Homewood, IL

hfchronicle.com

Local artists sold their work at the Park Forest Art Fair

The Park Forest Art Fair drew 58 artists over the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, according to Kate Pattinson, the event organizer and executive director of Tallgrass Art Gallery. The artisans were both local and from out of town, and they included a Homewood crafter who...
HOMEWOOD, IL
hfchronicle.com

Recyclepalooza is Oct. 8 in Flossmoor

Collect your recyclables for Recyclepalooza from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Village of Flossmoor Green Commission, the HF Area Green Committee, the H-F Chronicle, the Homewood and Flossmoor Libraries and Homewood Disposal are sponsoring the event at Parker Junior High. A volunteer throws a vacuum into...
FLOSSMOOR, IL
hfchronicle.com

The weeks | Sept. 18

A few articles submitted by partner organizations in the Democracy Day project:. We need an inspiring culture of democracy: Start by making International Democracy Day a holiday By Yordanos Eyoel and Akunna Cook. You have reached content available exclusively to Homewood-Flossmoor Chronicle digital subscribers. Receive a 3-day free trial of...
HOMEWOOD, IL
wjol.com

Last Chance To See the Old Chicken-N-Spice In Joliet

A Joliet landmark of 42 years is expected to be demolished. It was last year that the Joliet Chicken-N-Spice restaurant served their last chicken chunks on September 14th. Owners Pat and Ken Reimer are 78 and 81 years of age and are retiring after running the business for 42 years. Joliet Jr. College owns the land and told the Reimer’s they could stay as long as they want. But since their retirement the restaurant will be torn down for parking spaces. The fencing around the building shows the demolition coming soon.
JOLIET, IL
Next City

The Devaluation Of Entire Black Neighborhoods, Not Just Homes

In Chicago's South Side, the E.G. Woode collective's members hope to demonstrate an alternative to the traditional commercial real estate model to revitalize commercial corridors lined with small-scale properties like this one. (Photo courtesy E.G. Woode) It happened again. In August, the New York Times reported a story about a...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Community HealthNet Health Centers to Host 5K Walk

Community HealthNet Health Centers (CHN) will host its annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Walk (BCA5KW) on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Marquette Park, 1 N. Grand Blvd., Gary, Indiana. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m.; the walk will commence at 10:00 a.m. Donation for the BCA5KW is $30 per person. Individual...
GARY, IN
hfchronicle.com

Homewood marks completion of water supply project

Trevor DeHart, assistant project manager at Burns & McDonnell, left, helps Mayor Rich Hofeld, center, and village manager Napoleon Haney, right, cut the ribbon into smaller pieces after the ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 20, to mark the completion of Homewood's water source project. The village is now getting Lake Michigan water from Hammond via Chicago Heights after 40 years of buying water from Chicago via Harvey. Burns & McDonnell was the engineering firm that designed and oversaw the construction of new water infrastructure for the project. (Nick Ulanowski/H-F Chroncile . . .
HOMEWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

Ald. Pat Dowell asks council to declare October 11 as official Chicago Day of the Girl

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Mark the calendar. Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) is asking the council to declare October 11 as the official Chicago Day of the Girl.The proposal says we should celebrate the inherent potential of all girls in the city and support, protect, and direct resources to girls so they can pursue their dreams.Dowell plans to present the proclamation to the "Girl Like Me" project.
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400

money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for you in Chicago. To help you fight rising costs, most residents will be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

A $5.3 Million Restaurant Hub Will Open In Englewood Next Year: ‘We Want To Do Something Different’

ENGLEWOOD — A South Side collective is teaming up to bring two restaurants and a test kitchen to Englewood in 2023, ushering in an ecosystem of diverse businesses. E.G. Woode — a group of architects, designers and entrepreneurs — will open the E.G. Woode Food Hub in fall 2023. They want it to be a culinary hot spot with sit-down restaurants, a pop-up kitchen and offices. It’s the second part of a three-phase plan that aims to open eyes and businesses in Englewood.
CHICAGO, IL
All About Chicago

1st Time Homebuyer in Chicago - Any Thoughts on the Canaryville Area?

1st-time homebuyer. I'm from Chicago but more familiar with the Northside. I rent in Logan Square. Toured some houses this weekend and am looking closely at a home in Canaryville. My initial impression is a nice neighborhood but varies block by block. It looks like a holdout of mostly Irish senior citizens. I spent the morning driving and walking around and stopped at a nice local coffee shop called the Stockyard Coffee House just to get a feel for the locals. It was quiet and residential overall but somewhat cruddy nearer to 47th & Halsted.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Orland Park implements new policy that will bypass SAFE-T Act

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Orland Park announced a new policing program Monday night that will bypass the SAFE-T Act. The initiative is an agreement with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that would make two Orland Park police officers part-time ATF agents, Pekau said. This would allow...
ORLAND PARK, IL
Secret Chicago

There’s A New $6 Billion Mega-Development In Chicago Called Lincoln Yards

Have you heard about Lincoln Yards? It’s almost impossible to miss those billboards, but if you’re still unsure what it is, keep reading for all the info.  Covering 53-acres, Lincoln Yards is a brand new development, and mixed-use community by Sterling Bay Development. It aims to “Connect Chicagoans to over 50 acres of riverfront sitting between some of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods…”  Located on a vast piece of undeveloped land, the new neighborhood has been in development since 2019 with plans for future apartment complexes to be completed by 2024. Sitting between Bucktown, Wicker Park, and Lincoln Park, locals can expect towering buildings, retail shops, restaurants, and more in the not-so-distant future.  Known as a former industrial site in Chicago’s North Branch Corridor, Lincoln Yards wipes away the currently blank space and replaces it with a vibrant community that can and will bring new connections, or so we hope! 
CHICAGO, IL
Better Government Association

Parents, Advocates Want Special Education Classroom Assistants in Required Meetings

Chicago Public Schools’ policy states special education classroom assistants can be invited to individualized education program meetings — a legally required conference for students with disabilities. But local activists and parents say this policy isn’t widely known or enforced, and some think CPS discourages the assistants from participating....
CHICAGO, IL

