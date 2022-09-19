Emmy Awards highlights, Roger Federer retires and R. Kelly is convicted | Hot off the Wire podcast

Read full article on original website
'Ted Lasso' star Brett Goldstein reacts to Lizzo appearing to call him a 'big girl' in an awkward Emmys moment
Lizzo clarified while reading the joke and announcing Brett Goldstein's win at the Emmys that it came from the teleprompter and wasn't hers.
EW.com
Dave Chappelle says Will Smith slapping Chris Rock showed 'he's just as ugly as the rest of us'
Dave Chappelle has weighed in on Will Smith's infamous slapping of Chris Rock at this year's Oscars ceremony, which shattered the beloved Hollywood persona that the King Richard star had built up over a decades-long career. During a stop on Chappelle and Rock's joint comedy tour in Liverpool, England, on...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Sheryl Underwood Says She Misses Ex-‘The Talk’ Host Sharon Osbourne, Despite Racism Fueled Clash That Led to Exit From Series
More than a year since Sharon Osbourne’s abrupt firing from The Talk, Sheryl Underwood is admitting that she misses her former co-host — a surprising statement considering her firing came after an intense on-air discussion between the two about racism. “I miss her,” Underwood told People. “You can’t...
Jimmy Kimmel Admitted That Maybe He Did Steal Quinta Brunson's Moment At The 2022 Emmys As He Apologized To Her
"They said that I stole your moment, and maybe I did. I'm very sorry if I did do that — I'm sorry I did do that, actually." Quinta Brunson went on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, as promised, and she and the comedian came face-to-face for the first time publicly since that awkward moment between them at Monday night's Emmy Awards.
