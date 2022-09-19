Read full article on original website
Sheriff McNamara speaks on Bexar County Sheriff's migrant investigation
MCLENNAN CO, Texas (FOX 44) — A San Antonio sheriff is opening an investigation into a group of migrants who were flown from the area to Florida and then up to Martha’s Vineyard. “What this sheriff has said in Bexar County is totally wrong,” McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. “He has zero authority to […]
If DeSantis Is Running a Criminal Operation, San Antonio is Too
If DeSantis Is Running a Criminal Operation, San Antonio is Too – Top 3 Takeaways – September 21st, 2022. Two wrongs don’t make a right. There’s a lot that’s outrageous regarding our border crisis. Starting with the allowance for the actual border crisis. In fact, the border is the equivalent of having a building manager in front of a burning building and telling the fleeing residents that’s there’s no fire. A record 2.494 million encounters with border crossers have occurred over the past year, a total that’s 35% higher than the prior year’s record high. And a total that’s 320% higher than 2019. For perspective, more migrants have broached our border in the past year than the entire population of 15 states. But wait, there’s more. To put that in perspective, if every resident of New Mexico marched into Arizona and Texas demanding refuge you’re still hundreds of thousands of people short what’s happened here over just the last year. And to that reality what does Border Czar, VP Kamala Harris say? The border is quote “secure”. Or, what fire? As the case may be. Now if by secure she means people who lack any documentation from all over the world being given pat on a back along with a “notice to appear” and being sent on their way... well she’d still be wrong. According to DHS records a total of over 560,000, or the equivalent of the entire population of Montana, have entered the US evading law enforcement altogether.
'Lured under false pretenses' | Bexar County sheriff investigating after migrants flown from San Antonio to Florida, Martha's Vineyard
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said his office is opening an investigation after he says migrants were "lured" away from the Migrant Resource Center in San Antonio and flown to Florida and Massachusetts "under false pretenses." He said the sheriff's office believes that a Venezuelan migrant...
'High emotions': How Bexar County is preparing for election day
SAN ANTONIO — When Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacquelyn Callanen invited members of the media for a first time ever behind the scenes tour of her department, there was transparency and caution. "We have a great group of election officials. We really do, but this year there's a lot...
San Antonio's Castro brothers throwing annual birthday bash Thursday at West Side bar
The political powerhouses took a two-year break from their public birthday celebration during the pandemic, but now it's back.
Family of 10-year-old killed sends letter to Texas Attorney General requesting murder case be reassigned
SAN ANTONIO — The family of London Bribiescas, a 10-year-old girl who was killed back on January 10, 2019, along with 16-year-old Alexa Montez and Nichol Olsen, has sent a letter to the Texas Attorney General requesting he reassign the investigation to the Texas Rangers. “Bexar County Sheriff Javier...
San Antonio passes de-construction ordinance to give new purpose to housing material
SAN ANTONIO — It’s estimated 500 homes are demolished each year in San Antonio, and staff estimate that number is going up. During a presentation to city council, the city’s Office of Historic Preservation compared de-construction to organ donation. “Sometimes buildings are going to come down; their...
Bexar County Sheriff's Office opens investigation into migrants being lured onto planes
The Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced they are opening an investigation into migrants being lured from a resource center in Bexar County. The sheriff said this investigation centers around more than 40 migrants who were taken to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. The sheriff said those migrants are still on...
The Ninth Annual 'Big Give' begins Thursday
SAN ANTONIO – Thursday is a BIG day for local nonprofits, as the 9th annual Big Give kicks off at 6 p.m. Since this day of giving began in 2014, it has helped over 1000 nonprofits connect with donors and raise more than $35 million. The Big Give is...
Victims' families call for state to remove Bexar County sheriff from Anaqua Springs case
SAN ANTONIO – Two families made strong accusations Monday against Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and his office for the handling of shooting deaths of two young girls and their mother in the Anaqua Springs neighborhood in Boerne in 2019. The Bribiescas and Montez families are calling for the...
SAPD: Woman shot at San Antonio park. Shooter still on the run
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for whoever shot a woman who was at a park on the Northeast side early Wednesday morning. KSAT-12 is reporting that it happened at around 1:45 A.M. at Sunrise Park near Binz-Engleman Road. The woman and a family member were at...
Accused serial killer Juan David Ortiz appears for evidence hearing
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Four years after the serial killings of four women, evidence that was collected during the arrest of Juan David Ortiz could be deemed invalid. While his trial isn’t scheduled until next month, the former Border Patrol agent appeared at the 406th District Court for a motion to suppress evidence hearing.
DOL: Central Texas BBQ restaurant operator illegally gave employee tips to managers
AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) says it's recovered over $200,000 in back wages for over 200 workers from a company that runs multiple barbeque restaurants in the Central Texas area. According to the DOL, Black’s Barbecue Inc., Kent Black’s Lockhart Barbecue Inc., and New Braunfels...
Beto O'Rourke and civil rights leader team up for San Antonio rally
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke visited San Antonio Sunday evening. He stopped by La Villita for an event with civil rights activist Dolores Huerta. He'll face Governor Greg Abbott, who is running for a third term in office. Election Day is November 8.
The 'Largest County Fair in Central Texas' kicks off in New Braunfels
The Comal County Fair begins Wednesday.
LULAC has decided to fight busing with busing
In response to the recent busing of migrants from Texas to cities like DC, Chicago and New York and flying migrants to Martha’s Vinyard, the League of United Latin American Citizens organized a busing of their own
Bad Bunny, Cheetos recognize local singer, awarding her $25k for work in Latinx community
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Native, Brizzo Torres was recognized by Bad Bunny and Cheetos and was named as one of the 2022 "Deja Tu Huella (Leave Your Mark) Fund.”. Brizzo was awarded $25,000 for her outstanding work. For the third consecutive year, Bad Bunny teamed up with Cheetos,...
Chris Krok Show: Another School Shooting in San Antonio!!!
It seems as though 2022 has been a year full of school shootings. Well now, we just had another one, this time in San Antonio. Chris describes what happened and how, much like Uvalde, the parents tried to intervene. However, the police were engaging this time, and fought back against the parents. It’s understandable why the parents would want to intervene, but they should always follow the law and let the cops handle the situation, no matter what!
Comfort Cafe announces opening date for downtown San Antonio food truck
The 'on the go' concept will be arriving soon.
SAPD: Man 'sucker-punched,' kicked victim in face in ambush-style attack at popular downtown bar
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after police say he allegedly brutally attacked another man at a downtown bar earlier in September. Brandon Lugo, 28, has been taken into police custody. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Lugo was at Pat O’Brien’s on Alamo Plaza on Saturday,...
