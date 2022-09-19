Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lamar Jackson Rises in Odds to Win NFL MVPFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in Pennsylvania Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenStewartstown, PA
Visiting Maryland? Classic Local Dishes You Have to TryKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Related
Nottingham MD
Officer struck while directing traffic in Carney, robbery reported in Rosedale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating four local crimes that were reported this week. At just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, September 19, an armed individual entered a location in the 6000-block of Kenwood Avenue in Rosedale (21237), demanded money, and fled in a vehicle. At just after 12:45 p.m. on...
Nottingham MD
Mount Airy man charged after ‘improvised destructive device’ found in vehicle near Carney school
CARNEY, MD—A Mount Airy man has been charged after an “improvised destructive device” was found outside of a Carney school on Tuesday afternoon. Joseph Richard Vickery, 43, of Mount Airy, is facing several charges, including felony possession of explosive material with intent to create destructive device, manufacture of possession of destructive device, and possession of explosive material without a license.
Nottingham MD
Two suspects arrested in connection with suspicious package found at Carney school
—— CARNEY, MD—Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a suspicious package that was found at Pine Grove Middle School on Tuesday. At approximately 11:30 a.m., officers arrested one person in connection with the incident. During the evacuation of the school, the Baltimore County Police Department worked...
Police investigating scene in Carney
Students at Pine Grove Middle School are being evacuated and bused to Parkville High School while police investigate a scene in Carney.Officers are responding to the intersection of Old Harford Road and Proctor Lane.Police have not yet said what they are investigating.Check back to wjz.com for updates on this developing story.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nottingham MD
BCPS announces afternoon school bus delays due to Pine Grove Middle incident
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials say afternoon school bus service is being affected by Tuesday’s incident at Pine Grove Middle School. Due to the active police investigation impacting Pine Grove Middle in Carney, school bus service will be late to the following schools on Tuesday afternoon:. Overlea...
To The Rescue: Maryland State Police Airlift Cruise Ship Crew Member During Medical Emergency
Maryland State Police took to the skies to save a man at sea after a crew member suffered a medical emergency on a cruise ship sailing the Chesapeake Bay. The aviation crew from the state police Easton Section responded to the Chesapeake Bay off the shores of Kent Island over the weekend after receiving a call from the Coast Guard advising that there was a serious medical event taking place on the boat.
Nottingham MD
COLD CASE CRACKED: Florida man charged in connection with 2006 murder of woman found on I-70
PIKESVILLE, MD—Maryland State Police investigators have charged a Florida man in connection with the 2006 murder of a young woman found on Interstate 70 in Frederick County. The suspect has been identified as Garry Artman, 64 of White Springs, Florida. Artman is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault. Artman is being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan after being arrested and charged in connection with a 1996 cold case involving the death of a Michigan woman.
Nottingham MD
Pine Grove Middle School evacuated due to suspicious package
——— UPDATE 7: BCPS officials say afternoon bus service is being affect at these schools. UPDATE 6: Police say they have a “person of interest” in custody in connection with this incident. There is no threat to the community at this time. —— UPDATE 5: “You...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maryland drivers required to 'Move Over' when approaching stopped vehicles
MARYLAND, USA — Starting, Oct. 1, Maryland drivers are required under the "Move Over" Law to change lanes or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle showing warning signals. The "Move Over" law was originally enacted because more than 100 law enforcement officers were killed and...
wnav.com
Cruise Ship Crew Member Rescued this Past Friday from Chesapeake Bay
Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command on Friday rescued a crew member who was having a medical emergency aboard a cruise ship sailing in the Chesapeake Bay. The aviation crew from the Easton Section, Trooper 6, responded to the Chesapeake Bay off of the shores of Kent Island around 7 p.m. on Friday. The United States Coast Guard – Sector Baltimore called advising that the Royal Caribbean’s Enchantment of the Seas cruise ship was requesting immediate aerial evacuation of one of its crew members who was experiencing a serious medical event.
