ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
westernmassnews.com

The Big E celebrates Rhode Island Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday was Rhode Island Day at The Big E. We visited the Rhode Island building along the Avenue of the States and made our way into Blount Clam Shack, where Mark told us all about the clam shack and why they are so well known at the fair and across Rhode Island.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Brian Yocono Leaving WPRI-TV: Where Is the Rhode Island Anchor Going?

Brian Yocono has become one of the top news anchors in his eight years at WPRI-TV. He has been a fixture on television news in Rhode Island for a long time. Now the fantastic anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Rhode Island’s favorite TV anchor, Brian Yocono, is leaving WPRI-TV in September 2022. His announcement surprised his viewers. Now they’re curious to know if the anchor’s new position will require him to relocate from Rhode Island. Thankfully, Brian Yocono has addressed most of their concerns.
CELEBRITIES
Maxim

Ride Along On The Ultimate Rhode Island Luxury Road Trip

From hip hotels to elegant restaurants, and sporting clays to classic car tours. From The Gilded Age, the new TV series from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, to A Newport Summer, a suitably lavish new book from photographer Nick Mele and author / interior designer Ruthie Sommers from Vendome Press, Newport, and Rhode Island was on our mind a lot this summer. New England’s most elegant state, it seems, is finally coming into its own.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
unterrifieddemocrat.com

The promise of saliva assays knows few boundaries

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – — This week, Dr. Jill Maron, MD, MPH, the Pediatrician-n-Chief at Women & Infants Hospital, will be presenting a series of lectures at the 10th annual “Current Concepts in Neonatal Care” conference in California, featuring the results of her cutting-edge clinical trials, focused on non-invasive saliva assays of newborns.
HEALTH
ABC6.com

Rhode Island prepares for potential arrival of migrants

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency said that they are working with Gov. Dan McKee’s office to prepare for the potential arrival of migrants in the Ocean State. Melissa Carden, chief public affairs officer for the agency, told ABC 6 News that, “Our emergency...
IMMIGRATION
rinewstoday.com

RI Weather for September 19, 2022 – John Donnelly

Waves of low pressure ride along the slow moving frontal system over New England that will, with the aid of added fuel in the form of increased atmospheric moisture, generate some afternoon showers and evening thunderstorms over the area. Afternoon highs in the mid 70’s and evening lows in the...
JOHNSTON, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eg News
oceanstatecurrent.com

How the Gun Trafficking Problem in Rhode Island Compares to Other States

(The Center Square) – The United States has nearly 121 guns per 100 people, according to the Small Arms Survey, a Swiss-based research project. That figure may be higher today since it was reported in the organization’s report published in 2018 and was already an increase from 88 guns per 100 people in 2011. (These are states with the most gun purchases per person.)
PUBLIC SAFETY
RadarOnline

Two Badly Decomposed Bodies Found Hidden In Former Rhode Island Mayor's Home

Police found two bodies "in a lengthy stage of decomposition" inside former Rhode Island Mayor Susan Menard's home, Radar has learned.Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said that a neighbor notified police that he hadn't seen the elderly couple who lived in the home in about a week and that a strong odor from coming from the residence, which is located on Marian Lane in Woonsocket.According to Woonsocket's website, Menard, whom Oates said owned the residence, was Woonsocket's longest-serving mayor from 1995-2009. When police responded to the home they found two people dead, a man and a woman. Oates said they...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ashlandmass.com

Virtual: 13 Moons: A History of Wampanoag Culture

The Wampanoag Culture has been a part of the Massachusetts and Rhode Island region for thousands of years. During this presentation, Darius Coombs will talk about how the Wampanoag Culture thrived during normal times. He will share how this normalcy was disrupted and the consequences of those actions on the people. There have been many efforts to keep the Wampanoag Culture alive and progressive. These accomplishments include the recovery of the language, material culture, self-pride, and more. Join Darius for an exploration of Wampanoag history through the centuries.
ASHLAND, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
GoLocalProv

Best and Worst States to be a Teacher — See Where RI Ranks

A new ranking of “Best and Worst States for Teachers” was released on Monday looking at 24 key metrics, ranging from teachers’ income growth potential to the pupil-teacher ratio to whether the state has a digital learning plan. While Massachusetts (#8) and Connecticut (#10) were in the...
BUSINESS
WPRI 12 News

Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

State says bluefin tuna catch was illegal

(WJAR) — Environmental police officers issued a criminal summons to a Massachusetts charter boat captain for allegedly failing to have the required commercial fishing license and permit. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said environmental police came across the boat fishing commercially for giant bluefin tuna in state...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy