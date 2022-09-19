Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
All Points Broadband plans to bring competition to Breezeline in the Northern NeckWatchful EyeKing George, VA
New waterfront subdivision, Sunset Cove, in Colonial Beach, VA scheduled for listing this monthWatchful EyeColonial Beach, VA
Facebook hook-up leads to robbery in FredericksburgWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Teen killed in undercover drug sting.Jamel El AminWoodbridge, VA
In 2015, a teen vanished while with her ex-stepfather. Later, loved ones received chilling texts from her phone.Fatim HemrajPartlow, VA
Related
Woman hit by car in Tysons Corner area shopping center, critically hurt
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that woman who was on foot in a shopping center parking lot had critical injuries after a car hit her Wednesday afternoon. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that it happened at 8389 Leesburg Pike. That address is in the Tysons Corner area, near the Greensboro […]
Amazon, others unveil food pantry in Virginia meant to fight food insecurity
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Amazon unveiled a new food pantry stocked with food from Amazon Fresh Tuesday as a way to celebrate partnerships with groups in the DMV that are meant to fight food insecurity for students and families. The company, which donated more than $250,000 towards the effort, is working with […]
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: A new home for shelter pets in Prince William County
The long-awaited new Prince William County Animal Shelter celebrated its grand opening Saturday with a ribbon cutting and more than 40 pets finding their forever homes. The $16.7 million project replaces the old shelter on Bristow Road built in 1975. The old building was 6,646 square feet and not up to state standards. The new facility, on the same property, is more than 25,000 square feet.
Virginia schools received fake threats. What happens to those responsible?
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Two high schools in Loudoun County received active shooter threats on Monday. School resource officers and other law enforcement personnel responded and found those claims were false. They were not the only ones. In addition to Loudoun Valley High School and Loudoun County High School, Washington-Liberty High School […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Longtime Carytown businesses plan to close Richmond stores
Used video game shop Bits + Pixels at 2930 W. Cary St. and soda and candy chain Rocket Fizz at 3031 W. Cary St. have both decided to call it quits.
pagevalleynews.com
Home of Richard’s Bus set for Oct. 12 auction
LURAY — Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc. announces the auction of the longtime home of Richard’s Bus lines — a three-bay, 3,264-square-foot commercial building on a .17-acre lot at 311 Mechanic Street near downtown Luray at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
fredericksburg.today
Area road work this week
9 p.m. – Single lane closure. 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place. 10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open except on Friday, when all lanes open at 6 a.m. Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
C-Ville Weekly
In brief: Fashion Square gets new owner, multiple shootings, and more
C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
restonnow.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery arrives in Herndon, will offer free ‘bundtlets’ at grand opening
Another dessert shop has officially opened at 332 Elden Street in Herndon. Nothing Bundt Cakes is slated for a grand opening on Oct. 7 and 8 following a soft opening that happened in early September. The first 75 guests on grand opening day will receive a free coupon for one...
alxnow.com
Teller at Alexandria DMV allegedly used stolen gift card to pay for friend’s license renewal
A teller at the Alexandria DMV Customer Service Center (2681 Mill Road) has been charged with credit card fraud after allegedly using a stolen Visa gift card to pay for the license renewal of a friend. The 40-year-old woman was arrested on credit card fraud charges on September 2, more...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VIDEO: Propane grill causes house fire in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, on Saturday, Sept. 17, a woman lit a propane grill at her home on the 7500 block of Inzer Street and walked away. She came back to the grill shortly after and found it on fire.
fox5dc.com
Fairfax Co. school assistant arrested for assaulting student with special needs in classroom: cops
RESTON, Va. - A Fairfax County instructional assistant was arrested and faces charges for allegedly assaulting a student with special needs in the classroom. Authorities say the assault happened on September 16 at Dogwood Elementary School in Reston, Virginia. Police say two teachers walked into their classroom and witnessed Mark...
Bay Net
MISSING: Carol Jeanette Porter, Age 53; Last Seen In St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating Carol Jeanette Porter, age 53, White, Female, 09/14/69, 5’05, 130 pounds. She was last seen on September 18, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., wearing denim capris and a pink floral shirt. Operating a...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Sterling, VA (Photos, Reviews, Maps)
Sterling, VA, is known for its delicious restaurants – from hole-in-the-wall places to high-end establishments. But how do you know which one to choose? Sterling has something for everyone, and this list will help narrow it down. These are the 13 best restaurants in Sterling, based on reviews and ratings:
Information about the upcoming State Fair of Virginia
The State Fair of Virginia returns to Caroline County, Virginia in full capacity this year. Because of the pandemic, there was no fair in 2020. In 202l, it returned but only on a limited basis. This is the first time the fair is returning to normal with all the traditional attractions, rides, live animals, farm equipment, crafts, and lots of food. There is much to see and do for adults and kids. There will be a petting zoo and pony rides for kids.
WTOP
Worker killed when bucket truck hits power line in Fairfax Co.
A man was killed on the Georgetown Pike in Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday afternoon. The Fairfax County police said in a statement that the man was operating a bucket truck and struck a power line near Langley Fork Lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the police said. Georgetown...
NBC 29 News
Hiring event being held at Orange Train Depot Sept. 20
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Opportunity is knocking in downtown Orange Tuesday, September 20, for job seekers. The Orange County Economic Development Office and the Virginia Career Works Center are set to host a hiring event at the train depot on Main Street from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fifteen...
WTOP
A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new 66 Express Lanes
A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to U.S. Route 28 in Centreville.
Comments / 0