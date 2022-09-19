Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno
This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
Mysterious Ford Mustang Is Packing 7.3-Liter Godzilla V8 And Manual Gearbox
For quite some time, muscle car fans on the internet have been perplexed by the very Mustang seen here. The unusually large hood bulge caused a stir, with some speculating it was a test mule for an even more powerful Mustang Shelby GT350. Others assumed a new Cobra Jet - the company's incredible turn-key dragster - was on the way.
Roofless Race To 300 MPH: Bugatti W16 Mistral Vs. Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster
The United States has the Pacific Coast Highway, and France has the delightfully twisty roads that run along the French Riviera. Both are perfect habitats for open-top cars, so it's fitting that both nations have produced two of the finest roadsters ever in the Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster and Bugatti W16 Mistral.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yankodesign.com
This Porsche inspired speedboat is an amphibious 911 for automotive collectors
The Porsche 911 has stamped its authority on the roads all these years with the unique design and power to keep fans interested. So, what more could that Porsche 911 cabriolet be? A speedboat riding the waters in that sublime Porsche style, perhaps!. This Amphibious 911 is a Craig Craft...
Porsche 911 GT3 Screams At 9,000 RPM During 198-MPH Autobahn Blast
The hot Porsche 911 GT3 RS debuted less than a month ago, putting it a step above the regular GT3 that broke cover in early 2021. All the attention is on the GT3 RS right now, but the regular GT3 shouldn’t be forgotten about. A new video from AutoTopNL shows the new 911 GT3 rocketing down the German Autobahn for another top-speed test run.
motor1.com
2023 Nissan Z meets Ford Mustang GT and Dodge Challenger in drag race
The new Nissan Z entered the sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
2023 Bentley Batur
It's not often that a coupe arrives as a successor to a convertible, but that's what the new Bentley Batur is to the Bacalar drop-top. The Bacalar relaunched coachbuilding at the brand's bespoke Mulliner division, and the ultra-exclusive Batur continues that tradition. The Batur is an oddity in that it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A list of 10 incredible six-cylinder engines
Because straight-sixes are longer than V8s of the same capacity, they are more difficult to package, which limits the layout’s prevalence. Having just one bank of cylinders makes them technically straightforward.
21-Year-Old Porsche 911 Turbo With 72,000 Miles Costs Nearly As Much As Brand New Carrera
Here's a wonderful dilemma to be faced with: you have around $100,000 to spend on a Porsche 911 but can't decide whether to buy a box-fresh base 911 Carrera or a lovingly restored 911 Turbo with far more power but older tech. The 911 Turbo in question is a 2002...
Tuner Gives Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance A Huge Power Bump
If you've been fortunate enough to drive a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S, you will undoubtedly have come away from the experience a little bit shocked. Despite the portly curb weight, the 630-horsepower missile is rather talented at reeling in the horizon without breaking a sweat. But if the neck-snapping 0...
This Is How Much You'll Pay For The Last Nissan Maximas In America
In August, Nissan told us that the Maxima would cease production in the middle of next year. This wasn't a complete shock since other large sedans such as the Hyundai Azera, Chevrolet Impala, and Kia K900 have already exited the local market. While Nissan didn't expressly rule out an all-new Maxima, the chances of this seem slim as the brand doubles down on its electrification plans.
Teased: Four-Cylinder Mercedes-AMG C63 Will Be Revealed This Week
Ahead of the September 21 reveal, Mercedes-AMG has teased the all-new C63 sedan. A shadowy teaser shared on the performance subsidiary's Facebook page hints at the menacing styling and performance on offer. The caption reads, "Only 63 hours until Next Level E Performance will be unveiled." E Performance, if you're...
Ingenious Ford Patent Will Keep Tailgate Parties Going
Spend enough time there, and you're bound to find something good in the annals of the United States Patent and Trademark office. Ford has filed plenty of interesting patents lately. Some of these are just Ford coving its bases and making sure no one beats it to the punch. Like the Ford Bronco's wild (and clever) removable roll cage patent we found a while back.
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hits 203 MPH Top Speed On Autobahn With Ease
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
Single-Seater NA Mazda Miata Speedster Packs ND MX-5 Power
There are few automotive cults quite like Miatadom. Tesla Stans will cancel the heck out of your Twitter profile, but go to a Cars and Coffee and say out loud that you think a Miata is overrated (aside from the third-generation NC) and watch the chaos descend and fire and brimstone rain down. Yeah, we Miata owners are a hardcore bunch for drivers of machines that are this slow and underpowered. But every once in a while, something in the Miata world happens that everyone can universally agree is cool as heck. The Gorgona Cars NM Concept - which stands for Naked Monoposto - is such a thing.
Jeep Wagoneer And Grand Wagoneer Updated For 2023
Jeep surprised us all last week with the reveal of several new all-electric products. The Recon will serve as a battery-powered alternative to the Wrangler, there's a baby crossover for Europe and a rather svelte-looking EV with a Wagoneer S badge. The gas-powered Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer remain an integral...
BMW X4 M Gets Power Upgrade To Match A Lamborghini
Right off the factory line in Germany, the BMW X4 M Competition makes a boatload of power. To be specific, it generates 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. However, we all know people want more than that and the guys at Manhart are experts at taking BMW M cars and making them go even faster. The German tuning house's latest creation is this BMW X4 M Comp that is now more powerful than an X6 M.
Mansory's Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Holds Nothing Back
No matter what service a business provides or what use a product serves, a clear and consistent USP (unique selling proposition) is often the difference between failure and success. And, for all of the criticism leveled at tuner Mansory, its USP is blatantly clear: turn luxury cars into excessive, overindulgent, shameless, and often offensive displays of wealth. Mansory's new Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 is no different. Much like the Mansory Mercedes-Maybach GLS seen earlier this year, the GLS 63 bamboozles you with its bulging body and blue (or yellow) leather interior. Fortunately, this GLS isn't as ugly as the messy Mansory G-Wagon.
Watch Porsche Celebrate 50 Years Of 911 Carrera RS 2.7 With Epic Family Reunion
Few cars are as iconic and instantly recognizable as the Porsche 911 Carrera RS. Porsche is celebrating the RS' 50th birthday this year, and it paid tribute to the legend in the best way possible. Earlier this year, the all-new 911 GT3 RS made its debut, and a day later,...
CarBuzz.com
58K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0