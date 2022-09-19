Read full article on original website
Theresa Hallowell
2d ago
It was very hard to watch. They performed horribly! 😡 Not just Wilson, all the set backs from mistakes. We r #1 with this issue. I thought by now the team would get it, it's really PATHETIC. We won only by pure luck. Now back to Wilson, 2 games down, you DIDN'T show up for neither one!
Reply
3
Clint Cervenka
2d ago
you should have stayed in Seattle. at least they liked you there. Denver is a whole different subject. the last week Seattle got a little payback. LOL
Reply
4
Cindy Olson
2d ago
RW is the best! He almost gave us 2 Super Bowl wins. PC lost the 2nd with that terrible last play call. Anyway booing is definitely undeserved and shows how very shallow people can be. I wish RW the best and miss him.
Reply
3
