Louisiana State

brproud.com

STEM Baton Rouge granted $125,000 to expose teens to STEM careers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — STEM Baton Rouge, a non-profit that delivers STEM education to students, has been awarded a $125,000 grant to expose students to STEM-related careers. STEM Baton Rouge begins its program with a “Brag Session,” which consists of teaching students to highlight their experiences, skills, and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Old Music Jam

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Live music jam sessions are fairly common around south Louisiana, especially Cajun music jams. But once a month, Jam at the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum in Port Allen features what they call ‘old time music.’. The songs all sound familiar, from old records...
PORT ALLEN, LA
K945

Why Is Sleepy Chicken Trending in Louisiana Again?

First Off, This Should Go Without Saying But We Need to Say "Don't Be Boiling Chicken in NyQuil Please." Remember earlier this year when TikTok videos were being taken down as soon as they were being put up because NyQuil chicken or "sleepy chicken" as people were calling it was trending?
LOUISIANA STATE
thelouisianaweekend.com

The Circus Is Coming To Town

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The biggest circus in the country, the Carden Circus, will be in Louisiana from September 20-25, 2022. This circus has something for everyone. You can enjoy aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts. There will even be a human cannonball! Meet the animals, get your face painted, and enjoy attractions. Carden International Circus is committed to exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of the animals. For a special treat, arrive an hour before showtime to see the animals up close. You can also buy tickets to ride the animals.
KENNER, LA
an17.com

Brown: Censorship is alive and well in Louisiana

Efforts to ban books are accelerating in Louisiana as well as all across the nation. According to a new report from the American Library Association, there have been “an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books,” more than any time in recent memory. I have been a publisher...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

New York’s got nothing on the bagels at these Baton Rouge eateries

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s estimated that 205.34 million Americans will consume bagels in 2024, a statistic that highlights America’s love for the dense, doughnut-shaped specialty breads. While bagels are typically associated with New York, there are several places where capital area foodies can enjoy a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Edgard native’s young adult book makes New York Times bestseller list

LAPLACE — In partnership with Disney, Edgard native Farrah Rochon has penned the 13th installment in the “Twisted Tale” series, which climbed to No. 7 on the New York Times Best Seller list for children’s series. Rochon’s book, “Almost There: A Twisted Tale” is currently ranked...
EDGARD, LA
brproud.com

Proposed three-part $1.8M program aims to bolster Baton Rouge workforce, tourism

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $1.8 million program focused on improving Baton Rouge’s workforce will be in front of the Metro Council Wednesday night for final approval. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, and Visit Baton Rouge seek final approval from the Metro Council to use $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to invest in the workforce.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish family brings awareness to mitochondrial disease

Two landmarks in Baton Rouge have been set to light up green Sept. 18-24 for Mitochondrial Disease Awareness Week, which has been a special time for a family from Ascension Parish. Tucker Dupre, the 2-year-old son of Donaldsonville natives Kandis Turner Dupre and John Dupre, was diagnosed with an extremely...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Services set for LSU student killed on Government St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU student Allison Rice was killed while sitting in her vehicle on Friday, September 16. The Geismar native died at the age of 21. Details about services for Allison Rice can be found below:. A gathering for Allie will be held on Tuesday, Sept...
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Red Beans & Rice: A Century-Old Tradition Lives On

(Lafayette, LA) — For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
CROWLEY, LA
brproud.com

6 Louisiana animal shelters reducing pet adoption fees in October

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Pet adoption fees will be reduced for six Louisiana animal shelters in the first week of October. Two of those animal shelters are in the Greater Baton Rouge area — Rescue Alliance in Gonzales and West Feliciana Animal Humane Society in St. Francisville.
BATON ROUGE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Feral hogs, black flies, topics of AgCenter-hosted meeting

The LSU AgCenter Bob R. Jones-Idlewild Research Station recently hosted members of the National Association of Conservation Districts and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. The group spent part of their three-day Baton Rouge conference hearing about the research being done at the station. In addition to work to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Beautifying Baton Rouge: EBR officials teach citizens how to tackle blight

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Efforts to improve various aspects of the capital area’s environment and ambiance have been underway for years, and this fall they continue with a City-Parish sponsored Blight Boot Camp for citizens. EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is encouraging locals to attend the course,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Aspiring Baton Rouge model paralyzed after crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized in Virginia after a crash that killed two of her friends after her 23rd birthday. “Diamond is really spirited. Smiles all the time,” says Diamond Jonsie Grandmother, C. Denise...
BATON ROUGE, LA

