Browns Had 2 Key Returns To Practice On Tuesday
The Cleveland Browns are fairly banged up right now, but that doesn't mean they can't have good injury news. Tight end Harrison Bryant and offensive tackle Chris Hubbard both returned to practice on Tuesday. Bryant has been nursing a thumb injury while Hubbard has been dealing with an illness. They...
PFF Grades Denzel Ward As Browns’ Worst Defender
Most Cleveland Browns fans watching the Week 2 loss to the New York Jets will probably not be surprised by the latest Pro Football Focus statistic on cornerback Denzel Ward. However, seeing it in print is still heart-wrenching. PFF’s Grade For Ward Against Jets. Ward was among the worst-rated...
Joe Haden retiring after 12 NFL seasons; will sign one-day contract with Browns
Joe Haden is retiring after 12 NFL seasons between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Haden will reportedly sign a one-day contract with Cleveland.
Browns could also be without Myles Garrett on Thursday night
The Cleveland Browns may be without defensive end Myles Garrett when they play the Steelers on Thursday night. According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Garrett is dealing with a neck issue and was on the Browns’ pre-practice injury report.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 3 game, the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
Browns Could be Down Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Against Steelers
Cleveland Browns could be down two very important players against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Who’s to Blame for the Browns’ Loss to the Jets?
As most NFL fans have probably heard, the Clevland Browns blew a 13-point lead in about a minute and a half to the New York Jets, in which they ended up losing the game. And the play that got the Jets back in the play was confusing for the Browns. Just at a glance, it looks like Denzel Ward completely missed his coverage.
Browns plan to ban fan who threw bottle at owner Jimmy Haslam
The Cleveland Browns suffered a brutal last-minute loss to the New York Jets in Week 2, and one fan evidently decided to take his frustrations out on owner Jimmy Haslam. After reviewing video of Haslam walking toward the tunnel late in the action, only to be hit in the leg by a bottle, the Browns released a statement on the incident. While the statement doesn't indicate exactly what action will take place as a result of the bottle toss, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday afternoon that the team is planning to ban the guilty party.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/21: TNF Horrors, Incoming Yinzers, and Projectile Punishment Probability
I hate Thursday night games. I really do. I hate them partially because I’m getting increasingly older, which means early bedtimes and an inability to party aggressively late into the evening. I’ve discovered that aging, unfortunately, is a one-way street, and it just, you know, continues. Until it doesn’t.
Kirk Herbstreit 'fired up' to call Browns, Ohio State games; College GameDay at Tennessee vs. Florida football
Kirk Herbstreit added a new gig this season — he is the color commentator for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video, which means his weekends are extra busy. Herbstreit is in Cleveland Thursday night to call the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, while he heads to Knoxville, Tennessee, for Saturday’s edition of GameDay ahead of Florida at Tennessee football. That is not Herbstreit’s final stop of the weekend, as he has the call of Wisconsin at Ohio State Saturday night.
