Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell news conference: What he said
Follow along with us as Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell meets with the media in his weekly news conference. MAKING THE GRADEDetroit Lions grades vs. Washington Commanders: Defensive line, coaches excellent in win The Detroit Lions are coming off a 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The Lions hit the road...
Yardbarker
Power Rankings: Detroit Lions Are a Top 15 NFL Team
Let’s explore what the media that covers the NFL had to say about the Detroit Lions, after they defeated the Washington Commanders in Week 2. "They've scored at least 35 points in three consecutive games for the first time since 1952, a year before owner Sheila Ford Hamp was born."
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera 'Not Concerned' About Run Defense vs. Lions
The Commanders have a tally in the loss column after falling to the Detroit Lions. But head coach Ron Rivera isn't particularly phased by Sunday's effort.
Yardbarker
T.J. Hockenson Among Lowest PFF-Graded Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions offense has been receiving a significant amount praise the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season. After scoring a significant amount of points, many nationally are now beginning to notice the impact the roster has had having Ben Johnson being elevated to his position. Since he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lions open as big underdogs in Week 3 at Minnesota
The 1-1 Detroit Lions head west on their first road trip of the 2022 season in Week 3. The Lions travel to Minnesota to take on the division rival Vikings next Sunday. Fresh off a 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders, a game where the Lions were favored by oddsmakers for the first time in 24 games, Dan Campbell’s Detroit team is back to the more familiar underdog role in the early betting lines.
Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown named NFC Player of the Week
Dan Campbell called him “a pit bull that plays receiver,” and after leading the Detroit Lions to their first win of the season Sunday against the Washington Commanders, Amon-Ra St. Brown is NFC Offensive Player of the Week. St. Brown caught nine passes for 116 yards and two...
Detroit Lions' Week 2 Rookie Report Card
All Lions grades the performance of Detroit Lions' rookies, after the team's victory in Week 2.
Ann Arbor-area football conference standings after Week 4
ANN ARBOR -- We’re halfway through the Michigan high school football season which means Ann Arbor area teams are in the thick of their conference schedules. Check out the conference standings for each team below.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0