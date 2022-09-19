ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

numberfire.com

Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown eyeing NFL record in Week 3

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown tied the NFL record for most consecutive games with eight or more receptions in the team's Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders. What It Means:. St. Brown has been on a ludicrous hot streak since his mid-season breakout in 2021, and has...
NBC Sports

Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win

Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
SB Nation

The Detroit Lions are fun, and that’s a direct reflection of their head coach

It’s often said that a team is a reflection of its leader. The Patriots’ workmanlike mentality and often robotic methods of destroying opponents are a direct reflection of the man in charge, Bill Belichick. Commander Erwin from Attack on Titan sacrificed everything for the completion of missions, and that was reflected in the Scout regiment (one of the greatest scenes in anime history btw). The ruthlessness of the Sith is reflected in Darth Sidious.
