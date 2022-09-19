ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils heat up pursuit of top-ranked recruit

Last week, Lake Highlands (Texas) shooting guard Tre Johnson jumped two spots to No. 1 among his 2024 peers in the eyes of 247Sports, received a visit from Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari, and took an official visit to Texas. Perhaps all of that action prompted Duke basketball ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

UNC QB Maye apologizes for comments about NC State

Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye tweeted an apology Tuesday about three hours after he said in a press conference, "People who go to (NC) State just can't get into Carolina." In the last question of his weekly media availability, Maye was asked if former UNC...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

NCCU shows up in a national Top 25 FCS poll

Stats Perform announced North Carolina Central University as the FedEx Ground FCS National Team of the Week, after the Eagles knocked off nationally-ranked New Hampshire, 45-27, on the road to improve to 3-0 on the season. In Monday’s press release, Stats Perform author Craig Haley wrote, “The Eagles never trailed...
DURHAM, NC
Football
cbs17

ACC announces game times for Week 5 of college football season

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The ACC, along with its television affiliates, have announced game times for Week 5 of the college football season (October 1st, 2022). Virginia (2-1) at Duke (3-0) is slated for 7 P.M and will air on a Regional Sports Network. ESPN has exercised a six-day...
DURHAM, NC
fortworthreport.org

‘I can’t live in fear:’ Lesa Pamplin speaks out on fallout from BYU investigation

It took one day for racial slurs to fill Lesa Pamplin’s text messages, voicemail and inbox. On the morning of Sept. 2, the Tarrant County Criminal Court 5 judge candidate was out with some volunteers. She got a call from her goddaughter’s mother asking Pamplin if she saw her Facebook post. Pamplin, 58, said she had not but checked it when she got home.
PROVO, UT
thisisraleigh.com

Date Night In The Village District, Raleigh

Looking for Raleigh date night ideas and romantic things to do as a couple? Now that our eldest daughter is 15, that both our kids have a lovely group of friends, and that we just welcomed two kittens into our family, our kids are suddenly less dependent on us and literally pushing us out the door!
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Social district interest spreading across central NC

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Since the state legislature passed HB 890 in Sept. 2021 allowing for social districts, interest has grown for the idea in larger cities across central North Carolina. It has been one month since Raleigh leaders implemented its first pilot social district area where people can...
RALEIGH, NC
foodmanufacturing.com

Snack Foods Company Announces North Carolina Plant

RALEIGH, N.C. — SunTree Snack Foods will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The company will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast headquarters in Wayne County,”...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

North Carolina Attorney Opens New Practice, The Biggs Law Firm

Laurie B. Biggs continues to offer clients a hallmark of legal advocacy in the turning point of her career. With years of experience and accreditation as a leading bankruptcy attorney, Laurie B. Biggs is proud to announce the establishment of her new practice, Biggs Law Firm, PLLC, effective September 1, 2022. After a successful tenure at North Carolina’s prominent bankruptcy firm Stubbs Perdue, Ms. Biggs and her team will carry over their legal talent and hands-on approach to a new chapter together. The firm will continue to represent clients throughout North Carolina, with offices in Raleigh and New Bern. The attorneys at the Biggs Law Firm are licensed to practice in all state and federal courts in North Carolina.
NEW BERN, NC

