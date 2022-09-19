SANDERS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A DPS trooper stopped a wrong-way driver on Interstate 40 Wednesday morning by intentionally crashing into the suspect’s car. DPS says the trooper intervened as the car was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 near Sanders, a few miles west of the New Mexico border. After the crash, the driver of the wrong-way car was arrested. No one was hurt and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

