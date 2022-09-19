What to watch for in WPIAL sports for Sept. 19, 2022: Girls soccer showdowns scheduled

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum’s Camryn Rogers scores past Latrobe’s Ava Yurko and goalkeeper Sofia DeCerb during the first half on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Plum High School.

Another big week of district soccer begins Monday with a showdown for first place in girls WPIAL Class 3A.

Elizabeth Forward (5-0) has a half-game lead over Thomas Jefferson (4-0) in the Section 2 standings. The Warriors host the Jaguars in the first of two regular season meetings at 7:30 p.m.

The two are a combined 11-1 overall this season. TJ has won all six of its matches, and EF checks in at 5-1 overall, with the only blemish being a nonsection loss to Mt. Pleasant.

Surprisingly, this is the first meeting between these Route 51 3A neighbors since 2018. Thomas Jefferson rolled to a nonsection win, 8-1.

The Jaguars have won the last seven times these programs have met, including a 2017 WPIAL 3A first-round playoff match, 3-2.

The last success Elizabeth Forward enjoyed against TJ came nearly 10 years ago. The Warriors blanked the Jaguars, 3-0, in the first or two section meetings in the 2013 season. The second match ended 0-0.

More Monday girls soccer dandies

The top four teams in Section 4-3A will battle on a busy Monday of WPIAL girls soccer.

Plum sits alone in first place with a 4-0 section record. They will host Franklin Regional, one of two teams tied for second place with a 3-1 mark.

The other team tied for second place is Latrobe (3-1). The Wildcats host fourth-place Penn-Trafford (2-1-1).

There is also a fight for first among section unbeatens in Section 2-2A.

Freeport (4-0) will visit Knoch (2-0). The Yellowjackets and Knights have a combined overall record of 9-2.

District boys golf sectionals

While there are still two weeks left in September, the district will begin preparing for some of the WPIAL individual championships in early October.

The 2022 WPIAL boys individual sectionals are Monday.

There will be 17 sectional events to determine the field for the WPIAL 3A (Oct. 6) and 2A (Oct. 4) boys individual championships.

Here is a rundown of the sites for Monday’s eight 3A and nine 2A sectional events with the host school in parenthesis:

Section 1-3A: Youghiogheny Country Club (Norwin)

Section 2-3A: Pleasant Valley Golf Club (Connellsville)

Section 3-3A: Suncrest Golf Course (Pine-Richland)

Section 4-3A: Willowbrook Country Club (Plum)

Section 5-3A: Fox Run Golf Course (Ambridge)

Section 6-3A: South Hills Country Club (Baldwin)

Section 8-3A: Saxon Golf Course (Highlands)

Section 1-2A: Buffalo Golf Course (St. Joseph)

Section 2-2A: Latrobe Elks Golf Club (Derry)

Section 3-2A: Chippewa Golf Course (Waynesburg Central)

Section 4-2A: South Park Golf Course (Keystone Oaks)

Section 5-2A: Green Meadows Golf Course (Laurel) (HSSN)

Section 6-2A: The Club at Shadow Lakes (Hopewell)

Section 7-2A: Westwood Golf Club (Steel Valley)

Section 8-2A: Uniontown Country Club (Uniontown)

Section 9-2A: Fort Cherry Golf Club (Bishop Canevin)

The Section 7-3A qualifiers will be at Hickory Heights Golf Course and host by South Fayette on Tuesday.

Tags: Elizabeth Forward, Franklin Regional, Freeport, Knoch, Latrobe, Penn-Trafford, Plum, Thomas Jefferson