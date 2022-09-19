Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News
Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
Tom Brady, Gisele Have Reached Potential Compromise
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reportedly reached a potential compromise in their relationship. Gisele has made it clear that she doesn't love Brady continuing to play football into his mid-40s. Brady retired following the 2021 season, though he ended up coming out of retirement after about a month. Last...
Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70
A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
WATCH: Video emerges of Raiders fan striking Kyler Murray in the face
Video has emerged of the of the incident that occurred Sunday between Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and a Raiders fan following the Arizona’s 29-23 victory Sunday in Las Vegas. While celebrating the 29-23 overtime win, Murray was high-fiving fans in the front row of Allegiant Stadium — when a...
Look: Cooper Rush's Wife Had 1-Word Reaction To Win
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback started in place of an injured Dak Prescott on Sunday afternoon. Rush, who was making his first home Cowboys start, led the NFC East franchise to a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Following the win, Rush's wife, Lauryn, took to social media to weigh in. "Daddy,"...
What Matt Canada said to questions about his offense
Steelers Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada asked several questions about his struggling offense, here are there answers as he said he won’t point the finger
Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
Russell Wilson shrugs off boos to lead Broncos to first win of 2022
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson managed to take the boos in stride and help the team to their first win of the season on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Wilson was 14-for-31 with 219 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception in the 16-9 victory. Wilson finally came through with a touchdown pass to Eric Saubert in the fourth quarter. He was also sacked three times in the win.
49ers' Kyle Shanahan got very snippy about the play call that led to Trey Lance's injury
Kyle Shanahan should have been ready for the question.
Kyler Murray struck in face by fan during celebration, police investigating
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was trying to enjoy Sunday’s improbable win over the Raiders with some fans but one spectator took things too far.
Quarterback Recruit Leaves Game Due To Inappropriate Chant
Fans at Autzen Stadium made headlines this past Saturday due to their obscene chant during the BYU-Oregon game. The Oregon student section was chanting "F--- the Mormons" at one point during the game. High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II was at the BYU-Oregon game this past weekend. Manumaleuna, who is...
Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head
Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
Is it time for a change at QB in Pittsburgh?
On Sunday, the home crowd at Acrisure Stadium got their first in-person look at new Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Despite a win in Week One, Trubisky didn’t play well against the Cincinnati Bengals but at least it was on the road. However, this past week, at home...
First look: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders odds and lines
The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) and the Washington Commanders (1-1) meet Sunday in Week 3 NFL action. Kickoff from FedExField is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Eagles at Commanders odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Eagles were awfully...
2022 NFL starting quarterback Passer Rating leaders
QB reports as of Sunday's Week 2 NFL action (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) We're two Monday games away from the end of Week 2 in the NFL, with the opening act and the follow-up to the 2022 season providing plenty of solid quarterback play across the league. Which starting QBs have the highest passer rating so far? Here are the top 10, listed in descending order... (Note: We're excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in the this ranking.)10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Stats: 13-of-21, 154 yards passing, 1 TD/0 INTs. Passer Rating: 100.19. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (USA TODAY Network) Stats: 41-of-71,...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy With Hit: NFL World Reacts
Patrick Mahomes wife, Brittany Mahomes, wasn't happy with a hit her husband took in Thursday night's game against the Chargers. "Guess we can hit QBs like that now," she tweeted. This appears to be the hit in question, where Mahomes got high-lowed a bit by Chargers defensive ends Joey Bosa...
49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Lance would need to undergo season-ending surgery, raising immediate questions about using Lance as a runner between the tackles so often early this season. “Any time a guy gets hurt, I wish I didn’t call that,” Shanahan said. “But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we would continue to do. It’s a football play we believe in and something that gives him a real chance to be successful.”
Why there are two 'Monday Night Football' games in Week 2 that overlap
Normally, you’re used to a Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 1. But that didn’t happen last week. Now, you’ve got two MNF games in Week 2: Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills starts at 7:15 PM ET on ESPN, and the Minnesota Vikings visit the Philadelphia Eagles, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.
