The college football season is roughly a quarter of the way through after Week 3 came to a conclusion on Saturday. With the conclusion of last week’s games, the College Wire’s site editors once again voted on the Heisman Poll. In this week’s edition you will find the usual suspects such as Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Caleb Williams, and Stetson Bennett. This week saw the return of Dillon Gabriel to the poll after the Sooners throttled Nebraska on Saturday. Three new quarterbacks joined the poll for the first time.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO