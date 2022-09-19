Remember last weekend? You were sitting on your yacht with your significant other, sipping the margaritas made by your full-time yacht bartender as your personal pedicurist worked on your feet and your personal masseuse worked on your shoulders. Remember? You were talking about how the one thing missing from your Dodgers room back at the house — no, not the house in Vail, silly; the one in the hills above Los Angeles — was Jackie Robinson’s backup glove from his last two seasons in the big leagues.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO