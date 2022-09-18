Read full article on original website
Quarterback destroys defender after throwing interception
Stereotypically, quarterbacks are not the biggest, the strongest, or the most aggressive players on a football team, which is why there are so many rules to protect them on the field. But Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback Kyle Vantrease proved that stereotype incorrect during his team’s game against the UAB Blazers this weekend.
Penn State football charged with murder of Auburn in latest episode of 'SEC Shorts'
A lot was made about the build-up for Penn State’s Week 3 SEC road trip to Auburn. With an “Orange Out” environment and raucous fans in Jordan-Hare Stadium, many wondered if the Nittany Lions would hold up under the pressure on the road. In the end, it...
Lane Kiffin Admits Why He Stopped Passing On Saturday
Lane Kiffin wanted to be a bit of a nice guy on Saturday afternoon. Ole Miss was taking on Georgia Tech and the game got out of hand pretty quickly. It was 21-0 at halftime and 42-0 at the end of the third quarter. He didn't have his quarterbacks throw...
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett bandwagon filling up, college football legend Tim Tebow on board
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Stetson Bennett bandwagon — and bank account — is filling up with every highlight Georgia’s “Mailman” delivers. “He wasn’t in my top five,” College football legend Tim Tebow said. “He is now.”. No doubt, Bennett has gone...
Alabama Football: Best Bryan Harsin replacements ‘for Bama fans’
Alabama football fans enjoy Auburn’s searches for new head coaches. It is not because we yearn for Auburn to fire any coach. Going back to 2008, many Alabama Crimson Tide fans hoped the Tigers would hold on to Tommy Tuberville. Following Tubs, most Alabama fans wanted to see Gene...
Robert Griffin III Names His No. 1 Team To Watch In College Football
We're three weeks into the 2022 college football season and while the usual suspects are all dominating, there are a few other teams making waves. For ESPN analyst and former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III, there are five teams that he identified as his "Teams to Watch." Rounding out spots two through five were Washington, Ole Miss, Penn State and Kansas in that order.
Major Oklahoma DL Target Picks Alabama Over the Sooners
OU fell short to the Crimson Tide in a major 2023 defensive line recruiting battle.
Gamecocks searching for a 'happy medium' with Rattler and the offense
Spencer Rattler spent a pretty decent amount of time during the offseason discussing what attracted him to the South Carolina Gamecocks football team. There were a handful of factors, but at the core of Rattler’s decision was this: He wanted to gain experience in a pro-style system, to better prepare himself for the next level. During a May interview with 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello, Rattler was asked about the differences between playing quarterback at Oklahoma and South Carolina.
Auburn Twitter seems to want Deion Sanders to be the next head football coach
Could Deion Sanders really end up in Auburn?
Nick Saban Praises Clark Lea for Culture Change at Vanderbilt
In his second year as head coach, Lea has led the Commodores to a 3-1 record to start the season.
What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Alabama, Will Anderson
Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea was the 14th and final coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Lea was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “Obviously, this weekend being our first SEC game...
A look back at Josh Heupel, Billy Napier's head-to-head Sugar Bowl matchup
No. 12 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) will host No. 22 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup. The matchup will be the first between Josh Heupel and Billy Napier as head...
Nathaniel Hackett Slammed by NFL Analyst, on 'One-&-Done' Path
The Denver Broncos head coach has been pilloried by the national perspective.
Bryce Young holds off C.J. Stroud in Week 3's Heisman Poll
The college football season is roughly a quarter of the way through after Week 3 came to a conclusion on Saturday. With the conclusion of last week’s games, the College Wire’s site editors once again voted on the Heisman Poll. In this week’s edition you will find the usual suspects such as Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Caleb Williams, and Stetson Bennett. This week saw the return of Dillon Gabriel to the poll after the Sooners throttled Nebraska on Saturday. Three new quarterbacks joined the poll for the first time.
Stetson Bennett, Dillon Gabriel trend in updated Heisman Trophy odds for Week 4
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV and Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel are making their move nationally in the Heisman race following impressive performances according to FanDuel's latest Heisman odds exiting Week 3. As the stars of two unbeaten teams exiting the first quarter of the season, Bennett and Gabriel shined against South Carolina and Nebraska with multiple-touchdown outing in a pair of decisive victories.
College football poll: CFP, Heisman, other picks from FOX staff after three weeks
Here at FOX Sports, we really love college football. And we're not just talking about those who are in the thick of it on a daily basis. From NBA writers to graphic designers, from editors to programmers and everyone in between, we're all fans of the sport. That's where the...
