As years come and go, the lifetimes of humans may bloom and then fade away. Nature has other life surrounding us, many of which have longer lives. One type of the long living objects that are before our eyes every day are — trees. With all the bustle of modern life, humans make an impact for 75 or so years and then pass on. Many trees outlive humankind, standing before us, existing in our common world, and occupying many of the same places as we do. They silently are in commune with us.

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO