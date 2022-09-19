ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autumn Weather Arrives in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pumpkin spice lattes and candy corn often mark the transition from summer to fall along with cooler temperatures. That will certainly be the case this year as we jump on the fall roller coaster ride. High temperatures fall from the low 80s to the lows...
Bioluminescent mushrooms are popping up around West Michigan

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Candy Corn often mark the transition from summer to fall, but what about glow-in-the-dark mushrooms?. Jeff Baurs and assistant Devin Desgranges, viewers from Barry County, stumbled upon this natural phenomenon. Often occurring in the late summer to early fall months, these...
Michigan pharmacists now able to prescribe birth control

MICHIGAN, USA — Getting a prescription for hormonal birth control could soon be as easy as visiting your neighborhood pharmacy. A new interpretation of Michigan's Public Health code by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) is extending the option of delegating limited prescriptive authority of hormonal contraceptives to Michigan-licensed pharmacists.
