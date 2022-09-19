ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Auto Show driving car enthusiasts back to Huntington Place after 3 years

By Faraz Javed, Jon Austin, Josh Bowren
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
The North American International Auto Show opens to the public as hundreds of people head towards Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit to check out all the latest, greatest vehicles.

The is event making a comeback after three years, featuring for the first time an indoor and outdoor setting along with many user experiences making it a whole family environment.

When 7 Actions News' Faraz Javed asked 12-year-old Mathew Tedesco what gets him excited about cars. Mathew said it's how sleek and fast they are.

Mathew came along with his mom, dad, and little sister, Katherine who loves cars with TV screens facing the backseat so she can catch up on Netflix.

While for mom Sara, keeping her kids in mind and a family poodle, space and efficiency are top on her list.

"I don’t want to spend a whole lot on gas, and definitely safety and quality too," said Sara Tedesco.

But for dad, Brian, it's all about technology.

"I’m looking for autonomous driving, something I would like to have in my next car," said Brian.

This year many manufacturers are showcasing their electric vehicle lineup along with a variety of smart and autonomous features.

"So now we have so many different electrified vehicles we can choose from, Hybrids, plugins, and soon many batteries electric vehicles," said Maggie Clark, Toyota Product Specialist.

Maggie Clark from Toyota says customers are also looking for a more connected experience.

"People would like to see their device mirrored in their vehicle, so systems like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Both will allow you to have contacts and your map display on the head unit of your vehicle," said Clark.

The auto show also features Lincoln concept cars that feature living room style space and funky lighting. The convention center's floor feature the future of cargo transportation with a drone very similar to the one seen in the Avatar movie. Plus, over at Hart Plaza, folks have a lot more to do, see and eat.

The North American International Auto Show wraps up on September 25th.

