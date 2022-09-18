Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto man arrested for alleged DWI after accident west of Olympian Village
A 59-year-old De Soto man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle accident that happened about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Hwy. 110 and Upper Plattin Road west of Olympian Village, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The De Soto man was driving a 2007...
myleaderpaper.com
Pickup reported stolen from intersection near De Soto
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported theft of a 1998 Ford Ranger that had broken down near an intersection east of De Soto. The pickup was left unlocked, and there were no reports of it being towed, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The owner said...
mymoinfo.com
Bonne Terre Prison Inmate Incarcerated For Washington County Crimes Dies
(Bonne Terre) An inmate from the Bonne Terre prison has died. A news release from the Missouri Department of Corrections says 33-year-old Jeremy Danzer was pronounced dead Sunday at the state prison in northern St. Francois County. Danzer was serving 24 years for forgery, drug possession, leaving the scene of...
mymoinfo.com
St. Louis County Bomb Squad recovers blasting cap in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies with help from the St. Louis County Bomb Squad recovered a blasting cap that was located in the back yard of a residence in the 100 block of Frosty Hill Lane outside of Hillsboro. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the caller found...
mymoinfo.com
Arnold man arrested after crash in Franklin County
A Villa Ridge woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 100 and Route AT in Franklin County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Joseph Konacki of Arnold was driving a 2010 Chevy Impala east on 100, and failed to stop a steady red light and struck a 2013 Chevy Cruze driven by 44-year-old Kristine Lindsley of Villa Ridge. Lindsley was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington with moderate injuries. The accident took place at 5:40 Sunday afternoon. Konacki was later charged with Vehicle Hijacking and Driving While Intoxicated.
kfmo.com
Hanks Charged with Murder
(Washington County, MO) A man from the Sullivan area, 56 year old William Dean Hanks, is facing charges of first degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Hanks is alleged to have shot and killed his nephew, 38 year old Randall J. Hanks, during an argument that took place Sunday at a residence in Washington County, on Pipeline Road, between Potosi and Sullivan. Hanks was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on a $1 million dollar bond. His next court appearance is for a bond reduction hearing scheduled September 27th in Washington County Court.
Washington Missourian
Villa Ridge man killed in motorcycle crash in rural Franklin County
A motorcyclist was killed last week after being ejected from his vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that shortly after 1 p.m. on Sept. 15, Nova L. Davis, 72, of Villa Ridge, was driving a 2022 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic motorcycle southbound on Highway HH, south of Catawissa in rural Franklin County. As Davis’ motorcycle approached a curve in the road, it traveled off the right side of the roadway and went down an embankment. His vehicle then overturned and ejected Davis, who was not wearing a helmet.
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Man Charged With Murdering Nephew
A Sullivan man has been charged in the murder of his nephew September 18 at a residence on Pipeline Road in Washington County. William D Hanks has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held on a $1 million bond.
Washington Missourian
Hermann man hurt in crash on Highway Z
A Hermann man was hospitalized after suffering serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Highway Z in rural Franklin County near Berger, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that at 2:40 p.m. on Sept. 17, Edward J. Rolfes, 52, of Hermann, was driving a 2015...
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man hurt in motorcycle crash in Hillsboro
A St. Louis man was taken to an area hospital for treatment after he was injured the afternoon of Sept. 18 in a motorcycle accident in Hillsboro, said Chief Steve Meinberg of the Hillsboro Police Department. The accident occurred at about 12:35 p.m. when Nicholas Linze, 42, of St. Louis...
Passing driver chased, shot overnight in Creve Coeur
An investigation is underway after a suspect chased and shot a passing driver overnight in Creve Coeur.
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Motorcycle Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A Farmington man, 20 year old Kaleb T. Chadwick, is recovering from moderate injuries after a motorcycle wreck in St. Francois County Wednesday night. According to reports from the Highway Patrol it happened at about 7:40 as Chadwick was riding south on Highway 67, at Hidebrecht Road, when an unknown vehicle headed pulled into the path of Chadwick's motorcycle. Chadwick swerved to avoid a collision and the motorcycle rolled over onto its side. He was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
kfmo.com
Man Dies After Jump From Vehicle
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 36 year old Kyle A. Mayerhoffer, is dead after he jumped from a moving vehicle Monday night, just after 9 o'clock, in St. Francois County. A report from the Highway Patrol indicates Mayerhoffer was a passenger in the front seat an SUV being driven north on Raider Road, south of Boulder Road, by 37 year old Jessica L. Varner of Desloge. Troopers say for an unknown reason he jumped out of the front seat of the vehicle and struck the asphalt of Raider Road causing serious life threatening injuries. He was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis where he was pronounced dead. Varner was not injured.
mymoinfo.com
Pevely police continues neighborhood walks
(Pevely) The Pevely Police Department will begin its neighborhood walks soon as we head into the fall. Chief Mark Glenn says the walks are a great way to increase community policing and better relationships with citizens. Chief Glenn adds his officers typically do the patrol walks when the weather is...
myleaderpaper.com
Man allegedly exposes himself to clerk at Arnold Walgreens
Arnold Police arrested a 32-year-old New Haven man for allegedly exposing himself to a female clerk at the Walgreens pharmacy on Vogel Road. The officers arrested the man after finding him in a 2007 GMC Sierra parked outside the nearby Xist Fitness, police reported. A 59-year-old Arnold woman called police...
kfmo.com
NEWS UPDATE: Investigation continues...
NEWS UPDATE: KFMO B104 News has learned the case in the following news story is dismissed. According to St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney, Melissa Gilliam, Farmington Police weren't finished with the investigation at filing. The investigation continues and there could be additional charges coming. (Farmington, MO) A Farmington man, 45...
kfmo.com
Madison County Traffic Accident
(Madison County, MO) Two people from Star City Arkansas are suffering serious injuries after they were hurt in a one vehicle accident Monday in Madison County. The wreck happened at 8:15 am as an SUV, being driven by a 25 year old female, Ricki D. Quillen of Star City was headed north on Highway 67, a half mile south of Cherokee Pass. She failed to negotiate a curve to the right and the SUV ran off the left side of the road and crashed into an embankment. It rolled over throwing both the driver and a passenger, 23 year old Timothy D. Quillen, out of the vehicle. Two additional juvenile passengers, a 14 year old girl and a 2 year old boy, received minor injuries. They were both wearing their safety devices at the time of the wreck. The two Quillen's were not. The two adults were flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis, the two children were transported to Madison Medical Center.
mymoinfo.com
St. Francois County Health Officials Promote Earthquake Awareness
(Park Hills) The state of Missouri will hold it’s annual earthquake drill in October. Donovan Kleinberg is the Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator at the St. Francois County Health Center in Park Hills. He says something you can do right now to prepare for the possibility of an earthquake is to put together an emergency kit.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Man Injured In Motorcycle Accident
(Farmington) A 20 year old man from Farmington was injured last night in a traffic accident on Highway 67 at Hilderbrecht Road. The highway patrol says Kaleb Chadwick was driving north when an unknown vehicle pulled out in front of him. He swerved his motorcycle to the left, causing it...
myleaderpaper.com
Pacific man hurt in motorcycle crash
James S. Williams, 57, of Pacific was injured Sunday, Sept. 18, in a motorcycle accident on Hwy. F south of Bogey Hill Drive in the Jefferson County portion of Pacific, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:30 p.m., Williams was riding south on a 2007 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide when...
