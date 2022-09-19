ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

CHP at scene of a triple fatal on Floral and Cedar

By Tori Lavon
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A car collision left three occupants of a vehicle dead on Sunday afternoon according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers responded to a two-vehicle car collision on Cedar and Floral just before 1:47 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers say that a Ford flatbed truck was traveling southbound on Cedar while an SUV was traveling westbound on Floral at an unknown speed.

The Flatbed truck had the right of way since Cedar is uncontrolled, officers say it was determined that the SUV ran the stop sign at Floral entering the intersection in the way of the truck which ended in a collision with one another.

Both vehicles overturned and came to a rest at the southwest corner of the intersection where they became fully engulfed in flames.

Authorities say at least one person was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, unfortunately, the occupants of the SUV sustained fatal injuries.

CHP officers say it is unknown if drugs or alcohol are involved.

