Clallam County, WA

Human remains wash ashore at wildlife refuge in Clallam County

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 2 days ago
The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that human remains were found at the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge near Sequim on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the wildlife refuge near the intersection of Lotzgesell and Kitchen-Dick roads around noon on Friday after beachgoers found what appeared to be a female human torso.

Deputies and U.S. Fish and Wildlife rangers responded and closed the area of the beach where the remains were found, which is about 100 yards southwest of where a trail meets the beach.

A coroner with the Clallam County Prosecutor’s Office inspected the remains before taking them to an area funeral home. An autopsy is still pending.

The sheriff’s office said foul play is not suspected. No other remains were found.

