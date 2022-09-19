Rio Linda power pole damaged, causes power outage to thousands of customers
RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Rio Linda, North Sacramento and parts of Sacramento County lost power Sunday afternoon after a power pole was damaged, according to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District .Close
The power outage occurred around 3:34 p.m. and affected more than 10,000 customers. At around 5:10 p.m., SMUD informed that around 5,000 customers were still without power.
"We have a power outage in downtown Sacramento impacting about 5,000 people, due to a tree on a power line. Our crews are working to restore power within the hour. Thank you for your patience as our crews work quickly and safely," SMUD said in a tweet.
