Dodgers Scoreboard Reveals Wild Joey Gallo Story Involving a Hall Of Famer’s Daughter
Most people go through life without ever throwing a no-hitter or taking Greg Maddux’s daughter, Paige, to the prom. Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo isn’t most people, though, so he did both. On the same day. On April 14, 2012, Gallo went up against highly ranked Gloucester Catholic in...
Dodgers Highlights: LA Mounts Huge Comeback In Game One of Doubleheader vs Dbacks
Getting to 103 wins is no easy feat, but it takes a great team to even get an opportunity at elite status. With the Dodgers impressive 6-5 win against the Diamondbacks, it seems the win total was no anomaly. The Dodgers got on the board first, but soon conceded five...
Dodgers Highlights: Another Kershaw Gem + Another Kelly Pounding = Another L.A. Win
The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks, 5-2, on Monday night to clinch a first-round bye in the National League playoffs. Clayton Kershaw allowed just one run in six innings, while the Dodgers scored five runs off Merrill Kelly in six innings. It was Kelly’s fifth start against the Dodgers this season and his fifth loss. He’s 12-2 with a 2.38 ERA against the rest of the league.
Dodgers News: Wife of Hall of Famer Passes Away at 95
Joan Hodges, the widow of Dodgers Hall of Famer Gil Hodges, passed away on Saturday night after a long illness, MLB announced on Monday. She was 10 days shy of her 96th birthday. Joan and Gil Hodges were married in 1948 and spent over 23 years together before Gil’s untimely...
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for September 22
The Dodgers have lost two straight games to the DBacks, splitting the first four of this five-game series. Tonight’s rubber match pits Julio Urias against Zac Gallen in a battle of likely top-five Cy Young finishers. Urias is 17-7 with three starts left, so he needs the win tonight...
Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Hopes Trea Turner is in LA for a Long, Long Time
The Dodgers did it again on Monday night. They won a ballgame. Things got a little dicey in the 9th inning when Craig Kimbrel quickly loaded the bases thanks to a series of unfortunate events (single and two walks). It was primed to go from bad to worse but thankfully Gavin Lux stepped in.
Dodgers: How the New MLB Tiebreaker Rules Could Affect the Team
The MLB elected to implement new tiebreaker rules this season to determine division winners and home-field advantage in the playoffs. This means no more ‘Game 163s,’ like the Dodgers’ 5-2 win in 2018 to lock-up the NL West. Instead, games 1-162 matter a little bit more. While...
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Talks About His Cleats Decorated for an Important Reason
During Tuesday’s doubleheader with the Diamondbacks, Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner wore some special cleats designed by children who are battling cancer. In the first game, his cleats were designed by a young fan named Kaylene. For the nightcap, 12-year-old Arthur Galystan designed JT’s footwear. As Turner explained...
Dodgers News: What’s Behind Dustin May’s Struggles? Roberts Sounds Off
It’s been a shaky month for Dustin May since returning from Tommy John Surgery. He’s had three really good starts — two against the Marlins and his five no-hit innings against the Giants. He’s also had three pretty bad starts, most recently his Wednesday night five-run, seven-hit meltdown against the Diamondbacks.
Dodgers News: Two Rookies Will Piggyback Game One of Doubleheader
The Dodgers and Diamondbacks play a scheduled day/night doubleheader on Tuesday, a result of having the first week of the season rescheduled due to the owners’ lockout that delayed the start of the season. When teams are scheduled for a doubleheader, each team is allowed to add an extra...
Dodgers News: Brusdar Graterol Set to Rejoin Bullpen
Both Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen returned from the injured list a few weeks ago, and both headed back to the IL in relatively short order. Their returns have been lumped together for the past couple weeks, but on Wednesday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts un-lumped them. “I think Brusdar’s ready...
Dodgers News: Tigers Go Different Direction in Front Office Exec Hunt
The Tigers have hired a new President of Baseball Operations, and it’s good news for Dodgers fans. Despite considering Dodgers’ Senior Vice President of Baseball Ops Josh Brynes for the position, the Tigers elected to go a different route. Detroit hired Scott Harris to fill the role, poaching him from his previous role as the General Manager of the San Francisco Giants.
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Gets a Bit of a Bad Update
The best-laid plans of mice and baseball managers often go awry. On Monday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the plan was for reliever Blake Treinen to be activated from the injured list on Thursday. “If Blake comes out of [his sim game] well, which I assume he had, a Thursday...
Dodgers Roster News: Brusdar Graterol Activated from Injured List
The Dodgers got some good news on Thursday as Brusdar Graterol was activated off the IL. Graterol, who hasn’t pitched in September due to inflammation in his elbow, will have a few weeks to get up to speed to solidify his spot on the postseason roster. On the year,...
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin ‘Open to Any Role’ on Postseason Roster
Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin was the ace of the staff for most of the season, leading the National League in ERA when he went down with a forearm strain in late August. At the time, the hope was that Gonsolin would miss the minimum required time on the injured list and return in plenty of time to rejoin the Los Angeles rotation in time for the postseason.
Dodgers Sweep in SF, Pitching Talk, Latest on Gonsolin, Justin Turner Love and More | Blue Heaven Podcast
The Dodgers get it done against the Giants and the guys have some key takeaways from the series. The biggest takeaway is that the starting pitching looks just about as postseason ready as it can get… and Tony Gonsolin is still coming back. We bring back our favorite “Excuse...
Dodgers: Hanser Alberto Sporting Some New Jewelry Thanks to Justin Turner
Dodgers utility infielder (slash relief pitcher) Hanser Alberto has been sporting some new bling the past week or so, thanks to his teammate (and fellow occasional relief pitcher) Justin Turner. Before the game, Hanser sat down with SportsNetLA’s Kirsten Watson in the Dodgers dugout, and she asked him about the...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Praises Austin Barnes’ Big Season
The first four months of the 2022 season were essentially more of the same for Dodgers backup catcher Austin Barnes. Barnes, who posted a .637 OPS from 2018 to 2021, was sitting at .593 after an 0-for-4 performance on July 30. Since then, though, Barnes has caught fire at the...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Removed From Game After Awkward Play
Tough break for the Dodgers as the last thing the team needs is more injuries, only this time it comes at the expense of one of their top players Trea Turner. Turner has seen many hot hitting streaks this season, but this might have cooled him off for atleast the second game of the double header.
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Did Not Expect Trayce Thompson to be Around This Long
The revolving door of the MLB only furthers the greatness of the longevity some players are fortunate to have. Players can get bounced around the minor leagues and may never see the biggest stage or while there they only end around the average length of MLB careers at 2.7 years (via The Princeton Review).
