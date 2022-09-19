ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Deputies continue to investigate deadly Meggett hit and run

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help solving an August hit-and-run death in Meggett. Deputies responded to Highway 165 near Manor Road in the Meggett area around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 for a person who was hit by a vehicle.
MEGGETT, SC
School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving a school bus in North Charleston sent seven people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Police say the bus struck a 15-year-old who was on the sidewalk and then crashed against the front of the Neighbor Store shortly before 8 a.m. The bus was turning onto Montague Avenue from Luella Avenue and lost control, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Police: SUV rear-ends school bus in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say initial reports indicate there were no injuries in a crash involving a school bus Tuesday afternoon in the West Ashley area. The crash happened at around 5 p.m. on Sam Rittenburg Boulevard at Highway 61. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfen said an SUV rear-ended the...
CHARLESTON, SC
Police recover bullet casings after report of gunfire at West Ashley apartment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police who investigated a report of shots fired at a West Ashley apartment complex say they did not find any shooting victims. However, officers found bullet casings behind one of the buildings at Palmilla Apartments, located in the 1300 block of Ashley River Road, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.
CHARLESTON, SC
Sangaree Middle School students, staff return to building after report of smoke

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters told the Berkeley County School District it is safe for students and faculty to return to Sangaree Middle School after investigating a report of smoke in the building. District spokesperson Katie Tanner said the building was evacuated earlier in the afternoon. “Maintenence staff will respond...
LADSON, SC
Berkeley Co. Schools warn parents about possible delays

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Berkeley County schools may be delayed during dismissals because of traffic issues in the area. District spokesperson Katie Tanner warned that schools in the Clements Ferry Road area are expecting delays after a backup caused by crews replacing a broken utility pole. Charleston Police...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Coroner ID’s victim in deadly Berkeley County shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner identified a man killed in a Friday shooting in Moncks Corner. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified William Tillman (60), of Moncks Corner, who was pronounced dead from the shooting. Berkeley County Sheriffs responded to Open Door Lane following reports of a shooting and located Tillman outside suffering […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
Deputies make arrest in deadly James Island shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have arrested a man in connection to a fatal James Island shooting. Desmon Latrell Champagne, 29, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime. On Aug. 20, deputies were called to Grimball Road near Riverland Drive in reference...
CHARLESTON, SC
Police receive tips on identity of possible hit-and-run witness

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they now know the identity of a man they said may be a witness to a hit-and-run crash that injured two people Friday. Police released surveillance photos of the man, who they say has “a distinctive tattoo” on his left arm, and asked for the public’s help to identify him.
CHARLESTON, SC
Body found following large police search near Ravenel Bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (6:25pm): Mount Pleasant Police Department confirms that a body was found on Monday following an extensive search in the area of the Ravenel Bridge. The Waterfront Park Pier was closed to the public as police searched the area. However, the department announced that...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Colleton County man facing charges after officer-involved shooting

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Law Enforcement Division charged a Walterboro man accused of pointing a stolen gun at police during a November traffic stop. Rockell Jermaine Cummings, 28, is charged with possession of a stolen handgun, unlawful carrying of a firearm and pointing and presenting a firearm, according to SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich.
WALTERBORO, SC
NCPD: Man linked to string of North Charleston burglaries

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the North Charleston Police Department arrested a Dorchester County man on Tuesday in connection with a string of burglaries and car break-ins in North Charleston. According to NCPD, Eric Mack (35) is accused of burglarizing multiple businesses along Rivers Avenue between July and September. The following businesses were targeted: […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Berkeley County deputies charge 2 teens after guns found at high school

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Two teenagers face charges after authorities discovered three handguns at Philip Simmons High School on Friday. The students are 16 and 17 years old, an incident report states. Their names were not released because of their age. A release from the sheriff’s office did not specify the charges the teens are currently facing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

