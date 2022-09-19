Read full article on original website
Jill Biden criticized for wearing fascinator instead of hat to Queen Elizabeth's funeral
First Lady Jill Biden is stoking ire from some social media users after wearing a fascinator instead of a hat to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
Jill Biden recalls when Queen Elizabeth II told her off
Jill Biden has revealed that she was told off by Queen Elizabeth II on a visit to the UK in 2021. The first lady recalled the moment, which occurred when she and president Joe Biden visited Windsor Castle, while reflecting on fond memories of the late monarch in an interview with Today.
Joe Biden & Jill Biden Were Told 'Don't Talk About Family' When They Met the Queen Last Year
When President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden had the opportunity to meet with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle in 2021, they were met with an unusual instruction: “Don’t talk about family.” In wake of the monarch’s passing, Jill Biden chatted with Today about her impression of the Queen from their meeting, and included this detail that may speak to how The Firm looked to protect the Queen from delicate subjects amid the rift between grandchildren Prince Harry and Prince William that dominated headlines in her final years. In her interview, the First Lady shared “What I loved about her was...
Snubbed By London, Trump, Obama Invited To Mourn Queen Elizabeth II's Death In Washington
Following a report that only two seats would be made available for U.S. dignitaries to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, former Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama and the three other living former presidents will be offered seats at a memorial service at Washington National Cathedral on Sept. 21.
Joe Biden Says He Told King Charles That Queen Elizabeth Would “Be With Him Every Step Of The Way”
Joe Biden offered his personal recollections of Queen Elizabeth as “decent, honorable and all about service,” while he said that he consoled King Charles by telling him that “she’s going to be with him every step of the way — every minute, every moment.” Biden gave remarks after signing the official condolence book at Lancaster House in London, one of a series of appearances he made with First Lady Jill Biden in advance of the funeral for the Queen on Monday. “We’ve had an opportunity to meet with an awful lot of consequential people, but I can say that the ones who...
Benzinga
Biden Shows Up Late To Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral, Departs Hastily: Report
Despite foreign dignitaries attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday being asked to ride a shuttle bus to the event to help reduce road congestion, President Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden opted to arrive in a state limo, which proved to complicate matters. The Bidens, who...
President Joe Biden & First Lady Jill Biden Were One of the First To Arrive Alongside the British Royal Family at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
While the British royal family was the first to arrive at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were close behind. The two were one of the first world leaders to arrive at the departed Queen’s funeral alongside her family, showing their respects for her. With over 2,000 royals, world leaders, and hundreds of members, it’s getting a bit hectic at Westminster Abbey, not to mention the thousands of mourners camped outside. People started trickling in it at 8 AM at the church where Queen Elizabeth II married Prince Philip and had her...
Short & Bitterly Sweet: President Joe Biden Leaves London Following Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden have departed from London after being among the honorable guests in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, September 19.The couple arrived via limousine to Westminister Abbey, where they solemnly joined other international leaders to pay one last respect to the late British monarch.The President, 79, and his wife, 71, had been participating in homages to the Queen — who passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on Thursday, September 8 — since their arrival on Saturday, September 17.SO HEARTBREAKING: PRINCESS CHARLOTTE BREAKS OUT IN TEARS AT QUEEN ELIZABETH...
Michelle Obama gave Queen Elizabeth II a brooch in 2011. Former President Barack Obama shared what she did with it after
Former President Barack Obama remembered Queen Elizabeth II, in a video tribute released on Monday, the day the queen was laid to rest. In the video, he said the queen reminded him of his grandmother, and he spoke about a moment of kindness from her toward him and Former First lady Michelle Obama.
Joe Biden Told He Must Travel by Bus to Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
President Joe Biden and other world leaders attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral have been told they must travel together by bus for the service in Westminster Abbey, London. Britain's longest-reigning monarch died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, and her state funeral will be held on September...
