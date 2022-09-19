Kirk Cousins completed 27 of 46 pass attempts for only 221 yards, one TD, and three interceptions during Minnesota's 24-7 loss to Philadelphia. The veteran QB faced pressure all night, often hurrying the pass while being sacked twice. Eagles DB Darius Slay picked him off twice and never allowed Cousins to get into a rhythm with Justin Jefferson. There were also multiple passes that various receivers failed to catch even when perfectly tossed. All in all, it was a disjointed game for the Vikings' offense. Cousins returns home next week to face Detroit and should have a much easier time with a defense that has allowed 851 yards of offense through two games. He should be a QB1 for Week 3.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO