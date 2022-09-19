ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL starting quarterback Passer Rating leaders

QB reports as of Sunday's Week 2 NFL action (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) We're two Monday games away from the end of Week 2 in the NFL, with the opening act and the follow-up to the 2022 season providing plenty of solid quarterback play across the league. Which starting QBs have the highest passer rating so far? Here are the top 10, listed in descending order... (Note: We're excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in the this ranking.)10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Stats: 13-of-21, 154 yards passing, 1 TD/0 INTs. Passer Rating: 100.19. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (USA TODAY Network) Stats: 41-of-71,...
Yardbarker

Kirk Cousins ties woeful NFL record with latest performance

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has played in a Big Ten championship game, the NFL playoff games, and even Pro Bowls, but there’s something about playing in prime time that seems to rattle the 34-year-old QB. With the Vikings 24-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on 'Monday Night Football'...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fantasypros.com

Kirk Cousins throws three interceptions in Week 2 loss

Kirk Cousins completed 27 of 46 pass attempts for only 221 yards, one TD, and three interceptions during Minnesota's 24-7 loss to Philadelphia. The veteran QB faced pressure all night, often hurrying the pass while being sacked twice. Eagles DB Darius Slay picked him off twice and never allowed Cousins to get into a rhythm with Justin Jefferson. There were also multiple passes that various receivers failed to catch even when perfectly tossed. All in all, it was a disjointed game for the Vikings' offense. Cousins returns home next week to face Detroit and should have a much easier time with a defense that has allowed 851 yards of offense through two games. He should be a QB1 for Week 3.
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Govans, MD
NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields passing stats at the bottom of the NFL

Try not to look. It's about to get ugly. Bears quarterback Justin Fields posted horrific passing stats through the first two weeks of football. Through two weeks, here are Fields' notable passing stats paired with his NFL rank in each of them:. 28 passing attempts (33rd) 15 passing completions (31st)
CHICAGO, IL

