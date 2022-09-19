Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
County Executive Candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne Spar at the City Club of ClevelandBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Nine Inch Nails Fan Day on 9/23Adrian HolmanCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Anonymous 49ers players reportedly took shots at Trey Lance after gruesome injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is out for the season and will need ankle surgery. With that, Jimmy Garoppolo has been reinserted as the starter. Per a report from the San Francisco Chronicle’s Michael Silver, some 49ers players think that may be a good thing. At least one...
The Titans’ Mike Vrabel couldn’t stomach the Bills’ beat down and NFL fans roasted him
The Titans and Mike Vrabel entered their Monday Night Football matchup with the Bills (-10) hoping to rebound from a shocking Week 1 defeat to the Giants. Unfortunately, with Buffalo being a juggernaut and all, they weren’t willing to give ground to Tennessee’s request. After the Bills scored...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Cooper Rush Wife Photo
It's a happy Monday for Dallas Cowboys fans. Sunday, backup quarterback Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to a last-second win over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Cowboys topped the Bengals on a game-winning field goal as time expired. Following the game, Rush's wife, Lauryn, shared an adorable photo...
Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70
A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Browns Had 2 Key Returns To Practice On Tuesday
The Cleveland Browns are fairly banged up right now, but that doesn't mean they can't have good injury news. Tight end Harrison Bryant and offensive tackle Chris Hubbard both returned to practice on Tuesday. Bryant has been nursing a thumb injury while Hubbard has been dealing with an illness. They...
brownsnation.com
PFF Grades Denzel Ward As Browns’ Worst Defender
Most Cleveland Browns fans watching the Week 2 loss to the New York Jets will probably not be surprised by the latest Pro Football Focus statistic on cornerback Denzel Ward. However, seeing it in print is still heart-wrenching. PFF’s Grade For Ward Against Jets. Ward was among the worst-rated...
Yardbarker
Is Joe Woods To Blame For The Browns Loss To The Jets?
And the only question is whether it makes the defense more tenacious or dangerously tentative next time. It is probably a good week for the Browns to have a short turnaround. Pittsburgh will give the players something else to dwell on soon enough. But there has to be some concern...
Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
RELATED PEOPLE
Packers already have a huge advantage heading into Week 3 matchup
The Green Bay Packers already have a huge advantage ahead of next week’s game. One of the toughest games on the schedule awaits the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. Up next, the Packers hit the road to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are undefeated after two games.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy With Hit: NFL World Reacts
Patrick Mahomes wife, Brittany Mahomes, wasn't happy with a hit her husband took in Thursday night's game against the Chargers. "Guess we can hit QBs like that now," she tweeted. This appears to be the hit in question, where Mahomes got high-lowed a bit by Chargers defensive ends Joey Bosa...
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 3 game, the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD
The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Browns on TNF
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the road to face the Cleveland Browns for a Week 3 Thursday Night Football matchup, and it’s time to make some bold Steelers predictions for this AFC North showdown. The Steelers are coming off two very close games. In Week 1, Pittsburgh defeated...
Why there are two 'Monday Night Football' games in Week 2 that overlap
Normally, you’re used to a Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 1. But that didn’t happen last week. Now, you’ve got two MNF games in Week 2: Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills starts at 7:15 PM ET on ESPN, and the Minnesota Vikings visit the Philadelphia Eagles, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.
Browns safety Grant Delpit mum on defense's collapse against Jets
After helping to orchestrate the Cleveland Browns’ first loss of the season, third-year safety Grant Delpit felt no obligation to explain his role in the defensive collapse against the Jets in Week 2. He spoke at the team’s press conference on Monday after the brutal defeat and gave a...
Cardinals: St. Louis listed as potential destination for these 3 stars
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed the St. Louis Cardinals as a player for three of today’s stars via trade this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals are no stranger to being linked to today’s biggest stars. They acquired both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in recent years via trade, and were a major player for Juan Soto at the 2022 trade deadline.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
There Are 2 Monday Night Games Tonight - Here's Why
There are two Monday Night Football games on the schedule for this evening. Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season will feature two different Monday Night Football games, with one game airing on ESPN and the later game airing on ABC. At 7:15 p.m. E.T., the Buffalo Bills will...
ESPN
Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb admits scoring late touchdown vs. New York Jets 'cost us the game'
BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb took the blame for Sunday's loss to the New York Jets, saying he should've gone down instead of scoring in the final two minutes. Chubb's 12-yard touchdown run with 1:55 to play put the Browns up 30-17. Rookie kicker Cade York...
Yardbarker
Browns' late-game meltdowns becoming a pattern
The discussion about whether Nick Chubb should have run out the clock in the final minutes on Sunday instead of scoring is covering up a much bigger problem for the Browns. Cleveland's defensive lapses in the fourth quarter are becoming harder to ignore, and there are only a handful of days to figure out what's wrong before the Browns host the Steelers on Thursday night.
NFL Week 3 Picks: Who is the BetSided Community Backing?
Everyone here at BetSided has given you all of our picks, prop bets, and everything else you could need to bet on this week's slate. But now, it's time to hear who YOU, the BetSided community, is backing to win this week. I asked people on Twitter for their best...
FanSided
285K+
Followers
538K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0