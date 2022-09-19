ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina’s injury list is long. Here’s who could return to play vs Charlotte

By Ben Portnoy
South Carolina is continuing to sort through its injury situation.

Down five defensive starters on Saturday, USC was bludgeoned by No. 1 Georgia in a 48-7 rout at Williams-Brice Stadium. It’s not totally clear who will be ready to go this weekend against Charlotte.

The Gamecocks were without linebacker Mo Kaba, defensive backs Cam Smith and R.J. Roderick, and defensive linemen Alex “Boogie” Huntley and Jordan Strachan entering the Georgia game.

Safety Devonni Reed, nickel David Spaulding and linebacker Stone Blanton were also hurt during Saturday’s game.

“We’re optimistic that they’ll (Spaulding and Reed) be able to play this week,” Beamer said on his Sunday teleconference. “And hopeful that all those other guys that that did not play yesterday — Jaylen Nichols, Cam Smith, Boogie (Huntley), David Spaulding that we would have those guys back this weekend.”

South Carolina previously announced Kaba and Strachan would be out for the season following injuries suffered at Arkansas in Week 2, while Beamer said on Saturday he was waiting on updates on Reed and Rush.

Reed, per Beamer, was getting an X-ray on his hip in the aftermath of Saturday’s contest. Rush was due for an MRI after he was seen limping off the field due to what Beamer called a hamstring injury.

Blanton received the most playing time of his brief Gamecocks career following the injury to Kaba. He suffered a shoulder injury, Beamer told reporters after the contest, and it’s not clear when he’ll be back.

Arkansas State transfer receiver Corey Rucker also has yet to appear in a game due to a foot injury he suffered in the tail end of fall camp, but could be nearing a debut.

Rucker has continued to be listed as questionable the first three weeks of the season and Beamer is hopeful he could see his first game action this year in the coming week or so

“I‘ll be honest with you, a lot of that I’m basing off what I saw at Arkansas State,” Beamer said in reference to what Rucker could bring to the offense. “He got banged up literally just as we started practice, so we really haven’t seen a lot of him out there on the practice field.

“To think that he’s always going to go out there in Game 1 and be as good as he’s ever been, it’s probably not realistic. But he gives us more depth at the position.”

COLUMBIA, SC
