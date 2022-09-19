ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Joe Biden & Jill Biden Were Told 'Don't Talk About Family' When They Met the Queen Last Year

When President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden had the opportunity to meet with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle in 2021, they were met with an unusual instruction: “Don’t talk about family.” In wake of the monarch’s passing, Jill Biden chatted with Today about her impression of the Queen from their meeting, and included this detail that may speak to how The Firm looked to protect the Queen from delicate subjects amid the rift between grandchildren Prince Harry and Prince William that dominated headlines in her final years. In her interview, the First Lady shared “What I loved about her was...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Jill Biden
Deadline

Joe Biden Says He Told King Charles That Queen Elizabeth Would “Be With Him Every Step Of The Way”

Joe Biden offered his personal recollections of Queen Elizabeth as “decent, honorable and all about service,” while he said that he consoled King Charles by telling him that “she’s going to be with him every step of the way — every minute, every moment.” Biden gave remarks after signing the official condolence book at Lancaster House in London, one of a series of appearances he made with First Lady Jill Biden in advance of the funeral for the Queen on Monday. “We’ve had an opportunity to meet with an awful lot of consequential people, but I can say that the ones who...
NFL
SheKnows

President Joe Biden & First Lady Jill Biden Were One of the First To Arrive Alongside the British Royal Family at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

While the British royal family was the first to arrive at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were close behind. The two were one of the first world leaders to arrive at the departed Queen’s funeral alongside her family, showing their respects for her. With over 2,000 royals, world leaders, and hundreds of members, it’s getting a bit hectic at Westminster Abbey, not to mention the thousands of mourners camped outside. People started trickling in it at 8 AM at the church where Queen Elizabeth II married Prince Philip and had her...
ELECTIONS
OK! Magazine

Short & Bitterly Sweet: President Joe Biden Leaves London Following Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden have departed from London after being among the honorable guests in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, September 19.The couple arrived via limousine to Westminister Abbey, where they solemnly joined other international leaders to pay one last respect to the late British monarch.The President, 79, and his wife, 71, had been participating in homages to the Queen — who passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on Thursday, September 8 — since their arrival on Saturday, September 17.SO HEARTBREAKING: PRINCESS CHARLOTTE BREAKS OUT IN TEARS AT QUEEN ELIZABETH...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#The Associated Press#American
Newsweek

Joe Biden Told He Must Travel by Bus to Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

President Joe Biden and other world leaders attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral have been told they must travel together by bus for the service in Westminster Abbey, London. Britain's longest-reigning monarch died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, and her state funeral will be held on September...
WORLD
The Independent

Joe Biden greets mourners as ‘The Beast’ gets stuck in traffic en route to the Queen’s funeral

US President Joe Biden’s armoured limousine got stuck in traffic while heading to Westminster Abbey to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.Unexpecting mourners were greeted to waves from him and First Lady Jill Biden outside a Pret-a-Manger as his specifically bespoke state car The Beast was stranded.In the clips shared online, crowds of onlookers who had piled into the streets to commemorate the monarch can be seen waving at the president and his wife as police zip ahead on motorbikes in an attempt to clear the gridlocked traffic for the hulking limousine.Unlike most foreign leaders, the US president was granted special...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
HollywoodLife

President Biden Holds Dr. Jill Biden’s Hand Tightly As They Enter Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

In a show of respect for the fallen monarch, President Joe Biden and First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden made the trip to London on September 19 to attend the funeral for Queen Elizabeth. The pair were among the last world leaders to arrive at the service, walking hand in hand into Westminster Abbey, greeting many of the Queen’s subjects as they entered. More than 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries are in attendance for the Queen’s final farewell.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
deseret.com

How Donald Trump and other former U.S. presidents reacted to Queen Elizabeth’s passing

Former U.S. presidents expressed their condolences and released statements of sympathy soon after the passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump. “Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the queen,” former president Donald Trump said in a statement. “What...
POTUS
Page Six

Princess Anne curtsies to late mom Queen Elizabeth’s coffin

Princess Anne made a heartfelt gesture to her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sunday. The royal, 72, was spotted curtsying in front of her mom’s coffin, which was draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it was being taken into the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Anne, who is the only daughter of the late Queen, has been visibly heartbroken in the days since her mother’s death at the age of 96. The grandmother-of-five looked tearful as she spent time with other royal family members – including her children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, and husband Timothy Laurence – reading tributes...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jill Biden Pays Respects to Queen Elizabeth II in Black Dress and Pumps with President Biden at State Reception

First Lady Jill Biden was formally dressed while arriving with President Joe Biden for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The occasion will take place on Monday. While signing a book of condolence on Sunday, Biden wore a dark gray satin coat accented by a large bow at its neckline. Completing her ensemble were round diamond-accented stud earrings. The President was  also properly dressed for the occasion in a black suit. Following their signing of the book, the pair attended a State Reception for Heads of State — an occasion for foreign heads of state and visiting overseas guests who will attend...
POTUS
The Independent

Biden says ‘world is better for’ Queen Elizabeth as he and First Lady pay their respects in London

President Joe Biden and the first lady Jill Biden paid tribute at Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall on Sunday. The Bidens arrived in London late on Saturday to pay their respects to the Queen as part of a series of events. Shortly afterwards, they signed the condolence book for the late monarch, who died last Thursday. They then attended a reception at Buckingham Palace.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy