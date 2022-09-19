Read full article on original website
Mattie's Call | Missing 14-year-old girl leaves her home overnight in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl Monday. Clayton County Police officers responded to the 1400 block of Persimmon Trace in Morrow in reference to a missing person shortly after 8 p.m. Authorities learned that Zariyah Barnett left her home...
Police: Missing Clayton County teen sisters last seen leaving home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officers are asking the public's help finding a pair of missing teenaged Clayton County sisters who have been missing since Monday night. Officials say 15-year-old Lamyiah Edmondson and her sister, 14-year-old Makyiah Perkins, left their home on the 6700 block of Biscayne Boulevard in Rex, Georgia Monday without permission. They never returned home.
Deputies: Runaway Douglas County 16-year-old girl missing for days
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Douglas County deputies need your help finding a runaway 16-year-old girl who has been missing for multiple days. Officials say 16-year-old Adela Briana Espinoza was last seen around 10:23 p.m. Friday at her home off of Veterans Memorial Highway in Lithia Springs, Georgia. Investigators believe Espinoza...
Missing: Authorities issue Mattie Call for Clayton County teen
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who they say has multiple mental health diagnoses. Zariyah Barnett reportedly left her Morrow home unannounced sometime late Sunday evening. Police say the teen is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has black...
Missing 24-year-old woman was murdered; her body disposed of, police say
ATLANTA — Police have arrested one person they believe to be responsible for the disappearance and death of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Police on Tuesday announced that they think that Lenoir was killed and her body disposed of. Lenior was last seen on July 30, 2022 at the Peachtree Midtown...
Family of 13-year-old found dead told that he was killed and dumped in park before body was found
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a 13-year-old boy found dead in Lithonia on Monday said people in the community told them he had been killed before his body was discovered. Now, they are frustrated that police have yet to say they are investigating Jamiren Crosby’s death as...
Police ID woman killed in Gwinnett County hit and run
NORCROSS, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are investigating a hit and run Wednesday morning in Norcross that killed a 66-year-old woman. It happened near Indian Trail Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard at around 6:45 a.m. Police identified the woman as Sadie Ware, of Norcross. They say she was hit...
Gwinnett Police searching for woman who's been missing 3 days
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County said Wednesday they were searching for a woman with dementia who's been missing three days. The Gwinnett County Police Department posted on Twitter that Jean Jackson-Williams left home on foot on Sunday and has not been seen or had contact with her family since.
Body of missing 13-year-old boy found
Authorities made the grim discovery in a wooded area behind a subdivision in Lithonia. FOX 5's Chris King spoke exclusively with the boy's mother.
Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
Man shot multiple times near Jonesboro motel, police say
ATLANTA — Clayton County Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds near a Motel 6 on Southside Commercial Parkway. Officers said the victim was transported to a local hospital. At this time, they said no arrests have been made. However, the suspect was...
Barrow County authorities searching for suspected armed suspect
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has multiple active felony warrants out of both Barrow and Gwinnett counties. The agency posted the wanted alert for Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, on its social media channels. Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of...
Investigation underway at Gwinnett high school after several fights prompt lockdown
An investigation is underway at a Gwinnett County high school, after more than a dozen fights broke out on Monday morning. The fights led to a lockdown at the school. By some accounts, the number of fights ranged from twelve to fifteen — and nearly all were recorded and posted to social media by students.
Dispute leads to 4 people shot in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were hurt after a shooting broke out in DeKalb County when a group of juveniles got into a fight Tuesday evening, according to police. Two of the victims, police said, were teens. It happened in the 500 block of Pennybrook Lane off of...
Homicide investigation underway after woman found shot, killed in Gwinnett county neighborhood
LILBURN, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in a Gwinnett county neighborhood. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sunday around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to Burns Road in Lilburn for a report of a person being shot. Officers found a...
Gwinnett County police investigating murder at car dealership
LILBURN, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide that happened in Lilburn on Monday morning. Police said a man was killed off of Stone Mountain Highway. The address police responded to is a used car dealership. According to Channel 2, the shooting happened at a car repair...
13-year-old boy found dead in woods in Lithonia, city officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 13-year-old boy was found dead near a trail at a DeKalb County park Monday afternoon, police said. The city of Lithonia said the teen was found dead in the woods near Lithonia Park and Lithonia Middle School. Crime scene tape was strung up behind...
1 person shot in southwest Atlanta, police searching for suspect
ATLANTA — A large portion of Martin Luther King Jr Drive was shut down Tuesday morning for a shooting investigation, according to Atlanta Police. Police said a person was shot multiple times around 10 a.m. by another man as a result of a "previous dispute that did not originally involve the victim."
Sandy Springs attorney convicted in road-rage murder over wayward golf ball, Fulton DA says
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Sandy Springs attorney has been convicted on all counts in connection to the murder of Hamid Jahangard, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced Wednesday. Bryan Schmitt had faced five counts including felony murder and aggravated assault. The charges stemmed from a 2019 road...
