Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Cardinals: St. Louis listed as potential destination for these 3 stars
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed the St. Louis Cardinals as a player for three of today’s stars via trade this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals are no stranger to being linked to today’s biggest stars. They acquired both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in recent years via trade, and were a major player for Juan Soto at the 2022 trade deadline.
FOX Sports
Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead
St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
numberfire.com
Cal Mitchell out of Pirates' Tuesday lineup versus Yankees
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the New York Yankees. Mitchell will sit on the bench after Diego Castillo was announced as Pittsburgh's starting right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 137 batted balls this season, Mitchell has produced a 5.1% barrel rate and a...
The Cleveland Guardians called up the next Michael Brantley
The Cleveland Guardians have called up Will Brennan. The Cleveland Guardians are once again calling up a rookie to round out the roster heading into the final two weeks of the season. Will Brennan, one of the Guardians’ best prospects in the outfield, will join the club for the foreseeable future.
FOX Sports
Candelario leads Tigers against the Orioles after 4-hit outing
Detroit Tigers (56-91, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (76-71, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (2-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (10-11, 4.70 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -168, Tigers +142; over/under is 8 runs.
ESPN
Adames leads Brewers against the Mets following 4-hit game
LINE: Mets -129, Brewers +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets after Willy Adames had four hits against the Mets on Tuesday. Milwaukee has a 78-70 record overall and a 41-30 record at home. The Brewers have a 54-17 record...
FOX Sports
Red Sox try to sweep 2-game series against the Reds
Boston Red Sox (72-75, fifth in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (58-90, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Connor Seabold (0-0); Reds: Chase Anderson (1-3, 6.43 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -170, Reds +144; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
numberfire.com
Marlins send Nick Fortes to bench on Tuesday evening
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Fortes will rest at home after Jacob Stallings was chosen as Miami's catcher for Pablo Lopez. According to Baseball Savant on 146 batted balls this season, Fortes has accounted for a 6.2% barrel rate and...
Merril Hoge says Pitt's offense runs more 'pro concepts' than Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are only two weeks into the 2022 season and there seems to already be unrest regarding the offense. After a pair of games the Steelers hold a 1-1 record
numberfire.com
Stuart Fairchild finding seat for Reds on Tuesday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox. TJ Friedl will replace Fairchild in left field and take over as the Reds' leadoff man. Jonathan India will bat second as the designated hitter. India is currently...
Yardbarker
White Sox Drop Series Opener to Cleveland, Fall 5 Games Back in AL Central
Any hopes of a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians were erased after the series opener ended in disaster for the Chicago White Sox. The relentless Guardians tallied five runs in the 11th inning to put the Sox away 10-7. Cleveland clinched the season series and earned a tiebreaker in the AL Central.
saturdaytradition.com
Eli Manning undercover: Former NFL QB sneaks into Penn State walk-on tryouts
Eli Manning had some fun with the Penn State coaching staff. He transformed into “Chad Powers”, and snuck into the Penn State walk-on tryouts to relive his playing days. Kendall Baker of Axios posted the video, but the video was from an episode of ‘Eli’s Places’. Manning had a wig on, and some sideburns that made him look like he was straight out of the 1970s.
Report: Steelers growing frustrated with Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers may have started their season 1-1, but the offense has been flat, even before the new year kicked off. It’s been 11 games since the Steelers offense has scored a touchdown in the first quarter.
Yankees-Sox and Aaron Judge’s Roger Maris record chase stays on Apple TV+
The New York Yankees cannot pick and choose the day when Aaron Judge will (hopefully!) pass Roger Maris’ AL (and Yankees) home run record of 61. The day may be fast approaching, though, after blasts 58 and 59 left the park in Milwaukee on Sunday, and the team is preparing for the arrival of some pretty big numbers.
FanSided
