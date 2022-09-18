ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

NJ.com

N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.

Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Hunterdon Land Trust preserves two Kingwood farms

An existing greenbelt of preserved land in Kingwood Township just grew. Hunterdon Land Trust led the way in preserving the 26-acre Kollmer and the 48-acre DeSapio farms, both of which are situated within an existing corridor of preserved farmland. “These aren’t large farms, but they do fill in important puzzle...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores

Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
WAYNE, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Workers, seniors and the disabled: LANTA riders sound off on the region’s bus system

People using the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) buses flat-out say if they had another option, specifically their own car, they would use it. But the people filling the bus seats are the ones who absolutely need it, and don’t have the finances or abilities for alternative transportation. Riders are staff getting to and from work, students getting to school, senior citizens who can’t--or don’t--drive, and residents with disabilities or medical issues.
BETHLEHEM, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Here’s how much people are ripped off for an average NJ funeral

A few recently filed lawsuits concerning funerals said to have gone horribly wrong really makes you think about the exorbitant cost you’re paying. In one, an 85-year-old woman passed away and a funeral home in Franklin in charge of her service is alleged to have put the wrong corpse in her coffin. Her loved ones entered the first viewing only to find a stranger wearing her jewelry. They were ushered out of the viewing room and after half an hour allowed back in to view the correct loved one.
FRANKLIN, NJ
advertisernewssouth.com

Sussex County History Today: The Old Oak Tree

As years come and go, the lifetimes of humans may bloom and then fade away. Nature has other life surrounding us, many of which have longer lives. One type of the long living objects that are before our eyes every day are — trees. With all the bustle of modern life, humans make an impact for 75 or so years and then pass on. Many trees outlive humankind, standing before us, existing in our common world, and occupying many of the same places as we do. They silently are in commune with us.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Newswatch 16

Pike County employers hiring after pandemic

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — People of all ages came out to land their next new job at the Working Pike Job Fair held at Silver Birches Resort near Hawley on Tuesday. "The beauty of today's event is actually being in person and talking with employers instead of a Zoom call or trying to get them on the phone. They're here; you can talk to them; you can give your pitch as to why you're the ideal candidate," said Cynthia DeFebo, director of the Pike County Workforce Development Agency.
PIKE COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Monroe County To Hold Hazardous Waste Collection

The Waste Authority is holding a household hazardous waste collection in Monroe County on Wednesday. MONROE COUNTY, PA | On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Waste Authority is collecting hazardous household waste from Monroe County residents. The event will run from 2 pm to 6 pm at the Military Road Recycling Site in Stroudsburg. This program is funded in part through grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA).
MONROE COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

The Bethlehem Area School District announces the appointment of Arutyun “Harry” Aristakesian as the District’s Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Aristakesian brings to the District a wealth of knowledge. His vast experiences include over 15 years of progressive leadership in finance and auditing in both the private and public sectors. He served as Chief Audit Officer at Norfolk State University, Senior Internal Auditor at Columbia University, and Internal Audit Manager at New York Power Authority. In the private sector, Mr. Aristakesian served as Vice President-Internal Audit at Citco, one of the world’s largest hedge fund administrators. Currently, Mr. Aristakesian serves as the business administrator for the Allentown School District where he has successfully implemented many reforms to strengthen the financial position of our neighboring district.
BETHLEHEM, PA
outdoors.org

Frenchtown to Upper Black Eddy

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
mypaperonline.com

National Night Out Brings Out Community Camaraderie in Little Falls

The annual National Night Out was held in the Township on Aug. 2, where local residents mixed and mingled with those in their local public service departments. Held every August, the free event is based on a community-driven campaign with the goal of promoting police and community partnerships. Local residents were treated to food and refreshments, including entertainment throughout the evening at the Little Falls.
LITTLE FALLS, NJ
PennLive.com

Diner owner forced to sell business as he deals with long COVID

COVID-19 “long hauler” symptoms are forcing longtime Sullivan’s On The Main owner Mack Sullivan to shutter his Phillipsburg, N.J., diner for good. Sullivan has owned the popular eatery for more than two decades with his wife, Willie Sullivan. He announced the closure on Sunday on Facebook. He thanked loyal patrons for their support, saying they helped fulfill the couple’s dream. He said on Facebook he has owned the restaurant for 22 years and suffered with COVID symptoms for the past eight months.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ

