Read full article on original website
Related
Indian Commerce Platform DotPe Raises $58M to Add Financial Services
Indian offline-to-online commerce platform DotPe has reportedly raised $58 million in a Series B round and said it plans to add B2B financial services to its offerings. The company also said it plans to use the new investment to triple the number of merchants using the platform over the next two or three years, after that number tripled over the previous three years, Money Control reported Monday (Sept. 19).
CFOs Face Challenges, Benefits When Managing Order Backlogs
A backlog of orders for high-demand products may sound like a great problem to have, but it also creates challenges for companies and their chief financial officers (CFOs). One is getting hold of any components that may be hard to get, slowing production of the company’s products. Another is determining which customers to prioritize when distributing the finished products.
Federal Reserve Adds Business and Analytics Tool for FedACH Service
With both the number and the value of automated clearing house (ACH) payments continuing to rise, Federal Reserve Financial Services has launched a business and analytics tool meant to help financial institutions (FIs) optimize their business strategy and day-to-day ACH operations. The new tool, which is called the FedPayments Insights...
Rippling Integrates Spend Management Products With Payroll Platform
Rippling has launched spend management products that integrate with its existing payroll solution, enabling finance leaders and controllers to view and manage spend across their company on a single platform. The new Rippling Spend Management products include corporate cards and an expense management system and will soon add bill pay...
IN THIS ARTICLE
B2B Supply Chain Platform actyv.ai Adds BNPL, Insurance Options
Global B2B supply chain management platform actyv.ai has added an embedded B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) option and insurance to its artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform, saying this will help make business transactions faster and easier. By linking enterprises, their business partners and financial institutions (FIs), all parts of business...
JPMorgan: Desire Waning for Crypto as Payment Method
Demand for using cryptocurrencies as a payments method is falling off as the market has shed an estimated $2 trillion in value in under a year, volumes have declined on many exchanges, and digital asset firms collapsed. “We saw a lot of demand for our clients, let’s say up until...
Indian B2B InsurTech Zopper Raises $75M to Expand Internationally
Solvy Tech Solutions, the parent company of Indian B2B InsurTech firm Zopper, has reportedly raised $75 million, which will be used to help Zopper expand internationally, develop its technology and make acquisitions. Zopper’s application programming interface (API)-based platform connects insurers and banks with third-party platforms and includes modules for policy...
Gr4vy, BitPay, Team to Help Merchants Accept Crypto
Cloud-native payments company Gr4vy has teamed up with BitPay to help merchants accept crypto payments through BitPay's checkout tool. The collaboration will let merchants use Gr4vy's platform to offer BitPay's crypto payment options without assuming added crypto risk, fear of chargebacks, fraud or high transaction fees, the company said in a news release Tuesday (Sept. 20).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Financial Super App Revolut Adds Pay Later Product in Ireland
Global financial super app Revolut has launched its Pay Later product in Ireland, a country in which it has 1.9 million accountholders. The launch of the installment product comes after it was offered to a select group of customers in the country in June, and after more than 1,000 of those customers purchased products and services with Revolut Pay Later, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS.
Bluefin, Sunmi Partner on Payments Technology
Integrated payments company Bluefin has partnered with Sunmi, which provides Internet of Things (IOT) devices and intelligent solutions, to add more payments capabilities at the point of sale. Sunmi’s devices and solutions combine software and hardware for business improvements, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 20) press release, while Bluefin works...
NFL・
Zenchef Secures $50M Equity Investment to Fuel Growth
The French restaurant tech firm Zenchef Tuesday (Sept. 20) announced in a press release that it had secured an investment of over €50 million from PSG Equity. Founded in 2011, Zenchef provides software solutions for restaurants that aim to enhance the customer experience and front-of-house operations. The company said that in 10 years it had managed nearly 50 million reservations for more than 7,000 restaurants.
Galileo, DataVisor Debut Payments Risk Mitigation Platform
Galileo Financial Technologies has expanded its Galileo Payment Risk Platform with a partnership with DataVisor, which works in fraud and risk management, to offer more fraud solutions, a press release said. Payment card fraud transactions will likely rise 20% and hit $38.5 billion by 2027. Fraudsters, especially since the pandemic...
Mollie Brings Payments to Jumper.ai Conversational Commerce
Payments firm Mollie will be the European payment provider for the end-to-end conversational commerce solution Jumper.ai, which was acquired by global cloud communications firm Vonage last October. “Vonage’s Conversational Commerce solution, Jumper.ai, enables businesses to meet new and existing customer needs now and well into the future, with embedded commerce...
Meta Integrates WhatsApp, Salesforce to Let Merchants Chat With Consumers
Meta will be integrating WhatsApp with Salesforce to help businesses add ways to chat with customers, a WhatsApp blog said Tuesday (Sept. 20). This will let them add more options to talk and manage communication directly from Salesforce’s platform. WhatsApp says its goal is to add “faster, richer” interactions...
From Film Studios to FinTechs, Connected Economy Forces Business Model Rethinks
In business, sometimes the more things change … well, the more they change. We’re seeing disintermediation and disruptions as the connected economy continues to shape. Innovation gives rise to those disruptions, and along the way, not surprisingly, top lines get disrupted too. Just one example of the above...
Today in Crypto: Robinhood Adds USD Coin to Offerings; MicroStrategy Makes Smallest Buy of Bitcoin in 2+ Years
Robinhood Markets has added USD Coin stablecoin to its retail-focused crypto offerings, according to a report from Seeking Alpha on Tuesday. Users will now be able to send and receive USDC, the second-largest stablecoin by market cap, on Polygon and Ethereum networks. USDC will be the first stablecoin supported by Robinhood.
Report: VC Investors Urge Tech Firms to Continue ‘Innovation’
Venture partners are trying to encourage tech startups to accommodate the current economic downturn by continuing to innovate, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote Tuesday (Sept. 20). They say they’ve seen startups that have been innovating even amid the worse economy, as there’s been demands fearing that underinvestment in tech...
Wall Street Giants’ EDXM Exchange Could Lift Crypto Industry, Lower Prices
While the news that a half-dozen top financial firms are creating a new cryptocurrency exchange has been lauded for what it says about their faith in the crypto market, it could also substantially lower the cost of buying and selling digital assets. Names like Schwab, Citadel Securities, Fidelity Digital Assets...
Opendoor Business Model Flaw Drives Losses on 42% of August Deals
Opendoor Technologies reported it lost money on 42% of transactions in August as the U.S. housing market falters for builders, flippers and others looking to sell houses, Bloomberg wrote Monday (Sept. 19). Opendoor has warned investors that it thinks it’ll lose as much as $175 million in adjusted earnings before...
NFT Weekly: Top Bid on Ethereum Merge Token Minted for $50K Is $268
Someone just paid nearly $50,000 to mint an enormous nonfungible token (NFT) of the last block on the Ethereum chain before it switched over to the more environmentally friendly Ethereum 2.0 blockchain on Sept. 15. The current high bid? $268.29. To be fair, the 10 bids reached as high as...
pymnts
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0