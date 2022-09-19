The Parke Heritage High School cheerleaders held a Cheer Clinic on Sept. 2 during halftime of the football game with South Vermillion. Practice sessions were held Sept. 1 during which the girls learned the cheers to perform on Friday. Clinic participants were, front row, Ashlee Clodfelter, Lily Westbrook, Elizabeth Hazard, Jewell Eldridge, Remleigh Myers, Emery Edmundson, Rylee Noerenberg, Braelynn Lods, Blake Engle, Charlotte Rice, Aurora Lott, Savannah Armstrong, Kenna Hart, Emmalyn Doss, Henley Lear, Makenna Hart, Vivian Waltz, Harlow Simmons and Arielle Hartman; second row, Maddie Ryan, Josie Bodine, Avonelle Witty, Rebel Roemer, Cora Swaim, Myla Bridge, Autumn Wirth, Ashton Foxworthy, Millie Tomlin, Delilah LeClerc, Ira Crowder, Taylor Steele, Leah Wirth, Vivian Bennett, Addilyn Leach, LilyAnne Crowder, and Emma Patton; third row, Kenadie Cooper, Keira Earl, Cambree Edmundson, Haylnn Allen, Reagan Lindley, Claire Baldwin, Kamryn Bridge, Ellie Joy Rivers, Madilynn Martin, Javelin Wallace, Abigale Winters, Addilynn Lowe, Teagan Woodard and Lily Roosevelt; fourth row, Abbi Bonomo, Juliette Wyatt, Avrie Hetrick, Everlee Newcomb, Savanna York, Candice Gillogly, Heaven McKee, Zyriah Wheeler, Ellie Harshman, Ally Westbrook, Serenity Stanley, Raegen Lowry, Paizlie Kelly, Allison Hay, Emma Hill, Abby Hill and Madi Atkinson; fifth row, Taylor Snell, Alyssa Harshman, Emilia Ponce, Kimberly McKee, Emelia Chapman, Paige Rose, Madi Ingram, Julia Helderman, Tessa Thompson, Bayleigh Wallace, Landrie Frazier, Alexis Lindley, Makinley Atkinson, Aria Foxworthy, Aryana Kimbro, Ayanna Harris and Maiya McClaughlin; and back row, Morgan Shillings and Madi Coleman. Not pictured were Ava Pezan, Paisley Garner, Peyton Garner, Ellasen Wood, Maylen Wood, Hensley Dawson, Novelody DeBord and Emma Norman. The clinic was sponsored by Lods of Smiles Family Dentistry, Patton Financial Services, A-1 Construction, Fully Charged Tumbling, Dance and Fitness and The Rowdy Rooster T-shirt Company. Kerri Wheeler at Designs By Sparkles made the bows for the participants.

ROCKVILLE, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO