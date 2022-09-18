(Madison County, MO) Two people from Star City Arkansas are suffering serious injuries after they were hurt in a one vehicle accident Monday in Madison County. The wreck happened at 8:15 am as an SUV, being driven by a 25 year old female, Ricki D. Quillen of Star City was headed north on Highway 67, a half mile south of Cherokee Pass. She failed to negotiate a curve to the right and the SUV ran off the left side of the road and crashed into an embankment. It rolled over throwing both the driver and a passenger, 23 year old Timothy D. Quillen, out of the vehicle. Two additional juvenile passengers, a 14 year old girl and a 2 year old boy, received minor injuries. They were both wearing their safety devices at the time of the wreck. The two Quillen's were not. The two adults were flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis, the two children were transported to Madison Medical Center.

MADISON COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO