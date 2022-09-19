BALTIMORE -- We're saying so long to summer with a beautiful and very warm day! We'll top out in the mid to upper 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies.Keep in mind the normal high for the day is 78°.We can't get used to these above average temps though.Quite a cool down is just around the corner.Fall officially arrives at 9:04 p.m. on Thursday.A cold front will move through in the morning bringing some wet weather to start the day.Temperatures will top out in the low 80s but it will be much chillier by Thursday night when we plummet into the low 50s.Winds will pick up in the wake of the front and that will help things to feel even chiller.Friday is our first full day of Fall, and you will feel the crisp new season as you're out and about.Temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 60s despite abundant sunshine! Saturday, we make our way into the low 70s with low 80s making a comeback on Sunday.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO