Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
DAR Chapter Celebrates Constitution Day in Easton, PALauren JessopEaston, PA
The Best Small Town in New Jersey for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLambertville, NJ
N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.
Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
Hunterdon Land Trust preserves two Kingwood farms
An existing greenbelt of preserved land in Kingwood Township just grew. Hunterdon Land Trust led the way in preserving the 26-acre Kollmer and the 48-acre DeSapio farms, both of which are situated within an existing corridor of preserved farmland. “These aren’t large farms, but they do fill in important puzzle...
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores
Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
Workers, seniors and the disabled: LANTA riders sound off on the region’s bus system
People using the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) buses flat-out say if they had another option, specifically their own car, they would use it. But the people filling the bus seats are the ones who absolutely need it, and don’t have the finances or abilities for alternative transportation. Riders are staff getting to and from work, students getting to school, senior citizens who can’t--or don’t--drive, and residents with disabilities or medical issues.
Here’s how much people are ripped off for an average NJ funeral
A few recently filed lawsuits concerning funerals said to have gone horribly wrong really makes you think about the exorbitant cost you’re paying. In one, an 85-year-old woman passed away and a funeral home in Franklin in charge of her service is alleged to have put the wrong corpse in her coffin. Her loved ones entered the first viewing only to find a stranger wearing her jewelry. They were ushered out of the viewing room and after half an hour allowed back in to view the correct loved one.
advertisernewssouth.com
Sussex County History Today: The Old Oak Tree
As years come and go, the lifetimes of humans may bloom and then fade away. Nature has other life surrounding us, many of which have longer lives. One type of the long living objects that are before our eyes every day are — trees. With all the bustle of modern life, humans make an impact for 75 or so years and then pass on. Many trees outlive humankind, standing before us, existing in our common world, and occupying many of the same places as we do. They silently are in commune with us.
Pike County employers hiring after pandemic
PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — People of all ages came out to land their next new job at the Working Pike Job Fair held at Silver Birches Resort near Hawley on Tuesday. "The beauty of today's event is actually being in person and talking with employers instead of a Zoom call or trying to get them on the phone. They're here; you can talk to them; you can give your pitch as to why you're the ideal candidate," said Cynthia DeFebo, director of the Pike County Workforce Development Agency.
What’s going in this Westfield, NJ storefront? The answer is pretty sweet
WESTFIELD — An online-only bakery to this point, Kirshenbaum Baking Co. is preparing to open its flagship brick-and-mortar location in Union County this month. Kirshenbaum's website said the future store at 62 Elm St. is currently under construction, with the company's last social media update having been made on Sept. 2.
Monroe County To Hold Hazardous Waste Collection
The Waste Authority is holding a household hazardous waste collection in Monroe County on Wednesday. MONROE COUNTY, PA | On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Waste Authority is collecting hazardous household waste from Monroe County residents. The event will run from 2 pm to 6 pm at the Military Road Recycling Site in Stroudsburg. This program is funded in part through grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA).
Sussex, NJ, funeral home put wrong body in casket – Lawsuit
A Sussex County family is suing a local funeral home for placing the wrong body in a casket for viewing. The family had gathered at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home in Franklin Township to pay final respects to 85-year-old Josephine Struble, who passed away just after Christmas in 2021.
thevalleyledger.com
The Bethlehem Area School District announces the appointment of Arutyun “Harry” Aristakesian as the District’s Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Aristakesian brings to the District a wealth of knowledge. His vast experiences include over 15 years of progressive leadership in finance and auditing in both the private and public sectors. He served as Chief Audit Officer at Norfolk State University, Senior Internal Auditor at Columbia University, and Internal Audit Manager at New York Power Authority. In the private sector, Mr. Aristakesian served as Vice President-Internal Audit at Citco, one of the world’s largest hedge fund administrators. Currently, Mr. Aristakesian serves as the business administrator for the Allentown School District where he has successfully implemented many reforms to strengthen the financial position of our neighboring district.
This Bucks County Hospital Was Listed as One of the Best Addiction Centers in the State This Year
A Bucks County hospital made the list for the top addiction centers in the state of Pennsylvania, coming in at number 8. Nancy Cooper wrote. about the addiction center and others for Newsweek. The Quakertown Men´s Residential Inpatient Treatment Center, a part of Pyramid Healthcare Inc., made the top ten...
outdoors.org
Frenchtown to Upper Black Eddy
Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
mypaperonline.com
National Night Out Brings Out Community Camaraderie in Little Falls
The annual National Night Out was held in the Township on Aug. 2, where local residents mixed and mingled with those in their local public service departments. Held every August, the free event is based on a community-driven campaign with the goal of promoting police and community partnerships. Local residents were treated to food and refreshments, including entertainment throughout the evening at the Little Falls.
wrnjradio.com
Upper Black Eddy-Milford 1933 covered bridge demolition film scheduled for Thursday premiere on YouTube
MILFORD BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The bi-state Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) Monday announced that it plans to release a series of archival bridge films that had been stored at the agency’s former headquarters in Morrisville, PA. The old film footage was recently digitized and...
mypaperonline.com
Jewish Foundation for the Righteous Appoints New Leader for Education Programs & Services
The Jewish Foundation for the Righteous (JFR) has appointed veteran educator Andrew Buchanan as its senior education program associate. Buchanan joins the foundation after more than 21 years teaching middle and high school students about the Holocaust. He will report to JFR Executive Vice President Stanlee Stahl. Prior to his...
Diner owner forced to sell business as he deals with long COVID
COVID-19 “long hauler” symptoms are forcing longtime Sullivan’s On The Main owner Mack Sullivan to shutter his Phillipsburg, N.J., diner for good. Sullivan has owned the popular eatery for more than two decades with his wife, Willie Sullivan. He announced the closure on Sunday on Facebook. He thanked loyal patrons for their support, saying they helped fulfill the couple’s dream. He said on Facebook he has owned the restaurant for 22 years and suffered with COVID symptoms for the past eight months.
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Bounty Hunter Bloods Gang Terrorized NJ Towns With Murders, Drugs, Prosecutors Say
NEW BRUNSWICK — Seven accused gang members are charged in a racketeering conspiracy case that includes four murders, five shootings, heroin distribution, and a fraud scheme to obtain Paycheck Protection Program loans. According to federal prosecutors, the Bounty Hunter Bloods carried out their many crimes in Middlesex and Somerset...
wlvr.org
Lehigh Valley drivers still violating school bus laws, despite precautions, alerts, officials say
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Buses in Bethlehem Area, Allentown, Kutztown Area and Northwestern Lehigh school districts have exterior cameras mounted on the vehicles’ stop arm in an effort to try to stop motorists from threatening the safety of student riders. But districts still are reporting violations of school bus...
