Cash award offered for woman in deadly south Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a 25-year-old woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, on Monday in the shooting death of Shomari F. Little, 26. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash […]
Man, 30, identified as victim in North Linden homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a Monday homicide in North Linden, according to Columbus police. Police say they found the body of Lance Thompson inside a vacant home on the 1300 block of East Hudson Street just before 1:00 p.m. After stating the circumstances around this […]
Camera catches Columbus teens stomping on car in the Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car parked in the Hilltop neighborhood. Two male suspects were recorded damaging a car parked at a business in the 500 block of S. Hague Ave. at 5 p.m. on April 8, according to the […]
Family of Columbus man killed in February is demanding answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lee Mardis Jr. should be turning 25 on Oct. 16. He should be able to hold his now, 5-month-old baby girl. He should still be here. On the cold night of Feb. 5 this year, Lee Mardis Jr. and his pregnant girlfriend were attacked on Gilbert Street.
Columbus thief found guilty in 2017 slayings of two men
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was found guilty Monday of killing two people during separate robbery attempts. A Franklin County jury found 27-year-old Trevor Sands, who is incarcerated at a federal prison in West Virginia, guilty of fatally shooting two men after attempting to steal from them in April and May 2017, according […]
Murder charges formally filed in Short North beating death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An attorney representing the family of the victim in a fatal assault said the suspects have been formally charged with murder two days after the man succumbed to his injuries. Murder charges in the death of Greg Coleman Jr. were filed Tuesday against two suspects in connection with the Sept. 5 […]
Columbus family still looking for justice one year after fatal shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One year later, a central Ohio family continues to look for justice. Bryce Persang, 24, was killed last September, and his mother continues her push for answers. Suspects have been identified, but no arrests have been made. While Katherine Persang said she’s starting to do a bit better over the last […]
Woman critical after shooting at South Linden gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is in critical condition after a shooting overnight Wednesday at a South Linden gas station, according to Columbus police. According to a CPD sergeant, a woman was shot in the parking lot around 2 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue. Police say […]
Violation history of officer who killed Donovan Lewis
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Investigates has the internal affairs file for the Columbus police officer who shot Donovan Lewis. The file contains 12 violations of department policy. Officer Ricky Anderson was part of a team serving a warrant charging Lewis with assault, domestic violence and improperly handling a firearm. Lewis was unarmed when he […]
Two Hilltop homes riddled with bullets during a rash of shootings in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in west Columbus say they are living in fear after their two homes were shot up last week. "All of a sudden we heard, boom, boom, boom," said Roy Ferrell. "My daughter had sawdust on her. I had sawdust chips all over me." Ferrell...
Two sought in trade of stolen vehicle in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man and a woman suspected of duping someone by using a stolen car during a vehicle trade last week. According to a Facebook post, Joshua Stover, 30, and Flossie Brown, 40, are wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle in connection with the Sept. […]
17-year-olds arrested with guns in schools
COLUMBUS – Columbus police have charged two teenagers with weapons-related offenses after they brought guns into their schools on Tuesday. One of the students was arrested after he joked about having a gun inside Whetstone High School and authorities found a weapon was in his backpack shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to detectives with the Columbus police Gun Crimes Unit.
Deadly south Linden shooting sees woman named as suspect
ABOVE: Video of previous coverage on the fatal shooting of Shomari F. Little on Sept. 10. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old woman is being sought in the fatal shooting of a man earlier this month. On Monday, Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes in connection with the shooting death of […]
Deputy describes scene of home where children found in cage, carrying meth pipe
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) – A Hocking County Sheriff’s deputy is describing the inside of a home where two children, one locked inside a cage, were rescued earlier this week. Hocking County Chief Deputy Caleb Moritz said officers discovered the Bear Run Road home in disrepair Sunday when deputies went to the home for a sexual […]
Attorneys in latest Columbus officer-involved shooting examine Andre's Law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than three-and-a-half minutes passed before officers rendered aid to Donovan Lewis after he was shot by Ofc. Ricky Anderson and handcuffed, according to body camera footage released by the Columbus Police Department. Family members are questioning if the time allotted goes against Andre's Law. Andre's...
Loaded gun found in Columbus student’s backpack
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus high school student was arrested on Tuesday after possessing a gun with 33 rounds of ammunition. Police responded to East High School around noon on Tuesday after reports a student brought a handgun into the school, according to the Columbus Division of Police. School staff and security officers detained […]
Student arrested after stolen gun found at Canal Winchester High School
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester student was arrested on Tuesday after a stolen gun was reported to be on school property. Deputies responded to Canal Winchester High School around 9 a.m. after district officials initiated a non-emergency lockdown, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement found the stolen gun in […]
Gun for tardiness: Police go to Columbus high school after student explains why he was late
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A student’s explanation for why he was late to school Tuesday sent Columbus police officers to an area high school. As staff at Whetstone High School stopped the student when he showed up late, he joked that it was because another student was showing him a handgun, according to the Columbus […]
‘Suspicious’ body found in Columbus home gets homicide detectives involved
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police found a body Monday inside of a vacant home. Officers went to the home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street at 12:21 p.m. after someone reported the body. An emergency medical crew quickly confirmed at 12:53 p.m. that the person inside the home was […]
Man critically injured after fight outside Short North bar has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who was hospitalized after being punched outside of a bar in the Short North Arts District earlier this month has died, according to a release from police. Gregory Coleman Jr., 37, was pronounced dead early Sunday morning after being attacked by two men on...
