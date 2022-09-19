Read full article on original website
How the Dodgers Were Cheated Out of Being One of Baseball’s Greatest Dynasties
The Dodgers have been the best team in baseball over the last decade. Since 2013, the Dodgers lead the league with 921 wins across their 1,502 games. The Yankees are in second with 847. They’ve also won the NL West in all but one of those seasons — they fell just short last year when they tied a franchise-record with 106 wins.
Dodgers News: Wife of Hall of Famer Passes Away at 95
Joan Hodges, the widow of Dodgers Hall of Famer Gil Hodges, passed away on Saturday night after a long illness, MLB announced on Monday. She was 10 days shy of her 96th birthday. Joan and Gil Hodges were married in 1948 and spent over 23 years together before Gil’s untimely...
Dodgers Scoreboard Reveals Wild Joey Gallo Story Involving a Hall Of Famer’s Daughter
Most people go through life without ever throwing a no-hitter or taking Greg Maddux’s daughter, Paige, to the prom. Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo isn’t most people, though, so he did both. On the same day. On April 14, 2012, Gallo went up against highly ranked Gloucester Catholic in...
Dodgers News: Giants Slammed Online for Selling LA Merch at Oracle Park in SF
The Dodgers swept the Giants over the weekend, finishing the season series 15-4 against their arch-rivals and making it more likely that San Francisco, which broke the L.A.’s streak of eight straight division titles last year with a remarkable 107-win season, will finish 2022 below .500. But losing three...
Dodgers News: Julio Urias Owns Padres Trolls, Dustin May’s Injury Scare, Gonsolin Update And More
Another great weekend and great week of Los Angeles Dodgers baseball! The club went 5-1 over this last week as it put a bow on the second to last road trip of the regular season. Along the way, LA celebrated its 9th NL West division title of the last 10...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals His Pick for Position Player MVP
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts knows how special it is to have three players of the caliber of Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman at the top of his lineup. Betts and Freeman are former MVPs, and all three have won the World Series before coming to the Dodgers. But...
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 19
The Dodgers begin their fifth and final series against the Diamondbacks holding an 11-3 series record in 2022. In their last matchup, the Diamondbacks cooled off the Dodgers in a 5-3 victory on September 14 after having lost the previous 10 matchups in a row. The Dodgers currently hold a...
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for September 19
Since losing three straight games from August 31 to September 2, the Dodgers have gone 11-3, clinched the NL West, topped 100 wins for the fourth time in the last five full seasons, and swept the Giants again to finish their season series at 15-4. Now the DBacks come to...
Dodgers Open to Replacing Craig Kimbrel? Could Closer Cost LA World Series?
After eight straight scoreless and hitless appearances from Craig Kimbrel, we knew he had to come back down to earth at some point. And unfortunately, that day came. And even more unfortunately, he did so by giving up a walk-off three-run dinger on Wednesday to a guy hitting .217 on the year.
Dodgers News: Max Muncy Sees ‘A Lot Of’ Albert Pujols in Freddie Freeman
As Albert Pujols marches his way up the all-time home runs list, Max Muncy and the Dodgers will get one final chance to appreciate his greatness live starting this Friday. It’s no doubt Pujols will go down as one of the games greatest players ever, but perhaps what makes him an even greater name for baseball is the kind of person Pujols is.
Dodgers Highlights: Another Kershaw Gem + Another Kelly Pounding = Another L.A. Win
The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks, 5-2, on Monday night to clinch a first-round bye in the National League playoffs. Clayton Kershaw allowed just one run in six innings, while the Dodgers scored five runs off Merrill Kelly in six innings. It was Kelly’s fifth start against the Dodgers this season and his fifth loss. He’s 12-2 with a 2.38 ERA against the rest of the league.
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Activated as Roster Shuffles Ahead of Doubleheader
The Dodgers made a slew of roster moves to their pitching staff ahead of their scheduled doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. All-Star SP Tyler Anderson was activated off the Paternity List, after his wife gave birth to their new son, Tucker. He’s scheduled to start the second game of the doubleheader.
Dodgers Highlights: LA Does Just Enough To Sweep Arch Rival Giants
Your Los Angeles Dodgers have swept the San Francisco Giants in their season series finale. They pull out the win in extras 4-3. Overall, the Dodgers take 15 of the 19 meetings in the 2022 season. After a season where the Dodgers and the Giants battled neck and neck for the division crown, Dodgers dominate the NL west with ease in 2022, specifically the Giants.
Injured Reds star Joey Votto spends time with fans in the stands during game vs. Red Sox
Injured Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto walked through the stands at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, visiting with fans and posing for photos.
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Talks Consistent Clubhouse Mindset
The Dodgers swept the Giants over the weekend, finishing their season series with 15 wins and just four losses to San Francisco. The final win of the series came on a rainy night in the Bay Area on Sunday, with L.A. barely holding on to win in 10 innings, 4-3.
Dodgers News: Frequent L.A. Reliever Expresses Desire to Allow Pujols’ 700th Homer
Among the 14 pitchers currently on the Dodgers roster, their 11th-most used reliever is not a reliever at all, but Hanser Alberto, a utility bench player. On Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN, Alberto was miked up with the broadcast booth, and he was (as always) a pure delight. Interspersed between the conversation with Karl Ravech, David Cone, and Eduardo Perez, Alberto even did some play-by-play en español.
Dodgers News: Historic Item Used by Jackie Robinson Set to Sell for Record Price
Remember last weekend? You were sitting on your yacht with your significant other, sipping the margaritas made by your full-time yacht bartender as your personal pedicurist worked on your feet and your personal masseuse worked on your shoulders. Remember? You were talking about how the one thing missing from your Dodgers room back at the house — no, not the house in Vail, silly; the one in the hills above Los Angeles — was Jackie Robinson’s backup glove from his last two seasons in the big leagues.
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Takes Next Step in Return to Roster
Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin has been on the injured list for the last three weeks, and manager Dave Roberts said over the weekend it’s unlikely Gonsolin will be built up enough for a full starting role in October. But while his postseason role is up in the air, Gonsolin is continuing to progress towards a return to the active roster.
Dodgers: Nike Pays Homage to LA With New Colorway Kicks
If you are a fan of the Dodgers and are a bonafide sneakerhead, Nike has just the thing for you. The new unveiling of Nike’s Dunk Low is set to finish off the MLB season with a special colorway dedicated to the Dodgers. The Dodgers aren’t the first to...
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw’s Longevity Receives Praise from MLB’s Elite Pitchers
When it’s all said and done, Clayton Kershaw will go down as one of the greatest pitchers the game has ever seen. A nine time All-Star, three time Cy Young Award winner, NL MVP, and best of all, a World Series champion will be what Kershaw will be remembered as once he chooses to retire.
