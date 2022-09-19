ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Nurses come to a mother's rescue whose home burns down while being induced

By Sarah Grimmer
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3htO3J_0i0oxAN700

On Sunday, September 11, while Deveia Martin fought to bring her sixth child Josiah into the world at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, just seven miles away, her family home in Detroit and everything she'd done to prepare for her little boy, was burning to the ground.

"Around 3 o'clock Sunday morning my neighbor called basically saying open the door, open the door, your house is on fire," said Daveia Martin. "I had a baby shower August 27, everything that everyone brung, just burnt. What else am I to do? That’s the only thing I could think of is, what am I about to do?"

While these thoughts raced through Martin's head, the women who were helping deliver her baby overheard her conversation on the phone.

"I think that was one of the biggest thoughts was how can we help? What can we do?" said Mesha Farrington, unit educator for the Mom/Baby Unit at Henry Ford Hospital.

Farrington and her co-workers say they did what nurses are meant to do. They helped this mother.

"Everybody was like, ‘Well we want to help,’" recounts Martin. "It was just like ‘Ya’ll really want to help me?' like, 'Ya’ll want to help me??"

Henry Ford has an annual "baby shower" put on by the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Club every spring.

At the event, piles of baby goods are donated to help moms in need throughout the year.

Henry Ford Hospital says they see around 2,500 births per year and about a third of those families fall into a needs based category where this program can help them out.

Because Martin's family need was so great, the nurses were able to gift her goods from the program and they've all banded together to donate personally.

"This has really been a team effort in that literally the entire labor and delivery team has pitched in," said Dayna Heitman, assistant clinical manager for labor and delivery at Henry Ford Hospital.

Martin said, "It’s less stress because I was just thinking like ‘I need to hurry up and heal so I can get back to work and get everything for my kids.’ So to have help? It’s really a blessing, trust me."

The Martin's still don't know what caused their house fire.

While Daveia, her husband, and their now six kids look for a place to stay, they tell 7 Action News they'll be getting a hotel room every night.

Their sister in-law has created this Go-Fund-Me you can donate to if you'd like to help the family get back on their feet.

The Martin's say they know it's going to be a battle to recover from this, but the nurses at Henry Ford have shown them that when times reach their hardest, the community has their back.

"They are really heroes, seriously," said Martin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
Person
Henry Ford
fox2detroit.com

Woman dies after hitting embankment, going airborne in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Rochester Hills woman died after a crash early Tuesday. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Amanda Marie White was driving a 2020 Jeep Renegade north on Adams Road, south of Tienken Road, when she drove off the east side of the road around 12:25 a.m. She hit the embankment and went airborne. The Jeep landed on its side.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Elderly woman, son caught in crossfire on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – An elderly woman and her son were caught in the crossfire of a dangerous dispute they had nothing to do with on Detroit’s west side. The 81-year-old woman battling cancer and her 61-year-old son went about their business inside their house when bullets started to ring out.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor And Delivery#S Club#Accident#The Mom Baby Unit
candgnews.com

Roseville student, hit by car in April, returns home from hospital

ROSEVILLE — A Roseville Middle School student who spent several months in the hospital after being hit by a car while walking to school in April has returned home. At approximately 7:20 a.m. April 26, Julia Wallace, a Roseville Middle School student, was struck by a car while walking to school at Martin Road and Barkman Street. She was taken to the hospital, where she was in critical condition and on life support for several weeks.
ROSEVILLE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Detroit News

Jury acquits Detroit man charged with killing baby girl in 2020

Detroit — A jury acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a baby girl he was caring for, according to prosecutors. Dwan Dudley, 27, was caring for the 7-month-old baby at the time of her February 2020 death, prosecutors said when charges were filed that year. Dudley was an acquaintance of the baby's mother.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

A Detroit woman’s house and pool were hit by gunfire

DETROIT – A Detroit woman pleads with the police to put an end to the gunfire happening right outside of her home. Lisa Barton, a resident of southwest Detroit, watched her home security footage back to see shots being fired, hitting her pool and her home. This happened at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

2 bike riders hurt in crashes minutes apart in Warren, police say

Warren police are investigating two crashes reported minutes apart Tuesday afternoon that left two people hurt. In one incident reported around 4:15, an investigation found a white SUV was traveling south on Ryan near Eight Mile when it made an improper turn, striking a 61-year-old bicyclist trying to cross the road, the department said in a statement.
WARREN, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy