"‰="‰0.017, 95% CI 0.002"“0.032; Intertrochanter BMD Î²"‰="‰0.025, 95% CI 0.007"“0.043; L1 BMD Î²"‰="‰0.026, 95% CI 0.006"“0.046). In subgroup analyses stratified by gender, this positive association existed in both gender after adjusting for confounders. On subgroup analyses stratified by age, this positive association existed in three different age groups after adjusting for confounders. To test whether the effect of low-dose aspirin on BMD was affected by gender and age, the interaction P value was greater than 0.05. These findings from a human study looking into the relationship between low-dose aspirin use and BMD suggest that regular low-dose aspirin may be associated with a higher BMD. The association between low-dose aspirin and BMD did not differ by age group or gender.
neurologylive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Screening With Implantable Loop Recorder Fails to Significantly Reduce Stroke Risk
Among controls, there was a statistically significant difference of modified Rankin Scale scores between patients with and without atrial fibrillation, whereas no statistical difference was observed in the implantable loop recorder group. Recently published post hoc findings from the LOOP randomized clinical trial (NCT02036450) showed that screening for atrial fibrillation...
scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Disease Risk 50–80% Higher in Older Adults Who Caught COVID-19
Older people who had a COVID-19 infection show a considerably higher risk—as much as 50% to 80% higher than a control group—of developing Alzheimer’s disease within a year. This is according to a new research study of more than 6 million patients aged 65 and older. Researchers...
ADDitude
Study: ADHD Increases Risk for Injuries Requiring Hospitalization Among Children, Adolescents
Children and adolescents with ADHD are more likely to sustain injuries and require hospitalization for those injuries than are patients without ADHD. This risk of serious injury is further heightened for males and adolescents, and it may be significantly reduced with long-term medication use, according to a study published by the Journal of Psychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences.1.
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
Does the new bivalent COVID booster have different side effects?
(NEXSTAR) – If you go to your local pharmacy or vaccination site, you’ll be getting a new type of COVID-19 shot these days. It’s a bivalent booster shoot, meaning it contains parts of the original COVID-19 variant and the omicron variant that’s grown dominant in 2022.
healio.com
Type 2 diabetes, sleep disorders linked to increased risk for depression
Adults with type 2 diabetes or a sleep disorder have an increased risk for depression compared with those with neither condition, according to data published in the Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications. In analysis of data from population-based registries in Denmark, type 2 diabetes and a sleep disorder were...
NIH Director's Blog
High Blood Pressure and Older Adults
High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a major health problem that is common in older adults. Your body’s network of blood vessels, known as the vascular system, changes with age. Arteries get stiffer, causing blood pressure to go up. This can be true even for people who have heart-healthy habits and feel just fine. High blood pressure, sometimes called "the silent killer," often does not cause signs of illness that you can see or feel. Though it affects nearly half of all adults, many may not even be aware they have it.
TODAY.com
When is the best time to get your flu shot? 2022-23 flu season explained
Fall is quickly approaching in the United States — which means the return of pumpkin spice lattes, sweater weather, and unfortunately, flu season. In the U.S., flu season typically starts around October and continues through the fall and winter months. While influenza viruses can spread year-round, flu activity tends to peak between December and February and can continue as late as May, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
healio.com
FDA grants approval of Terlivaz injection to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome
The FDA has announced approval of Terlivaz, a terlipressin injection formulation by Mallinckrodt plc., to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome with rapid reduction in kidney function. “Diagnosing and treating hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) can be challenging, and every minute counts when managing patients who have it. Terlivaz gives U.S. physicians the...
Futurity
Exercise hormone stops Parkinson’s symptoms in mice
A hormone secreted into the blood during endurance, or aerobic, exercise reduces levels of a protein linked to Parkinson’s disease and halts movement problems in mice, researchers report. Parkinson’s disease, a neurologic condition that causes people to lose control over their muscles and movements, affects about 1 million people...
healio.com
Skeletal muscle mass loss linked to cognitive decline in older adults with type 2 diabetes
Decreases in skeletal muscle mass are associated with cognitive decline in type 2 diabetes, particularly among older adults, according to a study published in Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications. “Bio-impedance analysis measure of skeletal muscle mass decline over time was associated with a corresponding reduction in cognitive performance globally...
