When the Titans tied the Bills with a Derrick Henry touchdown in the first quarter, it looked like they might be able to give the Bills a game on Monday night. That touchdown turned out to be the lone high point of the night, however. The Bills would score the final 34 points of the game and the Titans made major mistakes in all phases of play in a 41-7 loss that dropped them to 0-2 on the season.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO