Rio Linda, CA

Rio Linda power pole damaged, causes power outage to thousands of customers

By Julian Tack
 3 days ago

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Rio Linda, North Sacramento and parts of Sacramento County lost power Sunday afternoon after a power pole was damaged, according to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District .

The power outage occurred around 3:34 p.m. and affected more than 10,000 customers. At around 5:10 p.m., SMUD informed that around 5,000 customers were still without power.

“We have a power outage in downtown Sacramento impacting about 5,000 people, due to a tree on a power line. Our crews are working to restore power within the hour. Thank you for your patience as our crews work quickly and safely,” SMUD said in a tweet.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

FOX40

Power pole issues cause outages in Galt, Elk Grove

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A broken transmission line caused a power outage in Galt on Monday, according to the Galt Police Department.  At around 12:35 p.m., Police said crews from SMUD and Cosumnes Fire Department were on A Street between Spruce Avenue and McFarland Street to resolve the issue.  The area where crews were working […]
GALT, CA
FOX40

WATCH: Burst pipe causes sinkhole in North Highlands neighborhood

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — A sinkhole from a waterline break caused a disturbance at a North Highlands neighborhood Monday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.  In a video shared with FOX40 News, water from the burst pipe on McDermott Drive was spraying onto a vehicle and causing the nearby streets to flood.  […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Flood Advisory issued for Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Flood Advisory was issued for the Sacramento area as it gets pummeled by rain and thunderstorms. The National Weather Service issued the advisory, which will be in effect until 10:15 p.m. Authorities said minor local flooding of roadways and low-lying areas are possible as scattered...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire that spread from stove blamed for Arden Arcade apartment blaze that displaced 4

ARDEN ARCADE - Several people have been displaced after an apartment fire in Arden Arcade on Wednesday morning. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found flames coming from one apartment. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading out of that single unit. All four people who were inside got out safely. However, those people have now been displaced due to the fire damage. Investigators say the fire appears to have started on a stove. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Thinking Big: Fruitridge Drive-in

Moviegoers flocked to Fruitridge Road at Stockton Boulevard, where Fruitridge Drive-in operated from 1950 to 1979. According to a Sacramento Bee article from June 3, 1950, the new site boasted “the largest all steel screen in Northern California.” Besides an automobile capacity of 850, an additional 500 people could sit in an area in front of the screen.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Large sinkhole was caused by burst water main in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS – Work is underway to repair a giant hole in the road that was opened up by a water main break in a North Highlands neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The scene is on Mt. Auburn Court, near McDermott Drive and Elkhorn Boulevard. While the hole appeared at the tail end of Monday's wet weather, Sacramento County officials say it appears that a water main break was the actual cause. Video taken by a neighbor showed water shooting from the sinkhole, indicating that a burst pipe was to blame. A car that was parked next to the hole suffered significant damage from the water and debris that shot out. The roof of a nearby home also suffered noticeable damage.  Crews are now at the scene to repair the line and patch the hole. Sacramento County officials say the work will likely take the rest of the day. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

