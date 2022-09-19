Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
RCAS board members, community members speak on proposed social studies standards
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People across South Dakota are making their voices heard on the Department of Education’s new proposed social studies standards. At Monday’s first public hearing on the controversial standards, it was revealed that the South Dakota Board of Education received 700 public comments on the proposed modifications.
KEVN
As 2022 election approaches, vast majority of South Dakota voters see civility declining in America
RAPID CITY, S.D. (South Dakota News Watch) - With the 2022 midterm elections approaching soon, a vast majority of South Dakotans feel that our nation has become less civil — and they place the responsibility for improving civility on a variety of institutions and individuals, including themselves, according to a new statewide poll.
KEVN
Traditional and new age businesses both have a place in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In 1931, at the start of the dust bowl and arguably the worst possible time to start a business, one of South Dakota’s most iconic small businesses was about to take off. Wall Drug has withstood the test of times and has been an...
KEVN
Short films on Buffalo Gap National Grassland released
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Tourism and the More Than Just Parks team announced the release of a short film focused on Buffalo Gap National Grassland. This release marks the final film of a three-part series highlighting South Dakota’s public lands. “Putting a focus...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEVN
Adult Education and Family Literacy Week shines a light on those continuing their education
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than 40,000 adults in South Dakota do not have a high school diploma or equivalency, and by 2024, 48% of jobs nationally will require at least that. “And that means that we have got to fill some educational gaps,” said Stephenie Rittenberger, the program...
Comments / 0