Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Related
Blue Devils heat up pursuit of top-ranked recruit
Last week, Lake Highlands (Texas) shooting guard Tre Johnson jumped two spots to No. 1 among his 2024 peers in the eyes of 247Sports, received a visit from Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari, and took an official visit to Texas. Perhaps all of that action prompted Duke basketball ...
packinsider.com
NC State Showing Love & Support for Injured Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez
Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffered a devastating lower leg fracture in Saturday’s matchup in Carter-Finley Stadium. After suffering the injury, the game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes while Ramirez was stabilized and carted off the field. As Ramirez was being carted off the field, numerous NC State...
UNC QB Maye apologizes for comments about NC State
Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye tweeted an apology Tuesday about three hours after he said in a press conference, "People who go to (NC) State just can't get into Carolina." In the last question of his weekly media availability, Maye was asked if former UNC...
NCCU shows up in a national Top 25 FCS poll
Stats Perform announced North Carolina Central University as the FedEx Ground FCS National Team of the Week, after the Eagles knocked off nationally-ranked New Hampshire, 45-27, on the road to improve to 3-0 on the season. In Monday’s press release, Stats Perform author Craig Haley wrote, “The Eagles never trailed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everything Marcus Freeman said Monday ahead of Notre Dame vs. UNC
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media Monday ahead of the matchup with North Carolina. He discussed the win over California, the first of his career as head coach, and quickly moved on to the Tar Heels. Here is everything he had to say. On the win...
cbs17
ACC announces game times for Week 5 of college football season
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The ACC, along with its television affiliates, have announced game times for Week 5 of the college football season (October 1st, 2022). Virginia (2-1) at Duke (3-0) is slated for 7 P.M and will air on a Regional Sports Network. ESPN has exercised a six-day...
Live Updates: Marcus Freeman Monday Press Conference - UNC Week
Notre Dame secured its first victory over the weekend against Cal. The Irish previously opened the year with losses to Ohio State and Marshall. Sitting at 1-2 on the year, Notre Dame is ready to face North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Saturday. Ahead of the matchup, Fighting Irish head...
zagsblog.com
Ian Jackson, No. 1 shooting guard in 2024, sets official to North Carolina; Kentucky’s Calipari expected in
Ian Jackson, the No. 1 shooting guard in the 247Sports Composite, has finalized an official visit to North Carolina for Nov. 11, his head coach told ZAGSBLOG. North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis and assistant Jeff Lebo were in The Bronx last week to see the 6-foot-4 Jackson in person during an open gym.
RELATED PEOPLE
WXII 12
Seven North Carolina colleges secretly tracked social media posts of students, protesters
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new report shows seven North Carolina universities monitored social media platforms to keep an eye on things like protests or crimes. Watch WXII in the video above. Our NBC affiliate WRAL has tracked the use of social media monitoring for years in schools. A new...
North Carolina Man Did A 'Happy Dance' After Winning Major Lottery Prize
The lucky player said he was so "stunned" about his win that he couldn't sleep.
fortworthreport.org
‘I can’t live in fear:’ Lesa Pamplin speaks out on fallout from BYU investigation
It took one day for racial slurs to fill Lesa Pamplin’s text messages, voicemail and inbox. On the morning of Sept. 2, the Tarrant County Criminal Court 5 judge candidate was out with some volunteers. She got a call from her goddaughter’s mother asking Pamplin if she saw her Facebook post. Pamplin, 58, said she had not but checked it when she got home.
wkml.com
KC and The Sunshine Band: Full Setlist From Their Fayetteville, NC Show
One of the biggest hitmakers of the Disco era rocked Fayetteville’s Crown Theatre on Friday, September 16, 2022. If you missed this awesome show, check the full setlist below. There’s no doubt that North Carolina loves comedy, but who is the most popular comedian around here?. Thanks to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thisisraleigh.com
Date Night In The Village District, Raleigh
Looking for Raleigh date night ideas and romantic things to do as a couple? Now that our eldest daughter is 15, that both our kids have a lovely group of friends, and that we just welcomed two kittens into our family, our kids are suddenly less dependent on us and literally pushing us out the door!
Wake Technical Community College announces new campus site in Apex
Wake Technical Community College announced plans to expand and build a new campus site in Apex.
cbs17
Social district interest spreading across central NC
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Since the state legislature passed HB 890 in Sept. 2021 allowing for social districts, interest has grown for the idea in larger cities across central North Carolina. It has been one month since Raleigh leaders implemented its first pilot social district area where people can...
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas join forces in concert in Raleigh
Check out photos from the hip hop heavyweights at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man in wig, carrying trash bag robs Raleigh bank near NC State
NC State University Police said they received a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon that happened at a Wells Fargo just off campus.
foodmanufacturing.com
Snack Foods Company Announces North Carolina Plant
RALEIGH, N.C. — SunTree Snack Foods will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The company will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast headquarters in Wayne County,”...
UNC’s cancer hospital renamed for leader whose ‘relentless drive’ made it possible
The hospital that serves patients from across North Carolina has a new name.
newbernnow.com
North Carolina Attorney Opens New Practice, The Biggs Law Firm
Laurie B. Biggs continues to offer clients a hallmark of legal advocacy in the turning point of her career. With years of experience and accreditation as a leading bankruptcy attorney, Laurie B. Biggs is proud to announce the establishment of her new practice, Biggs Law Firm, PLLC, effective September 1, 2022. After a successful tenure at North Carolina’s prominent bankruptcy firm Stubbs Perdue, Ms. Biggs and her team will carry over their legal talent and hands-on approach to a new chapter together. The firm will continue to represent clients throughout North Carolina, with offices in Raleigh and New Bern. The attorneys at the Biggs Law Firm are licensed to practice in all state and federal courts in North Carolina.
Comments / 0