Andrea Lee overcomes nerves to win Portland Classic, notch 1st LPGA Tour victory

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
Wednesday in Portland: OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding, Blazers add to staff rosterEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Tuesday in Portland: Here's how to register to vote in Oregon on National Voter Registration DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Bill Dellinger Cross Country Invitational to feature Ducks, Beavers, Vikings and Pilots
Early-season bragging rights for Oregon collegiate cross country teams will be determined this weekend at the Bill Dellinger Cross Country Invitational in Springfield. The Oregon Ducks, Oregon State Beavers, Portland State Vikings and Portland Pilots harriers will go head to head over the rolling hills of the idyllic Pine Ridge Golf Club along the banks of the Mohawk River.
Annual Nike Portland Cross Country Invitational set for Sept. 24
Aloha High School will be hosting the 42nd annual Nike Portland XC Cross Country Meet at Blue Lake Regional Park in Fairview beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event, one of the West Coast’s premier meets, features 100 teams from Oregon and neighboring states and includes more than 3,000 student athletes. Eighteen different races will take place throughout the afternoon, including four divisions of boys and girls varsity races, culminating with the Jim Danner Championship featuring 25 of the most elite teams and athletes in the area.
Woodburn man hopes to win U.S.A. Mullet Championships
Musio Chavez has a mullet and a dream – a dream to be recognized as having the best mullet in the entire county. Chavez, 33, was born and raised in Woodburn, where he graduated from high school in 2007. He went on to get his law degree and, having passed the bar, is now waiting for his license so he can practice. In the meantime, he’s working as a security guard and growing out his mullet.
Newberg native crowned next year's Miss Rodeo Oregon
Newberg High School grad Kearsten Friedrich earned the title last month in Canby Newberg has a champion. Kearsten Friedrich, 25, a Newberg High School graduate who has lived most of her life in town, was crowned 2023 Miss Rodeo Oregon last month in Canby. "When I got in the arena, I honestly did not think I was going to be crowned but was shocked and thrilled when I heard my name announced," Friedrich said in an email. She added that she believes she was selected because of her passion for the sport and drive to constantly learn and...
Portland Trail Blazers add 14 staff members
Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin on Tuesday announced the addition of 14 new hires to the basketball operations staff, boosting the organization a week before training camp opens in Santa Barbara, Calif. The additions:. Jonah Herscu: Herscu joins as an assistant coach after spending the past three seasons...
Portland Thorns sign defender Natalia Kuikka to 1-year contract extension
The Portland Thorns announced Tuesday that they have signed defender Natalia Kuikka to a one-year contract extension, securing one of the team’s key role players through 2023. Kuikka, a 26-year-old Finland national, signed a two-year contract with the Thorns prior to the 2021 season. She has made 49 appearances...
USC gets ‘big-time football player’ and even ‘better person and better teammate’ in Lakeridge (Oregon) standout Joey Olsen
By René Ferrán | Photos by Naji Saker Joey Olsen woke up last Wednesday morning and just felt it was time. Time to announce a decision that the Lakeridge junior wide receiver had weighed for several months, discussing with family, friends and Pacers coach Spencer Phillips. Time to let ...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
5 musts for the Trail Blazers to contend: 1 - Damian Lillard must play like an MVP
--- The Portland Trail Blazers will be coming off of their worst season since 2005-06 when they open training camp. That team went 21-61 (.256 winning percentage) before starting a three-year climb toward a winning season, which came again during the 2008-09 season (54-28). The Blazers finished 27-55 (.329) last...
Oregon recruit T.C. Manumaleuna leaves UO vs. BYU game because of offensive chant
North Salem quarterback T.C. Manumaleuna grew up a huge fan of the Oregon Ducks and Marcus Mariota. In fact, he cites the Heisman Trophy winner as the reason he plays the quarterback position today. Manumaleuna, a junior, made headlines when he was offered a scholarship by the Oregon football ...
Photos: Tillamook rolls up 327 yards rushing in Week 3 win at Woodburn
Tillamook scored touchdowns on four of six possessions and penetrated the Woodburn 10-yard line on the other two in a 28-7 victory Friday at Woodburn High School. Tyler Moncrief had an interception for the Cheesemakers (1-2), who got two rushing touchdowns from Tanner Hoskins and one from ...
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza but you think you can only have a great one if you travel to Italy or New York, these three amazing pizza spots in Oregon might change your mind. All of them are known for serving truly amazing pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and you can easily confirm that once you have a bite. In fact, once you taste their food you might not want to go somewhere else for pizza because you'll want to keep going back to thees amazing three spots. If you have never been to any of them, make sure you add them to your list and visit them soon.
What are average home values in Portland? Compare by ZIP code
Home prices and mortgage interest rates are much higher than last year and there is no sign that costs will drop, say experts. Home shoppers are widening their search to find a property they like and can afford. Looking at ZIP codes is a helpful way to home in on...
Voter: Portland isn't in 5th Congressional District
Happy Valley resident: Things are pretty quiet around here. I haven't witnessed anything nefarious.I am perplexed by Oregon's 5th Congressional District Republican candidate Lori Chavez-DeRemer. Her television ads deal almost exclusively with crime in Portland, not Clackamas and Deschutes, the counties she is trying to represent. Does Lori Chavez-DeRemer realize that Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici represents downtown Portland? As someone who resides in Clackamas County, I am not overly concerned with what's going on in Multnomah County. Ask yourself two questions: 1) has a crime been committed against you recently? and 2) have you recently witnessed a crime? If the...
Canby's Record Bonanza around the corner
The annual ode to music returns Oct. 16 with more than 60 vendors and plenty of memoriesFour decades of musical joy will once again manifest itself among dealers, buyers and music lovers at Ackerman School in Canby. The yearly ode to music memorabilia returns as the Record Bonanza gets set for its 39th show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at 350 SE 13th St. in Canby. And as always, nearly 100 years of music and music memorabilia will be up for sale, trade and enjoyment. Organizer Don Rogers and his group will welcome hundreds of...
The Doobie Brothers are back together - and coming to Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A big reunion tour is coming to Portland this weekend! Before the Doobie Brothers hit the stage, FOX 12′s Kimberly Maus talked with co-founder, Pat Simmons, about their exciting return to the road.
Portland Thorns vs. Racing Louisville FC score updates, live stream, odds, time, tv channel, how to watch online (9/21/22)
ODDS (via OddsPortal): Portland Thorns (-240) | Draw (+325) | Racing Louisville FC (+600) What: Portland Thorns FC face Racing Louisville FC in a 2022 NWSL regular season matchup. When: 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Where: Providence Park | Portland, OR. TV channel: None. How to...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
Readers respond: Portland should follow Salem’s lead
Portland need only to use the form of governance that Salem uses, which basically is: Have a city manager manage the city. He or she would be hired or fired by a vote of the city council. He or she would hire all the department heads. Have a nine-member council with eight wards where one councilor would be elected from each ward. The mayor would be on the council but would be elected by the city as a whole. Then the city council sets the policies of how the city functions.
Atmospheric river season nears: Portland is waiting for first soaking rain
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Any time now. That may be the feeling boiling up as Portland is waiting for our first soaking rain of the upcoming fall season. It’s about this time of the year when we notice a change in our precipitation. Instead of the spotty summer showers, the more water-invested, mid-latitude cyclones typically start to show up. These systems can bring in a potent cold front, a rush of low-level moisture and an extended period of time where rain is coming down. Most years, it’s around the second or third week of September when we have our first rain event that carries a quarter-of-an inch or more. Some years, our first wetting rain, may even be over an inch.
