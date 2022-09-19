ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Window Rock, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

DPS trooper crashes into wrong-way car on I-40, driver arrested

SANDERS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A DPS trooper stopped a wrong-way driver on Interstate 40 Wednesday morning by intentionally crashing into the suspect’s car. DPS says the trooper intervened as the car was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 near Sanders, a few miles west of the New Mexico border. After the crash, the driver of the wrong-way car was arrested. No one was hurt and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
SANDERS, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Window Rock, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Window Rock, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
newsfromthestates.com

Activist group seeks state takeover of troubled Gallup hospital

A screenshot from a video of a recent protest in Gallup by residents concerned about management at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital. (Via activist Connie Liu's video) A local group concerned about finances and patient care at a major Gallup hospital are asking the state to explore taking the facility over under a rarely invoked receivership law.
GALLUP, NM
nhonews.com

Navajo Nation mourns loss of long-time employee Delphine Martinez

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation is mourning the loss of a beloved employee, who died Sept. 4 while hiking in the Grand Canyon. Delphine Martinez, 59, died while backpacking in Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Sept. 6. Park officials said Martinez died Sunday along the Thunder...
WINDOW ROCK, AZ
High School Volleyball PRO

Navajo, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Thoreau High School volleyball team will have a game with Navajo Pine High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
NAVAJO, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy