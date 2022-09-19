Read full article on original website
CDC recommends specific flu shots for some adults
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is recommending a slightly different approach to flu vaccines for anyone 65 or older ahead of the upcoming season. For the majority of the public, the CDC says any flu shot is better than none at all. However, the...
FDA warns of viral Nyquil chicken food trend: ‘challenge sounds silly and unappetizing’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Having chicken for dinner? If so, sear it, fry it or braise it but do not cook it in NyQuil, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) warns. The cautioning comes after a recent social media challenge that encourages viewers to cook chicken in NyQuil (acetaminophen, dextromethorphan, and doxylamine) or another similar OTC cough and cold medication, presumably to eat.
Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 Missouri patients
A doctor admitted in federal court on Wednesday that he certified products and tests for thousands of Medicare and Medicaid patients in Missouri whom he never met.
Australia, New Zealand condemn Putin threats as "unthinkable"
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Sept 22 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's escalation of the war in Ukraine, saying his threats to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia were "unthinkable" and exposed his justification for the war as untrue.
A peak inside the Trump real estate in Tish James' bombshell lawsuit
In a statement, Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba repeated the former president's claim that the case is politically motivated.
Puerto Ricans desperate for water after Fiona's rampage
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico (AP) — More than a half million people in Puerto Rico remained without water service three days after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the U.S. territory, and many spent hours in lines Wednesday to fill jugs from water trucks while others scooped water from mountain runoff. Sweat rolled down the faces of people in a long line of cars in the northern mountain town of Caguas, where the government had sent a water truck, one of at least 18 so-called “oases” set up across the island. The situation was maddening for many people across an island once again left without basic services following a storm. “We thought we had a bad experience with Maria, but this was worse,” Gerardo Rodríguez said in the southern coastal town of Salinas, referring to the 2017 hurricane that caused nearly 3,000 deaths and demolished the island’s power grid.
