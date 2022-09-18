ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Highlights: Another Kershaw Gem + Another Kelly Pounding = Another L.A. Win

The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks, 5-2, on Monday night to clinch a first-round bye in the National League playoffs. Clayton Kershaw allowed just one run in six innings, while the Dodgers scored five runs off Merrill Kelly in six innings. It was Kelly’s fifth start against the Dodgers this season and his fifth loss. He’s 12-2 with a 2.38 ERA against the rest of the league.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Brusdar Graterol Set to Rejoin Bullpen

Both Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen returned from the injured list a few weeks ago, and both headed back to the IL in relatively short order. Their returns have been lumped together for the past couple weeks, but on Wednesday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts un-lumped them. “I think Brusdar’s ready...
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Tigers Go Different Direction in Front Office Exec Hunt

The Tigers have hired a new President of Baseball Operations, and it’s good news for Dodgers fans. Despite considering Dodgers’ Senior Vice President of Baseball Ops Josh Brynes for the position, the Tigers elected to go a different route. Detroit hired Scott Harris to fill the role, poaching him from his previous role as the General Manager of the San Francisco Giants.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

