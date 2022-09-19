ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

Inside Nova

PHOTOS: A new home for shelter pets in Prince William County

The long-awaited new Prince William County Animal Shelter celebrated its grand opening Saturday with a ribbon cutting and more than 40 pets finding their forever homes. The $16.7 million project replaces the old shelter on Bristow Road built in 1975. The old building was 6,646 square feet and not up to state standards. The new facility, on the same property, is more than 25,000 square feet.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Home of Richard’s Bus set for Oct. 12 auction

LURAY — Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc. announces the auction of the longtime home of Richard’s Bus lines — a three-bay, 3,264-square-foot commercial building on a .17-acre lot at 311 Mechanic Street near downtown Luray at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
LURAY, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
VIRGINIA STATE
fredericksburg.today

Area road work this week

9 p.m. – Single lane closure. 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place. 10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open except on Friday, when all lanes open at 6 a.m. Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure...
QUANTICO, VA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Sterling, VA (Photos, Reviews, Maps)

Sterling, VA, is known for its delicious restaurants – from hole-in-the-wall places to high-end establishments. But how do you know which one to choose? Sterling has something for everyone, and this list will help narrow it down. These are the 13 best restaurants in Sterling, based on reviews and ratings:
STERLING, VA
Margaret Minnicks

Information about the upcoming State Fair of Virginia

The State Fair of Virginia returns to Caroline County, Virginia in full capacity this year. Because of the pandemic, there was no fair in 2020. In 202l, it returned but only on a limited basis. This is the first time the fair is returning to normal with all the traditional attractions, rides, live animals, farm equipment, crafts, and lots of food. There is much to see and do for adults and kids. There will be a petting zoo and pony rides for kids.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Hiring event being held at Orange Train Depot Sept. 20

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Opportunity is knocking in downtown Orange Tuesday, September 20, for job seekers. The Orange County Economic Development Office and the Virginia Career Works Center are set to host a hiring event at the train depot on Main Street from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fifteen...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
WTOP

A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new 66 Express Lanes

A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to U.S. Route 28 in Centreville.
CENTREVILLE, VA

