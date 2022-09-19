Read full article on original website
AZFamily
DPS trooper crashes into wrong-way car on I-40, driver arrested
SANDERS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A DPS trooper stopped a wrong-way driver on Interstate 40 Wednesday morning by intentionally crashing into the suspect’s car. DPS says the trooper intervened as the car was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 near Sanders, a few miles west of the New Mexico border. After the crash, the driver of the wrong-way car was arrested. No one was hurt and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
fox10phoenix.com
Trooper crashes into wrong-way driver near Arizona-New Mexico border, DPS says
SANDERS, Ariz. - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper put himself in harm's way on Wednesday morning to stop a wrong-way driver in eastern Arizona. DPS says the trooper crashed his vehicle into a wrong-way driver on Interstate 40 in Sanders.
nhonews.com
COVID on the Navajo Nation: Uncontrolled spread in 33 communities
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Sept. 12, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 81 new COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation and two deaths over a three-day period from Sept. 10 - 12. The total...
Navajo Nation conducting election recount
There were a handful of people waiting outside the Department of Diné Education building.
newsfromthestates.com
Activist group seeks state takeover of troubled Gallup hospital
A screenshot from a video of a recent protest in Gallup by residents concerned about management at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital. (Via activist Connie Liu's video) A local group concerned about finances and patient care at a major Gallup hospital are asking the state to explore taking the facility over under a rarely invoked receivership law.
nhonews.com
Navajo Nation mourns loss of long-time employee Delphine Martinez
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation is mourning the loss of a beloved employee, who died Sept. 4 while hiking in the Grand Canyon. Delphine Martinez, 59, died while backpacking in Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Sept. 6. Park officials said Martinez died Sunday along the Thunder...
Navajo, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
