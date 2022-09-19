ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW Grand Slam Dynamite results: 5 titles on the line

Last year, AEW made history by holding AEW Grand Slam in Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. This week, we’ll see what the promotion has planned for an encore. Actually, scratch that, because we already know quite a bit of what’s in store, and it’s very enticing indeed. A total of five title matches will take place on Dynamite, which will air live from this very cool tennis venue. Chief among those is the all-Blackpool Combat Club final of the AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions, which means either Jon Moxley or Bryan Danielson will leave as the new AEW World...
Maury Wills, base-stealing shortstop for Dodgers, dies at 89

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maury Wills, who intimidated pitchers with his base-stealing prowess as a shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers on three World Series championship teams, has died. He was 89. Wills died Monday night at home in Sedona, Arizona, the team said Tuesday after being informed by...
