ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Cash award offered for woman in deadly south Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a 25-year-old woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, on Monday in the shooting death of Shomari F. Little, 26. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 30, identified as victim in North Linden homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a Monday homicide in North Linden, according to Columbus police. Police say they found the body of Lance Thompson inside a vacant home on the 1300 block of East Hudson Street just before 1:00 p.m. After stating the circumstances around this […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus thief found guilty in 2017 slayings of two men

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was found guilty Monday of killing two people during separate robbery attempts. A Franklin County jury found 27-year-old Trevor Sands, who is incarcerated at a federal prison in West Virginia, guilty of fatally shooting two men after attempting to steal from them in April and May 2017, according […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Murder charges formally filed in Short North beating death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An attorney representing the family of the victim in a fatal assault said the suspects have been formally charged with murder two days after the man succumbed to his injuries. Murder charges in the death of Greg Coleman Jr. were filed Tuesday against two suspects in connection with the Sept. 5 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman critical after shooting at South Linden gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is in critical condition after a shooting overnight Wednesday at a South Linden gas station, according to Columbus police. According to a CPD sergeant, a woman was shot in the parking lot around 2 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue. Police say […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Ginther
Person
Greg Coleman
NBC4 Columbus

Violation history of officer who killed Donovan Lewis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Investigates has the internal affairs file for the Columbus police officer who shot Donovan Lewis. The file contains 12 violations of department policy. Officer Ricky Anderson was part of a team serving a warrant charging Lewis with assault, domestic violence and improperly handling a firearm. Lewis was unarmed when he […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

17-year-olds arrested with guns in schools

COLUMBUS – Columbus police have charged two teenagers with weapons-related offenses after they brought guns into their schools on Tuesday. One of the students was arrested after he joked about having a gun inside Whetstone High School and authorities found a weapon was in his backpack shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to detectives with the Columbus police Gun Crimes Unit.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly south Linden shooting sees woman named as suspect

ABOVE: Video of previous coverage on the fatal shooting of Shomari F. Little on Sept. 10. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old woman is being sought in the fatal shooting of a man earlier this month. On Monday, Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes in connection with the shooting death of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Attorneys in latest Columbus officer-involved shooting examine Andre's Law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than three-and-a-half minutes passed before officers rendered aid to Donovan Lewis after he was shot by Ofc. Ricky Anderson and handcuffed, according to body camera footage released by the Columbus Police Department. Family members are questioning if the time allotted goes against Andre's Law. Andre's...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Loaded gun found in Columbus student’s backpack

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus high school student was arrested on Tuesday after possessing a gun with 33 rounds of ammunition. Police responded to East High School around noon on Tuesday after reports a student brought a handgun into the school, according to the Columbus Division of Police. School staff and security officers detained […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy