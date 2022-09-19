ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL starting quarterback Passer Rating leaders

QB reports as of Sunday's Week 2 NFL action (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) We're two Monday games away from the end of Week 2 in the NFL, with the opening act and the follow-up to the 2022 season providing plenty of solid quarterback play across the league. Which starting QBs have the highest passer rating so far? Here are the top 10, listed in descending order... (Note: We're excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in the this ranking.)10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Stats: 13-of-21, 154 yards passing, 1 TD/0 INTs. Passer Rating: 100.19. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (USA TODAY Network) Stats: 41-of-71,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
fantasypros.com

Kirk Cousins throws three interceptions in Week 2 loss

Kirk Cousins completed 27 of 46 pass attempts for only 221 yards, one TD, and three interceptions during Minnesota's 24-7 loss to Philadelphia. The veteran QB faced pressure all night, often hurrying the pass while being sacked twice. Eagles DB Darius Slay picked him off twice and never allowed Cousins to get into a rhythm with Justin Jefferson. There were also multiple passes that various receivers failed to catch even when perfectly tossed. All in all, it was a disjointed game for the Vikings' offense. Cousins returns home next week to face Detroit and should have a much easier time with a defense that has allowed 851 yards of offense through two games. He should be a QB1 for Week 3.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Nick Saban
Slate

The Should the NBA Ban Robert Sarver? Edition

Josh Levin, Joel Anderson, and the New Yorker’s Vinson Cunningham discuss the NBA’s suspension of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett’s bizarre decisions. Finally, Josh and Stefan Fatsis speak with Olympic champion Mark Spitz about the new documentary series 72—A Gathering of Champions.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy