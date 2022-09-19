Read full article on original website
QB reports as of Sunday's Week 2 NFL action (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) We're two Monday games away from the end of Week 2 in the NFL, with the opening act and the follow-up to the 2022 season providing plenty of solid quarterback play across the league. Which starting QBs have the highest passer rating so far? Here are the top 10, listed in descending order... (Note: We're excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in the this ranking.)10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Stats: 13-of-21, 154 yards passing, 1 TD/0 INTs. Passer Rating: 100.19. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (USA TODAY Network) Stats: 41-of-71,...
Through two games, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has already been sacked 13 times this season, the most in the NFL. Burrow was sacked 51 times in 2021, most by any quarterback in the NFL. Ted Karras and the rest of the Bengals offensive line has done an abysmal job protecting their star quarterback.
New England has added a promising wide receiver-turned-tight end to it practice squad ahead of the home opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins was a shell of himself in Week 2 against the Eagles, throwing three interceptions.
After two seasons of criticism about his arm strength and ability to lead a franchise, Tua Tagovailoa had a breakthrough game vs. the Ravens.
Kirk Cousins completed 27 of 46 pass attempts for only 221 yards, one TD, and three interceptions during Minnesota's 24-7 loss to Philadelphia. The veteran QB faced pressure all night, often hurrying the pass while being sacked twice. Eagles DB Darius Slay picked him off twice and never allowed Cousins to get into a rhythm with Justin Jefferson. There were also multiple passes that various receivers failed to catch even when perfectly tossed. All in all, it was a disjointed game for the Vikings' offense. Cousins returns home next week to face Detroit and should have a much easier time with a defense that has allowed 851 yards of offense through two games. He should be a QB1 for Week 3.
Fans wonder whether the Chargers were being cavalier playing an injured Justin Herbert and whether the Rams' Matthew Stafford still can throw long.
