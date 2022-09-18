ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Quarterback destroys defender after throwing interception

Stereotypically, quarterbacks are not the biggest, the strongest, or the most aggressive players on a football team, which is why there are so many rules to protect them on the field. But Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback Kyle Vantrease proved that stereotype incorrect during his team’s game against the UAB Blazers this weekend.
Robert Griffin III Names His No. 1 Team To Watch In College Football

We're three weeks into the 2022 college football season and while the usual suspects are all dominating, there are a few other teams making waves. For ESPN analyst and former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III, there are five teams that he identified as his "Teams to Watch." Rounding out spots two through five were Washington, Ole Miss, Penn State and Kansas in that order.
Gamecocks searching for a 'happy medium' with Rattler and the offense

Spencer Rattler spent a pretty decent amount of time during the offseason discussing what attracted him to the South Carolina Gamecocks football team. There were a handful of factors, but at the core of Rattler’s decision was this: He wanted to gain experience in a pro-style system, to better prepare himself for the next level. During a May interview with 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello, Rattler was asked about the differences between playing quarterback at Oklahoma and South Carolina.
Bryce Young
Bryce Young holds off C.J. Stroud in Week 3's Heisman Poll

The college football season is roughly a quarter of the way through after Week 3 came to a conclusion on Saturday. With the conclusion of last week’s games, the College Wire’s site editors once again voted on the Heisman Poll. In this week’s edition you will find the usual suspects such as Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Caleb Williams, and Stetson Bennett. This week saw the return of Dillon Gabriel to the poll after the Sooners throttled Nebraska on Saturday. Three new quarterbacks joined the poll for the first time.
Stetson Bennett, Dillon Gabriel trend in updated Heisman Trophy odds for Week 4

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV and Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel are making their move nationally in the Heisman race following impressive performances according to FanDuel's latest Heisman odds exiting Week 3. As the stars of two unbeaten teams exiting the first quarter of the season, Bennett and Gabriel shined against South Carolina and Nebraska with multiple-touchdown outing in a pair of decisive victories.
