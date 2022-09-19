Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
The Big E celebrates Rhode Island Day
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday was Rhode Island Day at The Big E. We visited the Rhode Island building along the Avenue of the States and made our way into Blount Clam Shack, where Mark told us all about the clam shack and why they are so well known at the fair and across Rhode Island.
earnthenecklace.com
Brian Yocono Leaving WPRI-TV: Where Is the Rhode Island Anchor Going?
Brian Yocono has become one of the top news anchors in his eight years at WPRI-TV. He has been a fixture on television news in Rhode Island for a long time. Now the fantastic anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Rhode Island’s favorite TV anchor, Brian Yocono, is leaving WPRI-TV in September 2022. His announcement surprised his viewers. Now they’re curious to know if the anchor’s new position will require him to relocate from Rhode Island. Thankfully, Brian Yocono has addressed most of their concerns.
Maxim
Ride Along On The Ultimate Rhode Island Luxury Road Trip
From hip hotels to elegant restaurants, and sporting clays to classic car tours. From The Gilded Age, the new TV series from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, to A Newport Summer, a suitably lavish new book from photographer Nick Mele and author / interior designer Ruthie Sommers from Vendome Press, Newport, and Rhode Island was on our mind a lot this summer. New England’s most elegant state, it seems, is finally coming into its own.
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Compass Lands Two, RI Hospitality and Residential Properties Announce Additions
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. RI Hospitality Adds to Finance. The RI Hospitality Association (RIHA) is pleased to announce that North Smithfield, Rhode Island resident...
unterrifieddemocrat.com
The promise of saliva assays knows few boundaries
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – — This week, Dr. Jill Maron, MD, MPH, the Pediatrician-n-Chief at Women & Infants Hospital, will be presenting a series of lectures at the 10th annual “Current Concepts in Neonatal Care” conference in California, featuring the results of her cutting-edge clinical trials, focused on non-invasive saliva assays of newborns.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island prepares for potential arrival of migrants
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency said that they are working with Gov. Dan McKee’s office to prepare for the potential arrival of migrants in the Ocean State. Melissa Carden, chief public affairs officer for the agency, told ABC 6 News that, “Our emergency...
rinewstoday.com
RI Weather for September 19, 2022 – John Donnelly
Waves of low pressure ride along the slow moving frontal system over New England that will, with the aid of added fuel in the form of increased atmospheric moisture, generate some afternoon showers and evening thunderstorms over the area. Afternoon highs in the mid 70’s and evening lows in the...
Former US attorney joins court fight dividing RI’s wealthy Chace family
Kim Chace's heirs argue his nephew, prominent developer Buff Chace, has been mismanaging a trust that Kim's will seeded with over $70 million.
oceanstatecurrent.com
How the Gun Trafficking Problem in Rhode Island Compares to Other States
(The Center Square) – The United States has nearly 121 guns per 100 people, according to the Small Arms Survey, a Swiss-based research project. That figure may be higher today since it was reported in the organization’s report published in 2018 and was already an increase from 88 guns per 100 people in 2011. (These are states with the most gun purchases per person.)
Two Badly Decomposed Bodies Found Hidden In Former Rhode Island Mayor's Home
Police found two bodies "in a lengthy stage of decomposition" inside former Rhode Island Mayor Susan Menard's home, Radar has learned.Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said that a neighbor notified police that he hadn't seen the elderly couple who lived in the home in about a week and that a strong odor from coming from the residence, which is located on Marian Lane in Woonsocket.According to Woonsocket's website, Menard, whom Oates said owned the residence, was Woonsocket's longest-serving mayor from 1995-2009. When police responded to the home they found two people dead, a man and a woman. Oates said they...
ashlandmass.com
Virtual: 13 Moons: A History of Wampanoag Culture
The Wampanoag Culture has been a part of the Massachusetts and Rhode Island region for thousands of years. During this presentation, Darius Coombs will talk about how the Wampanoag Culture thrived during normal times. He will share how this normalcy was disrupted and the consequences of those actions on the people. There have been many efforts to keep the Wampanoag Culture alive and progressive. These accomplishments include the recovery of the language, material culture, self-pride, and more. Join Darius for an exploration of Wampanoag history through the centuries.
Fake meth-laced Adderall pills seized in massive Rhode Island bust
One man is facing charges after more than 660,000 pills worth an estimated $4.6 million were found, along handguns and cash. WJAR's Brian Crandall reports.Sept. 20, 2022.
New London man charged with cashing fraudulent checks
SOUTH WINDSOR — Police charged a New London man Friday with cashing fraudulent checks at various locations in Connecticut. The charges for Samuel Guerard, 45, stem from an investigation on May 4. Police say Guerard cashed five fraudulent checks at different Key Banks in the state. He cashed the...
The Real Reason You Heard Loud Booms This Weekend in Westport & Surrounding Areas
Reports of loud booms in Westport, Freetown, Dartmouth and Somerset were reported over the weekend, leaving people scratching their heads as to what could have caused such a startling sound. Reports in Westport. Online users began sharing their concerns Saturday night around 6:30 p.m., with several people claiming their house...
GoLocalProv
Best and Worst States to be a Teacher — See Where RI Ranks
A new ranking of “Best and Worst States for Teachers” was released on Monday looking at 24 key metrics, ranging from teachers’ income growth potential to the pupil-teacher ratio to whether the state has a digital learning plan. While Massachusetts (#8) and Connecticut (#10) were in the...
ABC6.com
‘Countless lives saved’ substance abuse specialist reacts to historic drug bust in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Department of Justice announced on Monday the single largest drug bust of counterfeit Adderall pills in the United States and largest seizure of methamphetamine in New England history. Linda Hurley, the CEO and President of CODAC, said it’s impossible to put a number on...
Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
WCVB
Mass. residents worry for Puerto Rican relatives in Fiona's wake
WELLESLEY, Mass. — People in Massachusetts with loved ones in Puerto Rico are keeping close tabs on Hurricane Fiona. Victor Acevedo works at Mass Bay Community College, but his family lives in Puerto Rico. He said he hasn’t talked to them since the island lost power on Sunday.
WBUR
Rising seas threaten Mass. South Coast and prosperous fishing port, report finds. Here are 5 takeaways
A new report from an environmental nonprofit finds that Massachusetts' southern coast will see increased flooding and erosion, as well as more destructive bombardment from storms. The report, from the Trustees of Reservations, says that sea levels along the South Coast are projected to rise over two feet by 2050.
Turnto10.com
State says bluefin tuna catch was illegal
(WJAR) — Environmental police officers issued a criminal summons to a Massachusetts charter boat captain for allegedly failing to have the required commercial fishing license and permit. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said environmental police came across the boat fishing commercially for giant bluefin tuna in state...