Joe Biden flies out of London two hours after end of Queen Elizabeth funeral
President Joe Biden departed London’s Stansted Airport en route to Washington, just hours after he joined myriad heads of state and government at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Mr Biden, accompanied first lady Jill Biden, boarded Air Force One for the flight to Joint...
Joe Biden greets mourners as ‘The Beast’ gets stuck in traffic en route to the Queen’s funeral
US President Joe Biden’s armoured limousine got stuck in traffic while heading to Westminster Abbey to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.Unexpecting mourners were greeted to waves from him and First Lady Jill Biden outside a Pret-a-Manger as his specifically bespoke state car The Beast was stranded.In the clips shared online, crowds of onlookers who had piled into the streets to commemorate the monarch can be seen waving at the president and his wife as police zip ahead on motorbikes in an attempt to clear the gridlocked traffic for the hulking limousine.Unlike most foreign leaders, the US president was granted special...
President Biden Holds Dr. Jill Biden’s Hand Tightly As They Enter Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
In a show of respect for the fallen monarch, President Joe Biden and First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden made the trip to London on September 19 to attend the funeral for Queen Elizabeth. The pair were among the last world leaders to arrive at the service, walking hand in hand into Westminster Abbey, greeting many of the Queen’s subjects as they entered. More than 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries are in attendance for the Queen’s final farewell.
President Joe Biden speaks to King Charles III for the first time and says he wants a close relationship with Britain's new monarch
President Joe Biden spoke to King Charles III for the first time on Wednesday, paying tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II and her hospitality, while saying he wanted to continue their close relationship. They spoke on the day the Queen's coffin was borne on a gun carriage to...
deseret.com
How Donald Trump and other former U.S. presidents reacted to Queen Elizabeth’s passing
Former U.S. presidents expressed their condolences and released statements of sympathy soon after the passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump. “Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the queen,” former president Donald Trump said in a statement. “What...
Princess Anne curtsies to late mom Queen Elizabeth’s coffin
Princess Anne made a heartfelt gesture to her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sunday. The royal, 72, was spotted curtsying in front of her mom’s coffin, which was draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it was being taken into the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Anne, who is the only daughter of the late Queen, has been visibly heartbroken in the days since her mother’s death at the age of 96. The grandmother-of-five looked tearful as she spent time with other royal family members – including her children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, and husband Timothy Laurence – reading tributes...
Hillary Clinton Says This US Politician 'Somewhat Like' Queen Elizabeth II: 'Gutsiest Woman In Politics Now'
Less than three days after Queen Elizabeth II's death, a famous politician likened a member of Congress to the legendary head of the royal family. But was that comparison made too soon?. What Happened: Queen Elizabeth II, the head of the British monarchy for 70 years, died last Thursday at...
Jill Biden Pays Respects to Queen Elizabeth II in Black Dress and Pumps with President Biden at State Reception
First Lady Jill Biden was formally dressed while arriving with President Joe Biden for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The occasion will take place on Monday. While signing a book of condolence on Sunday, Biden wore a dark gray satin coat accented by a large bow at its neckline. Completing her ensemble were round diamond-accented stud earrings. The President was also properly dressed for the occasion in a black suit. Following their signing of the book, the pair attended a State Reception for Heads of State — an occasion for foreign heads of state and visiting overseas guests who will attend...
Biden says ‘world is better for’ Queen Elizabeth as he and First Lady pay their respects in London
President Joe Biden and the first lady Jill Biden paid tribute at Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall on Sunday. The Bidens arrived in London late on Saturday to pay their respects to the Queen as part of a series of events. Shortly afterwards, they signed the condolence book for the late monarch, who died last Thursday. They then attended a reception at Buckingham Palace.
Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska meets Princess of Wales ahead of Queen’s funeral
The Princess of Wales has welcomed the First Lady of Ukraine to Buckingham Palace ahead of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Kate held an audience with Olena Zelenska at the royal residence on Sunday afternoon, where they were pictured speaking. Images capture the pair sitting side-by-side...
