The 75th anniversary of the founding of the United States Air Force (USAF) occurred on September 18, 2022. The "birthday" of this branch of the United States armed forces was and is being celebrated by millions across the nation and the world. FreightWaves also celebrates this anniversary and salutes the men and women who currently serve and those who have served our nation as members of the United States Air Force and its predecessors.

