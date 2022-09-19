ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cooper Rush Wife Photo

It's a happy Monday for Dallas Cowboys fans. Sunday, backup quarterback Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to a last-second win over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Cowboys topped the Bengals on a game-winning field goal as time expired. Following the game, Rush's wife, Lauryn, shared an adorable photo...
DALLAS, TX
Black Enterprise

Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70

A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
New York State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
The Spun

Browns Had 2 Key Returns To Practice On Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns are fairly banged up right now, but that doesn't mean they can't have good injury news. Tight end Harrison Bryant and offensive tackle Chris Hubbard both returned to practice on Tuesday. Bryant has been nursing a thumb injury while Hubbard has been dealing with an illness. They...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

PFF Grades Denzel Ward As Browns’ Worst Defender

Most Cleveland Browns fans watching the Week 2 loss to the New York Jets will probably not be surprised by the latest Pro Football Focus statistic on cornerback Denzel Ward. However, seeing it in print is still heart-wrenching. PFF’s Grade For Ward Against Jets. Ward was among the worst-rated...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Is Joe Woods To Blame For The Browns Loss To The Jets?

And the only question is whether it makes the defense more tenacious or dangerously tentative next time. It is probably a good week for the Browns to have a short turnaround. Pittsburgh will give the players something else to dwell on soon enough. But there has to be some concern...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
Person
Garrett Wilson
ClutchPoints

David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD

The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#The New York Jets#Espn Stats Info
FanSided

Cardinals: St. Louis listed as potential destination for these 3 stars

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed the St. Louis Cardinals as a player for three of today’s stars via trade this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals are no stranger to being linked to today’s biggest stars. They acquired both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in recent years via trade, and were a major player for Juan Soto at the 2022 trade deadline.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
The Spun

There Are 2 Monday Night Games Tonight - Here's Why

There are two Monday Night Football games on the schedule for this evening. Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season will feature two different Monday Night Football games, with one game airing on ESPN and the later game airing on ABC. At 7:15 p.m. E.T., the Buffalo Bills will...
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns' late-game meltdowns becoming a pattern

The discussion about whether Nick Chubb should have run out the clock in the final minutes on Sunday instead of scoring is covering up a much bigger problem for the Browns. Cleveland's defensive lapses in the fourth quarter are becoming harder to ignore, and there are only a handful of days to figure out what's wrong before the Browns host the Steelers on Thursday night.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

NFL Week 3 Picks: Who is the BetSided Community Backing?

Everyone here at BetSided has given you all of our picks, prop bets, and everything else you could need to bet on this week's slate. But now, it's time to hear who YOU, the BetSided community, is backing to win this week. I asked people on Twitter for their best...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

285K+
Followers
538K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy