Cincinnati, OH

2022 NFL starting quarterback Passer Rating leaders

QB reports as of Sunday's Week 2 NFL action (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) We're two Monday games away from the end of Week 2 in the NFL, with the opening act and the follow-up to the 2022 season providing plenty of solid quarterback play across the league. Which starting QBs have the highest passer rating so far? Here are the top 10, listed in descending order... (Note: We're excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in the this ranking.)10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Stats: 13-of-21, 154 yards passing, 1 TD/0 INTs. Passer Rating: 100.19. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (USA TODAY Network) Stats: 41-of-71,...
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Eagles-Commanders, pick

The Philadelphia Eagles hit the road to take on the Washington Commanders in Week 3 of the NFL season. Philadelphia and Washington are coming off differing Week 2 outcomes. Philadelphia improved to 2-0 with a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Washington fell to 1-1, losing to the Detroit Lions, 36-27.
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers sees 13 targets in Week 2 win over Steelers

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers caught 9 of 13 targets for 95 yards in Week 2's 17-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meyers operated as the Patriots' clear top option in the passing game in Week 2. He commanded a 37.1% target share, well above the next closest wide receiver, Nelson Agholor (17.6%). Agholor was more productive, thanks to his 44-yard touchdown pass, but Meyers was the clear leader on both targets and receptions. Meyers has 19 targets through two weeks. New England will face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 as 3-point underdogs.
NFL Week 3: Reasons to watch each game

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season provided another solid slate of games, which included some impressive comebacks by the Dolphins to beat the Ravens and the Jets to defeat the Browns. Heading into Week 3, there are plenty of intriguing matchups for fans to watch. It all starts when...
Cardinals are home underdogs in Week 3 vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals (1-1) return home in Week 3 for their first divisional game of the season on Sunday when they take on the Los Angeles Rams, who are also 1-1. The Cardinals lost their season opener 44-21 to the Kansas City Chiefs and trailed 20-0 at halftime against the Las Vegas Raiders. But they rallied to tie the game on the last play of regulation with a Kyler Murray rushing touchdown and two-point conversion pass to A.J. Green, and they beat the Raiders 29-23 in overtime on Byron Murphy’s 59-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
