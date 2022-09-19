ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Cardinals: St. Louis listed as potential destination for these 3 stars

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed the St. Louis Cardinals as a player for three of today’s stars via trade this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals are no stranger to being linked to today’s biggest stars. They acquired both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in recent years via trade, and were a major player for Juan Soto at the 2022 trade deadline.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead

St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Cal Mitchell out of Pirates' Tuesday lineup versus Yankees

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the New York Yankees. Mitchell will sit on the bench after Diego Castillo was announced as Pittsburgh's starting right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 137 batted balls this season, Mitchell has produced a 5.1% barrel rate and a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

The Cleveland Guardians called up the next Michael Brantley

The Cleveland Guardians have called up Will Brennan. The Cleveland Guardians are once again calling up a rookie to round out the roster heading into the final two weeks of the season. Will Brennan, one of the Guardians’ best prospects in the outfield, will join the club for the foreseeable future.
CLEVELAND, OH
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
FOX Sports

Candelario leads Tigers against the Orioles after 4-hit outing

Detroit Tigers (56-91, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (76-71, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (2-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (10-11, 4.70 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -168, Tigers +142; over/under is 8 runs.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Adames leads Brewers against the Mets following 4-hit game

LINE: Mets -129, Brewers +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets after Willy Adames had four hits against the Mets on Tuesday. Milwaukee has a 78-70 record overall and a 41-30 record at home. The Brewers have a 54-17 record...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Red Sox try to sweep 2-game series against the Reds

Boston Red Sox (72-75, fifth in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (58-90, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Connor Seabold (0-0); Reds: Chase Anderson (1-3, 6.43 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -170, Reds +144; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Marlins send Nick Fortes to bench on Tuesday evening

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Fortes will rest at home after Jacob Stallings was chosen as Miami's catcher for Pablo Lopez. According to Baseball Savant on 146 batted balls this season, Fortes has accounted for a 6.2% barrel rate and...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Stuart Fairchild finding seat for Reds on Tuesday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox. TJ Friedl will replace Fairchild in left field and take over as the Reds' leadoff man. Jonathan India will bat second as the designated hitter. India is currently...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

White Sox Drop Series Opener to Cleveland, Fall 5 Games Back in AL Central

Any hopes of a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians were erased after the series opener ended in disaster for the Chicago White Sox. The relentless Guardians tallied five runs in the 11th inning to put the Sox away 10-7. Cleveland clinched the season series and earned a tiebreaker in the AL Central.
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Eli Manning undercover: Former NFL QB sneaks into Penn State walk-on tryouts

Eli Manning had some fun with the Penn State coaching staff. He transformed into “Chad Powers”, and snuck into the Penn State walk-on tryouts to relive his playing days. Kendall Baker of Axios posted the video, but the video was from an episode of ‘Eli’s Places’. Manning had a wig on, and some sideburns that made him look like he was straight out of the 1970s.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
