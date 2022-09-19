ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Indian Commerce Platform DotPe Raises $58M to Add Financial Services

Indian offline-to-online commerce platform DotPe has reportedly raised $58 million in a Series B round and said it plans to add B2B financial services to its offerings. The company also said it plans to use the new investment to triple the number of merchants using the platform over the next two or three years, after that number tripled over the previous three years, Money Control reported Monday (Sept. 19).
BUSINESS
pymnts

CFOs Face Challenges, Benefits When Managing Order Backlogs

A backlog of orders for high-demand products may sound like a great problem to have, but it also creates challenges for companies and their chief financial officers (CFOs). One is getting hold of any components that may be hard to get, slowing production of the company’s products. Another is determining which customers to prioritize when distributing the finished products.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Federal Reserve Adds Business and Analytics Tool for FedACH Service

With both the number and the value of automated clearing house (ACH) payments continuing to rise, Federal Reserve Financial Services has launched a business and analytics tool meant to help financial institutions (FIs) optimize their business strategy and day-to-day ACH operations. The new tool, which is called the FedPayments Insights...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Rippling Integrates Spend Management Products With Payroll Platform

Rippling has launched spend management products that integrate with its existing payroll solution, enabling finance leaders and controllers to view and manage spend across their company on a single platform. The new Rippling Spend Management products include corporate cards and an expense management system and will soon add bill pay...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Flow#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cash Management Ai#Kyriba S Ai
pymnts

B2B Supply Chain Platform actyv.ai Adds BNPL, Insurance Options

Global B2B supply chain management platform actyv.ai has added an embedded B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) option and insurance to its artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform, saying this will help make business transactions faster and easier. By linking enterprises, their business partners and financial institutions (FIs), all parts of business...
ECONOMY
pymnts

JPMorgan: Desire Waning for Crypto as Payment Method

Demand for using cryptocurrencies as a payments method is falling off as the market has shed an estimated $2 trillion in value in under a year, volumes have declined on many exchanges, and digital asset firms collapsed. “We saw a lot of demand for our clients, let’s say up until...
MARKETS
pymnts

Indian B2B InsurTech Zopper Raises $75M to Expand Internationally

Solvy Tech Solutions, the parent company of Indian B2B InsurTech firm Zopper, has reportedly raised $75 million, which will be used to help Zopper expand internationally, develop its technology and make acquisitions. Zopper’s application programming interface (API)-based platform connects insurers and banks with third-party platforms and includes modules for policy...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Gr4vy, BitPay, Team to Help Merchants Accept Crypto

Cloud-native payments company Gr4vy has teamed up with BitPay to help merchants accept crypto payments through BitPay's checkout tool. The collaboration will let merchants use Gr4vy's platform to offer BitPay's crypto payment options without assuming added crypto risk, fear of chargebacks, fraud or high transaction fees, the company said in a news release Tuesday (Sept. 20).
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Fintech
NewsBreak
Software
pymnts

Financial Super App Revolut Adds Pay Later Product in Ireland

Global financial super app Revolut has launched its Pay Later product in Ireland, a country in which it has 1.9 million accountholders. The launch of the installment product comes after it was offered to a select group of customers in the country in June, and after more than 1,000 of those customers purchased products and services with Revolut Pay Later, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS.
WORLD
pymnts

Bluefin, Sunmi Partner on Payments Technology

Integrated payments company Bluefin has partnered with Sunmi, which provides Internet of Things (IOT) devices and intelligent solutions, to add more payments capabilities at the point of sale. Sunmi’s devices and solutions combine software and hardware for business improvements, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 20) press release, while Bluefin works...
NFL
pymnts

Zenchef Secures $50M Equity Investment to Fuel Growth

The French restaurant tech firm Zenchef Tuesday (Sept. 20) announced in a press release that it had secured an investment of over €50 million from PSG Equity. Founded in 2011, Zenchef provides software solutions for restaurants that aim to enhance the customer experience and front-of-house operations. The company said that in 10 years it had managed nearly 50 million reservations for more than 7,000 restaurants.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Galileo, DataVisor Debut Payments Risk Mitigation Platform

Galileo Financial Technologies has expanded its Galileo Payment Risk Platform with a partnership with DataVisor, which works in fraud and risk management, to offer more fraud solutions, a press release said. Payment card fraud transactions will likely rise 20% and hit $38.5 billion by 2027. Fraudsters, especially since the pandemic...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Mollie Brings Payments to Jumper.ai Conversational Commerce

Payments firm Mollie will be the European payment provider for the end-to-end conversational commerce solution Jumper.ai, which was acquired by global cloud communications firm Vonage last October. “Vonage’s Conversational Commerce solution, Jumper.ai, enables businesses to meet new and existing customer needs now and well into the future, with embedded commerce...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Meta Integrates WhatsApp, Salesforce to Let Merchants Chat With Consumers

Meta will be integrating WhatsApp with Salesforce to help businesses add ways to chat with customers, a WhatsApp blog said Tuesday (Sept. 20). This will let them add more options to talk and manage communication directly from Salesforce’s platform. WhatsApp says its goal is to add “faster, richer” interactions...
INTERNET
pymnts

Report: VC Investors Urge Tech Firms to Continue ‘Innovation’

Venture partners are trying to encourage tech startups to accommodate the current economic downturn by continuing to innovate, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote Tuesday (Sept. 20). They say they’ve seen startups that have been innovating even amid the worse economy, as there’s been demands fearing that underinvestment in tech...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Opendoor Business Model Flaw Drives Losses on 42% of August Deals

Opendoor Technologies reported it lost money on 42% of transactions in August as the U.S. housing market falters for builders, flippers and others looking to sell houses, Bloomberg wrote Monday (Sept. 19). Opendoor has warned investors that it thinks it’ll lose as much as $175 million in adjusted earnings before...
MARKETS
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy