Anyone else see HUGE increases in usage for their OPPD bill? Been in the same house for 20 years and our usage has tripled only over the past three months. of course OPPD says it us or because we may have an old appliance or two. We compared usage with our neighbors who have twice the size of the house, hot tub, two fridges, an outbuilding with appliances too and we still are using more than them. We are going through shutting off breakers to each major thing and see what the issue may be. Seeing if anyone else is having similar issues. I’m lost right now but don’t want to keep spending $450 a month for an electric bill.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO