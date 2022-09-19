Read full article on original website
brproud.com
STEM Baton Rouge granted $125,000 to expose teens to STEM careers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — STEM Baton Rouge, a non-profit that delivers STEM education to students, has been awarded a $125,000 grant to expose students to STEM-related careers. STEM Baton Rouge begins its program with a “Brag Session,” which consists of teaching students to highlight their experiences, skills, and...
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Old Music Jam
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Live music jam sessions are fairly common around south Louisiana, especially Cajun music jams. But once a month, Jam at the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum in Port Allen features what they call ‘old time music.’. The songs all sound familiar, from old records...
Why Is Sleepy Chicken Trending in Louisiana Again?
First Off, This Should Go Without Saying But We Need to Say "Don't Be Boiling Chicken in NyQuil Please." Remember earlier this year when TikTok videos were being taken down as soon as they were being put up because NyQuil chicken or "sleepy chicken" as people were calling it was trending?
brproud.com
Need a booster seat for your child? Get one for free this Saturday in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This week, the Denham Springs Police Department is encouraging drivers to make sure their little ones are buckled in safely while traveling along Louisiana’s highways and roads. The police department took to social media Tuesday (September 20) in honor of Child Passenger Safety...
brproud.com
Empty Bowls fundraiser Saturday, help fight hunger in Greater Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s Hunger Action Month and you can do your part right in the capital city to help those who remain without food. Empty Bowls is an upcoming fundraiser in the capital city that is dedicated to raising awareness and money to fight hunger in the Baton Rouge area.
thelouisianaweekend.com
The Circus Is Coming To Town
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The biggest circus in the country, the Carden Circus, will be in Louisiana from September 20-25, 2022. This circus has something for everyone. You can enjoy aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts. There will even be a human cannonball! Meet the animals, get your face painted, and enjoy attractions. Carden International Circus is committed to exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of the animals. For a special treat, arrive an hour before showtime to see the animals up close. You can also buy tickets to ride the animals.
an17.com
Brown: Censorship is alive and well in Louisiana
Efforts to ban books are accelerating in Louisiana as well as all across the nation. According to a new report from the American Library Association, there have been “an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books,” more than any time in recent memory. I have been a publisher...
brproud.com
Nuns train therapy dog to bring comfort and joy to Catholic elementary school in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One Facebook post brought attention to a handful of nuns playing at recess with students at Sacred Heart of Jesus School in Baton Rouge. That post highlighted a good time being had by members of the Mercedarian Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament. Sister Ashley...
brproud.com
2 Louisiana restaurants made New York Times’ best restaurants in US list for 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Restaurants from Puerto Rico to Portland, Maine have been named among the 50 best restaurants in the country by the New York Times. The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.
brproud.com
New York’s got nothing on the bagels at these Baton Rouge eateries
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s estimated that 205.34 million Americans will consume bagels in 2024, a statistic that highlights America’s love for the dense, doughnut-shaped specialty breads. While bagels are typically associated with New York, there are several places where capital area foodies can enjoy a...
L'Observateur
Edgard native’s young adult book makes New York Times bestseller list
LAPLACE — In partnership with Disney, Edgard native Farrah Rochon has penned the 13th installment in the “Twisted Tale” series, which climbed to No. 7 on the New York Times Best Seller list for children’s series. Rochon’s book, “Almost There: A Twisted Tale” is currently ranked...
brproud.com
Proposed three-part $1.8M program aims to bolster Baton Rouge workforce, tourism
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $1.8 million program focused on improving Baton Rouge’s workforce will be in front of the Metro Council Wednesday night for final approval. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, and Visit Baton Rouge seek final approval from the Metro Council to use $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to invest in the workforce.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish family brings awareness to mitochondrial disease
Two landmarks in Baton Rouge have been set to light up green Sept. 18-24 for Mitochondrial Disease Awareness Week, which has been a special time for a family from Ascension Parish. Tucker Dupre, the 2-year-old son of Donaldsonville natives Kandis Turner Dupre and John Dupre, was diagnosed with an extremely...
brproud.com
Services set for LSU student killed on Government St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU student Allison Rice was killed while sitting in her vehicle on Friday, September 16. The Geismar native died at the age of 21. Details about services for Allison Rice can be found below:. A gathering for Allie will be held on Tuesday, Sept...
L'Observateur
Red Beans & Rice: A Century-Old Tradition Lives On
(Lafayette, LA) — For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
brproud.com
SU Lab freshman making the grade in hopes of educating others about sickle cell anemia
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – Dynastee Jacobs is a freshman at Southern Lab and is described as an energetic young lady who pretty much does it all from being on her school’s dance team to Beta Club. “Currently at school I’m in youth government and just started that....
brproud.com
6 Louisiana animal shelters reducing pet adoption fees in October
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Pet adoption fees will be reduced for six Louisiana animal shelters in the first week of October. Two of those animal shelters are in the Greater Baton Rouge area — Rescue Alliance in Gonzales and West Feliciana Animal Humane Society in St. Francisville.
magnoliareporter.com
Feral hogs, black flies, topics of AgCenter-hosted meeting
The LSU AgCenter Bob R. Jones-Idlewild Research Station recently hosted members of the National Association of Conservation Districts and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. The group spent part of their three-day Baton Rouge conference hearing about the research being done at the station. In addition to work to...
brproud.com
Beautifying Baton Rouge: EBR officials teach citizens how to tackle blight
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Efforts to improve various aspects of the capital area’s environment and ambiance have been underway for years, and this fall they continue with a City-Parish sponsored Blight Boot Camp for citizens. EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is encouraging locals to attend the course,...
brproud.com
Aspiring Baton Rouge model paralyzed after crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized in Virginia after a crash that killed two of her friends after her 23rd birthday. “Diamond is really spirited. Smiles all the time,” says Diamond Jonsie Grandmother, C. Denise...
