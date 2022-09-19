Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Pentatonix to perform ‘Christmas Spectacular’ concert in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pentatonix is coming to Lincoln to perform their Christmas hits, along with a new album, the weekend after Thanksgiving. The Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour will make a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 26. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at...
klin.com
Lincoln Streets To Close For Two Special Events On Sunday
Several streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. September 25 for the Streets Alive! community event. The event will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and the route is:. Cleveland Avenue from North 39th to North 47th streets. North 47th Street from...
KETV.com
Outdoor retailer set for grand opening celebration at Nebraska Crossing
GRETNA, Neb. — A new outdoor retailer is set to open its doors at Nebraska Crossing. REI Co-op will have a grand opening this weekend to celebrate its first Nebraska location. The store, located at Gretna's shopping center near Interstate 80 and Highway 31, features outdoor gear, as well...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Nebraska
'Tis the season for soup that never goes out of style. As the weather begins to shift, the apparent need for a warm bowl of soup on a breezy Autumn day becomes more prevalent. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your soup, this versatile dish can be made in ways that please even the pickiest of eaters. Soup can be as simple as a bowl of tomato basil with a side of crackers, or as complex as a hearty pho bowl filled to the brim with meat, noodles, eggs, and vegetables. Some popular Fall soups include potato, tomato basil, french onion, chicken noodle, lentil, butternut squash, clam chowder, broccoli cheese, miso, and more! Though there are many to choose from, one restaurant in Nebraska serves up the best soup around.
1011now.com
Another shopping opportunity in downtown Geneva
GENEVA, Neb. (KOLN) - The owner of Brick Road Boutique is welcoming shoppers in downtown Geneva to a new storefront that features a coffee bar. If you watch Pure Nebraska, then you’ll often see Megan Burda of Brick Road Boutique offering style tips. Her business started out as a mobile store. Now, she has a “brick and mortar” business as well.
klkntv.com
Two Seward County kids come across live hand grenade on river bank
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two kids were walking along a riverbank Sunday when they came across something you typically don’t see every day. Those kids found a hand grenade, according to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office. Around 2:30 p.m. deputies responded to a part of the Big...
Chamberlain-Oacoma Sun
Willie Nelson Net Worth, Age, Career, Early Life, Car Collection!
The sky was clear. When Willie Nelson performed at Farm Aid III in Nebraska 35 years ago, the fans at Memorial Stadium in Omaha, Nebraska, enjoyed a starry night and a brilliant day. Then, at noon on September 19, 1987, Nelson ascended a platform in the north end zone. A...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska's first REI store to open this week
Popular outdoor recreation retailer REI will open its first Nebraska store on Friday. REI will open its new 22,000-square-foot store at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna at 10 a.m. It features a wide assortment of outdoors gear and apparel for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, snow sports, climbing and more. There's also a specialty bike shop staffed with certified mechanics.
klkntv.com
Parts of 27th Street in Lincoln will be closed this week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced Monday that two portions of North 27th Street will close for utility work. The southbound lanes from Vine to T Streets will be closed Tuesday. The southbound lanes from Holdrege to Y Streets will be closed Wednesday. Both...
etxview.com
Jim McKee: Methodists make mark on city
It’s always a challenge to attempt listing Nebraska’s “firsts.”. In searching for Omaha City’s first Methodist churches or sermons, how far should one look geographically? Bellevue, for example, is older as a community but is now almost a seamless part of Omaha and some might even include Fort Atkinson, just to the north.
Sioux City Journal
'It's been a good ride' — They met on the Lincoln Air Force Base, but stayed brothers for life
ASHLAND — The last time John Edson and his friends stepped foot into the fuselage of a KC-97 tanker plane was on the eve of possible destruction. In 1962, the 98th Air Refueling Wing had been called to the tropical climes of the Azores for a temporary assignment. Along for the trans-Atlantic trip were technicians — including Edson — who serviced the engines of the KC-97s as part of the 98th Field Maintenance Squadron stationed at Lincoln Air Force Base.
1011now.com
Survivor of skydiving accident now fighting for his life
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A skydiver is still fighting for his life in the hospital following an accident at the Crete Airport last week. The son of Rómulo Suárez said in a GoFundMe campaign that his father is in critical condition at the ICU at Bryan Health in Lincoln. Suárez is being treated for multiple fractures and brain swelling. As of Tuesday night, he is unconscious and not breathing on his own.
1011now.com
Train collides with pickup, trailer northwest of Beatrice
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - A pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer with farm equipment was struck by a southbound Burlington Northern-Santa Fe train Tuesday morning, northwest of Beatrice. According to News Channel Nebraska, it appeared the driver of the pickup escaped injury, as the train apparently hit...
1011now.com
UNL ‘crime scene house’ helps forensic science program stand out
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s new crime scene house allows students to get hands on experience through staged crime scenes. The department said they are the only forensic science program in the Midwest with a campus and program like this. “If you look in this whole plains states area, you...
1011now.com
Joseph looks to boost morale in Huskers bye week
Cool, cloudy, and wet weather expected for the rest of the week. Three out of four car seats misused in Lincoln-Lancaster County, experts give advice on keeping kids safe. Correctly using child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71 percent.
doniphanherald.com
Proposed 'premier' RV park along Platte River dead in the water
OMAHA — The controversial RV park that was proposed along the Platte River near Valley has been dropped. Brad Brown, who builds high-end homes in the Omaha area, had proposed developing what he described as Nebraska's "premier RV park." The plan would have put about 250 RVs on land that abuts about three-quarters of a mile of riverfront immediately downstream of the Sokol Camp residential area.
1011now.com
UNL's crime scene house helps students
KETV.com
Nebraska elementary school teacher honored with Rookie of the Year award
GRETNA, Neb. — A Nebraska elementary school teacher received a special surprise Monday afternoon. Simon Wiedel was honored with the Nebraska Rookie of the Year award. He works at Gretna's Squire John Thomas Elementary School. The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics surprised Wiedel with the award in front...
1011now.com
Summer lingers on
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hot and humid conditions will continue on Monday with even hotter temperatures for some on Tuesday. A big cool down for Wednesday and Thursday. Showers will be possible Wednesday through Friday. Partly sunny, hot and humid in the Lincoln area Monday afternoon. Highs in the mid...
Ask Omaha: OPPD usage has tripled. Anyone else?
Anyone else see HUGE increases in usage for their OPPD bill? Been in the same house for 20 years and our usage has tripled only over the past three months. of course OPPD says it us or because we may have an old appliance or two. We compared usage with our neighbors who have twice the size of the house, hot tub, two fridges, an outbuilding with appliances too and we still are using more than them. We are going through shutting off breakers to each major thing and see what the issue may be. Seeing if anyone else is having similar issues. I’m lost right now but don’t want to keep spending $450 a month for an electric bill.
