Read full article on original website
Related
WZZM 13
When will the fall colors peak in Michigan?
The first day of fall is Thursday, and Michiganders and wondering when to plan their fall outings. 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Blake Hansen breaks it down.
WZZM 13
Autumn Weather Arrives in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pumpkin spice lattes and candy corn often mark the transition from summer to fall along with cooler temperatures. That will certainly be the case this year as we jump on the fall roller coaster ride. High temperatures fall from the low 80s to the lows...
WZZM 13
Human bones for sale in new West Michigan online oddities store
There is no federal law preventing the sale of human remains. Three states have restrictions, but Michigan is not one of them.
WZZM 13
Bioluminescent mushrooms are popping up around West Michigan
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Candy Corn often mark the transition from summer to fall, but what about glow-in-the-dark mushrooms?. Jeff Baurs and assistant Devin Desgranges, viewers from Barry County, stumbled upon this natural phenomenon. Often occurring in the late summer to early fall months, these...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WZZM 13
Straits Pride celebrating first ever Pride event on Mackinac Island
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — This weekend Mackinac Island is hosting their very first Pride event!. Straits Pride will host the four-day event beginning Thursday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 25. The event is open to all ages, however anyone attending who is under the age of 18 must be...
WZZM 13
Why we may see the worst flu season in nearly five years this year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Flu season is off to an early start this year, with cases already reported in New Mexico and Washington D.C., according to the CDC. Health officials say our peak flu season could happen in October, which is two months earlier than normal. Dr. Ronald Grifka,...
WZZM 13
Body camera video shows Kent Co. deputies working with firefighters after house explosion
Body cam video shows Kent Co. Sheriff's Deputies helping put out flames while Cutlerville Fire Dept. firefighters rescued a woman trapped on the back porch.
WZZM 13
Michigan pharmacists now able to prescribe birth control
MICHIGAN, USA — Getting a prescription for hormonal birth control could soon be as easy as visiting your neighborhood pharmacy. A new interpretation of Michigan's Public Health code by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) is extending the option of delegating limited prescriptive authority of hormonal contraceptives to Michigan-licensed pharmacists.
Comments / 0