DNR Cracks Down on Coyotes Brought into Bay Region
Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) report two men were recently cited for keeping coyotes in captivity in two separate incidents. In the first case, 34-year-old Bradley Shelley from Baltimore County had a coyote in his possession that he received from a Pennsylvania man. It was turned over to Baltimore County Animal Control. The Pennsylvania Game Commission informed NRP i early July that Steven Keill II, also 34, brought the coyote across state lines where Shelley took possession of it. Shelley, who lives in Parkton, Md., was issued a citation for possessing or transporting a rabies vector species, and two warnings for importing a rabies vector species and failing to obtain a captive wildlife permit. He faces up to $1,500 in fines.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Wine Festival returned to Westminster
WESTMINSTER, Md. — It sounded like great weather on Saturday as the Maryland Wine Festival kicked off. Joining us to talk about all the festivities that went on there is executive director of the Maryland Wineries Association, Kevin Atticks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maryland Gov. candidate demands opponent's book be removed from schools
BALTIMORE — Maryland’s Republican candidate for governor is demanding that school officials remove a book written by his opponent from classrooms, libraries and reading lists. Republican Dan Cox accuses Democrat Wes Moore of misleading voters about Moore's background. Cox says school kids should not be lied to. Moore...
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan, Lt. Governor Rutherford celebrate opening of Marriott International’s new global headquarters in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford this week celebrated the opening of Marriott International’s new global headquarters with citation presentations in Bethesda, Maryland and Seoul, South Korea. In 2016, following discussions with the state and Montgomery County, Marriott announced plans to stay in Maryland...
Commercial Observer
Copper Property Sells JCPenney Stores at 5 Mid-Atlantic Malls for $53M
A joint venture between The Meridian Group and Martin-Diamond Properties has acquired five JCPenney stores in the Mid-Atlantic region for $53 million, according to TMG. The five stores, spanning 900,000 square feet, are all in regional malls in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust sold the portfolio.
Maryland Weather: Saying goodbye to summer with sunny, warm day
BALTIMORE -- We're saying so long to summer with a beautiful and very warm day! We'll top out in the mid to upper 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies.Keep in mind the normal high for the day is 78°.We can't get used to these above average temps though.Quite a cool down is just around the corner.Fall officially arrives at 9:04 p.m. on Thursday.A cold front will move through in the morning bringing some wet weather to start the day.Temperatures will top out in the low 80s but it will be much chillier by Thursday night when we plummet into the low 50s.Winds will pick up in the wake of the front and that will help things to feel even chiller.Friday is our first full day of Fall, and you will feel the crisp new season as you're out and about.Temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 60s despite abundant sunshine! Saturday, we make our way into the low 70s with low 80s making a comeback on Sunday.
foodgressing.com
Maryland Restaurant Week 2022: Menus Highlights, Dates
Maryland Restaurant Week 2022 returns September 16 – 25, 2022. For 10 delicious days, dine at establishments across the state of Maryland and help celebrate the restaurant industry and help them thrive. Maryland Restaurant Week is back for its third year across the State of Maryland. Things to know...
Burial of Queen Elizabeth may lead to world civility, Maryland leaders say
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With the burial of Queen Elizabeth, more than 90 presidents, prime ministers and emissaries from across the globe gathered in the United Kingdom for the occasion. 200 countries were represented, an opportunity for these world leaders to engage face-to-face. Maryland’s senior U.S. Senator and a member of the […]
Ocean City Today
Countries Maryland imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Maryland imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Maryland. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WMDT.com
Marylanders to consider renaming high courts with Ballot Question 1
MARYLAND – When Marylanders hit the polls in the November General Election, they will vote on a handful of ballot questions. The questions include issues like residency requirements for certain elected officials, legalizing marijuana, how much civil jury trials can cost, and abolishing the Howard County Orphan’s Court.
Comments / 0