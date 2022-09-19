Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh has perfect response when asked about Aidan Hutchinson's breakout game for Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson had a historic day in Week 2, recording 3 sacks in the first half against the Commanders. He is just the third rookie to reach 3 sacks in a half as well as the first Lions’ rookie to reach that mark in a game. The Michigan product...
Lions' Offense Can Be Among Best in NFL
Detroit Lions put together complete performance Week 2, offense has potential to be very special.
numberfire.com
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown eyeing NFL record in Week 3
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown tied the NFL record for most consecutive games with eight or more receptions in the team's Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders. What It Means:. St. Brown has been on a ludicrous hot streak since his mid-season breakout in 2021, and has...
NBC Sports
Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win
Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown named NFC Player of the Week
Dan Campbell called him “a pit bull that plays receiver,” and after leading the Detroit Lions to their first win of the season Sunday against the Washington Commanders, Amon-Ra St. Brown is NFC Offensive Player of the Week. St. Brown caught nine passes for 116 yards and two...
SB Nation
The Detroit Lions are fun, and that’s a direct reflection of their head coach
It’s often said that a team is a reflection of its leader. The Patriots’ workmanlike mentality and often robotic methods of destroying opponents are a direct reflection of the man in charge, Bill Belichick. Commander Erwin from Attack on Titan sacrificed everything for the completion of missions, and that was reflected in the Scout regiment (one of the greatest scenes in anime history btw). The ruthlessness of the Sith is reflected in Darth Sidious.
Detroit Lions' Week 2 Rookie Report Card
All Lions grades the performance of Detroit Lions' rookies, after the team's victory in Week 2.
Why Lions Need to Worry about Vikings' Justin Jefferson
Read more on why the Detroit Lions should worry about Justin Jefferson in their Week 3 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.
Reasons "Same Old Lions" Does Not Apply This Season
Latest edition of the All Lions podcast focuses on why "SOL" does not apply to the 2022 roster.
